Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 245636 times)

Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,502
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2600 on: October 4, 2024, 08:05:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  4, 2024, 04:46:52 pm
I was meaning if you have a big commute that's traffic heavy, can you go in earlier/later to avoid the rush hour?
always left at 650am to avoid it. Drive in is 65 miles / 75 mins

Going home though can be a pill

Belfast from 5pm on can be bad

At times the earlier you leave to go home the.worse it is

Plus if there's a crash or breakdown the place just gets bottle necked everywhere and it doesn't matter what route you took
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2601 on: October 4, 2024, 09:06:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  4, 2024, 08:05:38 pm
always left at 650am to avoid it. Drive in is 65 miles / 75 mins

Going home though can be a pill

Belfast from 5pm on can be bad

At times the earlier you leave to go home the.worse it is

Plus if there's a crash or breakdown the place just gets bottle necked everywhere and it doesn't matter what route you took

It always surprises me how busy it is whenever I go back to Barnsley but it's a good reminder of why we moved.  It pisses me off here if I see more than 3 or 4 cars on my commute 😂
Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 147
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2602 on: October 4, 2024, 10:35:59 pm »
I'm in on the M9. Literally named after the number of cars on it  ;D

But then you hit the M7/N7 and it's different gravy.

Fortunately, I've set my stall out - I do what i fecking want :-D

I'm lucky I guess.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,324
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2603 on: October 5, 2024, 09:04:27 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  4, 2024, 12:38:38 pm
Started work from home during lockdown, permanently work from home March 2020-Sept 2022, one day a week since

Been told from Jan 2025 we are going to two days

biggest issue with tht for me is I live 65 miles from office

extra 130 miles of driving a week

On a couple of promotion panels so hopefully i can get moved to a one day a week office

However  rumour is if you get a promotion you are initially back full time for 6 months

Have to see what happens down the line so

You're NICS aren't you?

Most offices will be going to 2 days a week if management get their way.

Getting a promotion isn't an automatic 6 months in the office either. Just really depends on where you get posted of successful.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2604 on: October 6, 2024, 04:53:47 pm »
I'm more than happy with my two days a year in the office, wouldn't want a job where I was forced to go in.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,514
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2605 on: October 6, 2024, 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October  6, 2024, 04:53:47 pm
I'm more than happy with my two days a year in the office, wouldn't want a job where I was forced to go in.

2 days a year.  You can hardly complain about that!
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,502
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2606 on: October 7, 2024, 07:32:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  5, 2024, 09:04:27 pm
You're NICS aren't you?

Most offices will be going to 2 days a week if management get their way.

Getting a promotion isn't an automatic 6 months in the office either. Just really depends on where you get posted of successful.
republic civil service mate. I do live in the north though

I did actually turn down promotion at start of 2022 as I would have had to go back full time.

With fuel at time I'd have been spending 120 a week on fuel to maybe make an extra 20.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2607 on: October 9, 2024, 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  6, 2024, 09:44:41 pm
2 days a year.  You can hardly complain about that!
absolutely not, that was voluntary too. I go in when we are planning a night out!

I work in London but live in Wales, before CoVid I would have had to have been in the office more often but I likely wouldn't have taken it then of course.

There's no need for me to be in the office either, even the ones who are in only going for one day a week.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2608 on: October 9, 2024, 08:17:44 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  7, 2024, 07:32:30 am
republic civil service mate. I do live in the north though

I did actually turn down promotion at start of 2022 as I would have had to go back full time.

With fuel at time I'd have been spending 120 a week on fuel to maybe make an extra 20.


I think I remember you saying in here about the promotion. I don't blame you, a decent work life balance is a major part of where I am now.

