For about two decades, my work has had an alternate work arrangement in which you could extra hours most days to get alternate Fridays off. They've now decided you cannot WFH and do the alternate work arrangement, you have to pick one or the other. They're also banning employees from splitting their location. For example, you'd have scenarios in which some employees would go pick their kid up from school or drop them off somewhere and make up the time at home. This was already not allowed but like most things was tolerated to retain employees.Their justification is that people were abusing the WFH policy and it was now becoming too complexbut rather than deal with those people they've decided to fuck everyone over. So far we've had a few people quit, a few reconsider their position because they either moved further away from the office or have had kids in the last 5 years and were banking on not commuting as much or not needing as much childcare , and a number who have vowed to not work a minute later than the minimum time requirement they have to have in the physical office.All because some dickhead who hasn't realized the horse left the barn half a decade ago thinks people need the energy of the office.