« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 249135 times)

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2640 on: November 20, 2024, 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
What's your budget?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2641 on: November 20, 2024, 01:27:34 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on November 19, 2024, 01:32:10 pm
I'd imagine someone tasked with explaining complex technical concepts shouldn't have a problem doing the necessary training to be able to host a Zoom, Teams, or a Miro board. I'd also imagine they'd be in the minority.

Pre lockdown none of us had heard or used much of these tools, and I've been part of many different teams, seeing people initially struggle, then -through repetition and training- get the hang of and even excel at using such tools.

Of course, working from home or hybrid working isn't for everyone. But I'd imagine if given the choice, most would be happy with that as opposed to returning to the office. Here are some stats.

From a sales point of view Ive worked from home since 2017 and travelled to in-person appointments where the value of the potential sale warranted time on the road. Since Covid the vast majority of appointments are requested to be via Teams/Zoom and its caused issues that just arent there when youre in the room. Picking up on body language, tone of voice, rapport building is all diminished when having virtual meetings, not to mention technical issues and misunderstandings brought on by poor sound quality.

WFH is brilliant and its enabled me to avoid paying childcare which has been a huge help. Just wanted to put the limitations out there when it comes to online meetings
Logged
Believer

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,569
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2642 on: November 21, 2024, 02:17:13 pm »
WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.

It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.

Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,632
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2643 on: November 21, 2024, 03:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on November 21, 2024, 02:17:13 pm
WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.

It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.


Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.


Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2024, 03:23:14 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2644 on: November 21, 2024, 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
This is what I have. £350, lasted for years. £300 version available as well.
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/en-gb/hero-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,682
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2645 on: November 21, 2024, 09:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 21, 2024, 03:20:32 pm

Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.


Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.
I think it's common knowledge it depends on your role and experience. Once you are good at something and perhaps giving advice more than recieving it, the need for deep thought time is crucial.  I liken a lot of my tasks to like building a house of cards, one interruption and it falls down and you have to start over. It's not that dramatic , but close.  I'm definitely more productive in the mornings (others I know are different). If all chit chat and meetings were scheduled between 1 and 3 pm my productivity would rocket.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,682
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2646 on: November 21, 2024, 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
Annoyingly. There aren't many places you can try them.  Staples maybe. IKEA. Given you are in them 40 hours a week then even a grand doesn't seem unreasonable.  Says he who paid a fiver for something not great off eBay. Must treat myself next year.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,144
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2647 on: November 22, 2024, 02:32:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 21, 2024, 09:55:47 pm
If all chit chat and meetings were scheduled between Never and Go Fuck Yourself my productivity would rocket.

fixed and agreed!
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2648 on: November 22, 2024, 05:46:48 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?

Ive been working from home for many years and my best investment in life ever was a second hand Herman Miller Aeron. They aint cheap. But they are forever and your back will thank you daily.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,187
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2649 on: November 22, 2024, 07:16:54 am »
Before I was laid off, I WFH full time and liked parts of it.

My main issue was an inexperienced Manager who micro managed and over complicated every task so you would spend hours on the phone and thats not healthy.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 09:42:55 am »
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,682
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:42:55 am
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?

Deffo. Say you have to beat the Christmas traffic.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,711
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 10:34:18 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:42:55 am
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?

Be grateful for the peace.

Im about to start peeling spuds for 20 people!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 