I did the travelling the UK for 22 years and I wouldn't want to do that again, at least not every week!
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,502
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2609 on: October 9, 2024, 09:09:18 pm »
Yeah with my personal life and work I did long distance drives for about 16 years. COVID stopped it

Like you I did it long enough
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,167
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2610 on: October 9, 2024, 09:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October  9, 2024, 08:17:44 pm
I think I remember you saying in here about the promotion. I don't blame you, a decent work life balance is a major part of where I am now.

I did the travelling the UK for 22 years and I wouldn't want to do that again, at least not every week!

100% finishing at 17:30 to go and eat tea with the family then doing the bed time routine rather than sitting on the m62.. can always log on later if I need to finish off as well. Its priceless.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2611 on: October 13, 2024, 07:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  9, 2024, 09:23:52 pm
100% finishing at 17:30 to go and eat tea with the family then doing the bed time routine rather than sitting on the m62.. can always log on later if I need to finish off as well. Its priceless.
yep, missed a lot of things when my two were growing up, luckily my employer was flexible so it allowed me to not be away for birthdays and Christmas nativity plays etc but being away 2, 3 or sometimes 4 nights a week meant I missed a lot of teas with the family and bedtimes. It's too late for that now of course but I'm glad that some people will now not have to make that choice
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,349
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2612 on: October 17, 2024, 08:13:02 am »
Are people wearing out more socks?  :-\
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,174
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2613 on: October 17, 2024, 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 17, 2024, 08:13:02 am
Are people wearing out more socks?  :-\

I only wear them in winter.

Mad one this, we were at a big meeting today with our CEO and it got highlighted that one of the lads there has worked for us for 5 years and today was the first time he's ever seen another staff member face to face. I'm seeing faces I've known for 20/30 years or more and he's no clue who anyone is
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,174
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2614 on: October 17, 2024, 05:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  9, 2024, 09:23:52 pm
100% finishing at 17:30 to go and eat tea with the family then doing the bed time routine rather than sitting on the m62.. can always log on later if I need to finish off as well. Its priceless.

Before I met the wife, I was doing 2 to 2 and a half hours commuting from Southport to our offices near the Nags Head and it was 1.5 to get home, if I'd of had kids with my ex, I'd never have seen them. My immediate boss lives nr Preston and he had to change to half 7 starts and 4:30 finishes to see his daughter of a night, yet he was opposed to WFH - he soon changed his mind once he saw that he was gaining 60 hrs a month and saving a few thousand in fuel.

I've been dead lucky that I moved close to the office and even when we moved to Trafford Park, I was still able to take the kids to school and be home just after 5:30, I'd have missed so much doing a stupid commute.
Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,651
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2615 on: October 19, 2024, 09:48:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 17, 2024, 05:19:34 pm
Before I met the wife, I was doing 2 to 2 and a half hours commuting from Southport to our offices near the Nags Head and it was 1.5 to get home, if I'd of had kids with my ex, I'd never have seen them. My immediate boss lives nr Preston and he had to change to half 7 starts and 4:30 finishes to see his daughter of a night, yet he was opposed to WFH - he soon changed his mind once he saw that he was gaining 60 hrs a month and saving a few thousand in fuel.

I've been dead lucky that I moved close to the office and even when we moved to Trafford Park, I was still able to take the kids to school and be home just after 5:30, I'd have missed so much doing a stupid commute.

60 hours a month commuting...wtf. Do that for 40 years and if my maths are right that's 1200 days of your life stuck in traffic. Who the f would sign up for that? No amount of money would be worth it. None
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,684
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2616 on: October 19, 2024, 11:03:44 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 19, 2024, 09:48:34 am
60 hours a month commuting...wtf. Do that for 40 years and if my maths are right that's 1200 days of your life stuck in traffic. Who the f would sign up for that? No amount of money would be worth it. None

Never do maths like that, it's too frustrating.
I used to get off the train at Lime street, get over to central and get on the Hunts cross train. I always missed one by 1-2 minutes, and they are every 15 minutes. I once stood there and worked out that I was spending two full days a year just stood at the platform at central ::)

