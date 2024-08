I must be a rarity but since being able to work from home full time, itís actually been a nuisance. I miss the interaction with other people, after work socialising or even just getting out of the house. Donít get me wrong I know that can all happen with friends after work or weekends, but turns out I need more than that throughout the week. Bear in mind I work a job with maybe around 6 hours of meetings in a week then itís all lone working. Found myself to be getting a lot more anxious and snappy, and hard to separate work/home feel even though I have an office room. Iíll be heading into the office regularly with a new job soon, and I canít wait. Current one the office is empty due to WFH culture, so pointless going in most days.