60 hours a month commuting...wtf. Do that for 40 years and if my maths are right that's 1200 days of your life stuck in traffic. Who the f would sign up for that? No amount of money would be worth it. None



It was a career change for me, I went from Branch Manager to trainee programmer, so I felt it was worth it. I was 33, just recovered from heart surgery and wanted a change of path, but within the same company. My ex was a teacher, she was in work for 8 and spent all night marking so I wasn't arsed. Looking back I don't know how I did it. Met the missus just over a year after me and the witch split up and suddenly the commute disappeared. I'd never go back to it thoughUsed to have a contractor working with us,he drove a new Range Rover, lived in a million pound house, owned a light aircraft and he told me he was jealous of me as I saw my kids every day and did all the dad stuff. He never did that as he was busy making money and his kids, by then gown up,just saw him as bank of dad. Didn't give a shit about him, just money money money and leeched off his guilt.