Got an old bike after that and just cycled to Lime Street. :)
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,167
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2617 on: October 19, 2024, 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 17, 2024, 05:19:34 pm
Before I met the wife, I was doing 2 to 2 and a half hours commuting from Southport to our offices near the Nags Head and it was 1.5 to get home, if I'd of had kids with my ex, I'd never have seen them. My immediate boss lives nr Preston and he had to change to half 7 starts and 4:30 finishes to see his daughter of a night, yet he was opposed to WFH - he soon changed his mind once he saw that he was gaining 60 hrs a month and saving a few thousand in fuel.

I've been dead lucky that I moved close to the office and even when we moved to Trafford Park, I was still able to take the kids to school and be home just after 5:30, I'd have missed so much doing a stupid commute.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 13, 2024, 07:54:19 pm
yep, missed a lot of things when my two were growing up, luckily my employer was flexible so it allowed me to not be away for birthdays and Christmas nativity plays etc but being away 2, 3 or sometimes 4 nights a week meant I missed a lot of teas with the family and bedtimes. It's too late for that now of course but I'm glad that some people will now not have to make that choice

100% it's not something I ever considered pre-lockdown but now it would be top of my list if I moved jobs.

I don't mind going in the office and I totally appreciate if you're new needing that physical environement to grow but once you're established I think having the flexibility is key. Our office doesn't exist as it did anyway, you come in and unless it's a designated "connect" type day there are max 20 people in which defeats the point of being in the office (for me).
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,174
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2618 on: October 19, 2024, 02:04:18 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 19, 2024, 09:48:34 am
60 hours a month commuting...wtf. Do that for 40 years and if my maths are right that's 1200 days of your life stuck in traffic. Who the f would sign up for that? No amount of money would be worth it. None

It was a career change for me, I went from Branch Manager to trainee programmer, so I felt it was worth it. I was 33, just recovered from heart surgery and wanted a change of path, but within the same company. My ex was a teacher, she was in work for 8 and spent all night marking so I wasn't arsed. Looking back I don't know how I did it. Met the missus just over a year after me and the witch split up and suddenly the commute disappeared. I'd never go back to it though

Used to have a contractor working with us,he drove a new Range Rover, lived in a million pound house, owned a light aircraft and he told me he was jealous of me as I saw my kids every day and did all the dad stuff. He never did that as he was busy making money and his kids, by then gown up,just saw him as bank of dad. Didn't give a shit about him, just money money money and leeched off his guilt.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,349
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2619 on: October 24, 2024, 04:24:42 pm »
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,325
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2620 on: October 24, 2024, 05:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 17, 2024, 08:13:02 am
Are people wearing out more socks?  :-\

Yes I do what's that about why are feet colder at home?
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,077
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2621 on: October 24, 2024, 06:49:12 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2622 on: October 31, 2024, 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 19, 2024, 02:04:18 pm
It was a career change for me, I went from Branch Manager to trainee programmer, so I felt it was worth it. I was 33, just recovered from heart surgery and wanted a change of path, but within the same company. My ex was a teacher, she was in work for 8 and spent all night marking so I wasn't arsed. Looking back I don't know how I did it. Met the missus just over a year after me and the witch split up and suddenly the commute disappeared. I'd never go back to it though

Used to have a contractor working with us,he drove a new Range Rover, lived in a million pound house, owned a light aircraft and he told me he was jealous of me as I saw my kids every day and did all the dad stuff. He never did that as he was busy making money and his kids, by then gown up,just saw him as bank of dad. Didn't give a shit about him, just money money money and leeched off his guilt.
COVID and WFH was a game changer for me, it led me into the contractor market and away from the same company job I'd been in for the best part of 20 years.

Without WFH,  I wouldn't have gone down that road as it would have meant being in London for probably 3 or 4 days per week as opposed to the couple of times a year I now get to the office.

