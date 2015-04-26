I work in the civil service in the centre of Liverpool and we simply haven't got the room in our building to offer everyone five days a week.
The majority of teams work the hybrid system of 2 or 3 in the office and the rest at home. I have said on here before, there are pros and cons to both, for example I save money working from home as I don't pay for travel and dinner, I get to spend longer in bed and pretty much work in my shorts and hoodie.
At the other end of the scale, I manage around 40 people and when I have important/awkward/difficult conversations with them, I hate doing it over a video call, I would rather be face-to-face.
Again, socially, I am in the office tomorrow so subconsciously I already know I'll go the pub after work for a few beers and a catch up. Yet if I was at home I wouldn't go into town just for a beer.