Even my old company though are advertising my old role as WFH with occasional travel to customer sites, before it would have been extensive travel to customer sites
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2623 on: October 31, 2024, 10:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 19, 2024, 11:17:02 am
100% it's not something I ever considered pre-lockdown but now it would be top of my list if I moved jobs.

I don't mind going in the office and I totally appreciate if you're new needing that physical environement to grow but once you're established I think having the flexibility is key. Our office doesn't exist as it did anyway, you come in and unless it's a designated "connect" type day there are max 20 people in which defeats the point of being in the office (for me).
yep think I've said before, it would not have been for me in my 20s as used to enjoy the camaraderie and office banter plus boozy pub lunch breaks and out for a beer after work every Friday, can do without that now though!
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,514
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2624 on: November 8, 2024, 08:32:30 am »
I've just invested in an electric blanket.  I think it's costing me 5p an hour to run and it's keeping my bottom half toastie (esp feet).  Top half I seem to mostly be able to wrap up to stay warm.  Might invest in an electric vest if there is such a thing.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2625 on: November 8, 2024, 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2024, 08:32:30 am
I've just invested in an electric blanket.  I think it's costing me 5p an hour to run and it's keeping my bottom half toastie (esp feet).  Top half I seem to mostly be able to wrap up to stay warm.  Might invest in an electric vest if there is such a thing.
rechargeable heated gilet might be your answer

https://amzn.eu/d/fR8b4H5
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,086
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2626 on: November 11, 2024, 08:43:18 am »
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,462
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2627 on: November 14, 2024, 08:50:32 am »
I work in the civil service in the centre of Liverpool and we simply haven't got the room in our building to offer everyone five days a week.

The majority of teams work the hybrid system of 2 or 3 in the office and the rest at home. I have said on here before, there are pros and cons to both, for example I save money working from home as I don't pay for travel and dinner, I get to spend longer in bed and pretty much work in my shorts and hoodie.

At the other end of the scale, I manage around 40 people and when I have important/awkward/difficult conversations with them, I hate doing it over a video call, I would rather be face-to-face.

Again, socially, I am in the  office tomorrow so subconsciously I already know I'll go the pub after work for a few beers and a catch up. Yet if I was at home I wouldn't go into town just for a beer.
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,932
    • @hartejack
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2628 on: Yesterday at 02:47:59 pm »
My employer has a pretty-much blanket policy of two-days on site per week for employees across all departments (though variations based on specific roles do exist).

I've recently switched back to my long-term department from a secondment to another. In my secondment role, we were expected to be in twice per week but were free to manage our week as we saw fit (i.e. we could do whichever days we wanted and could change this on the go as long as we confirmed our intentions reasonably) but, where I am now, it's set days - I find this a bit of a pain in the arse to be honest as it doesn't seem particularly responsive to needs...I haven't really felt any particular purpose to being in on the set days yet, but have needed to go in on a couple of alternative days and there's no ability to 'swap' for these. In the previous role, I feel as though I went in more often almost as a good-faith response to the flexibility, whereas back in my previous/current role I don't really feel that!
Offline WTF?

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 443
  • These go to 11
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2629 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 24, 2024, 05:26:17 pm
Yes I do what's that about why are feet colder at home?

Get yourself thermal socks. Absolute game changer.
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,782
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
It's all about rich people's money that is invested in commercial property, great way to make money before covid. A lot of property funds are invested in commercial buildings and they aren't going to increase in value if all of us dopes are at home.

There is a lot of normal people money in these funds, pensions and small investments, but this is not the driver for forcing people to go to the office. They will tell you it's to improve culture etc but it's all a load of bollocks.
Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,316
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 12:33:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:22:29 am
They will tell you it's to improve culture etc but it's all a load of bollocks.
100%.

Nothing makes me laugh more than reading these articles, about management's need for employers to work in the office to 'build team culture' or 'improve chemistry' or some such nonsense.
