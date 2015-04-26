I've probably said this in this thread before but working from home has had a massive positive impact on my health, at least after the Covid lockdowns were over, which did have me at a real lowpoint.



But once everything was back open, I was able to make some really positive lifestyle changes. Instead of being too tired and stressed from a day at work and hour commute, I would be off to the gym soon as I finished work, got myself to a healthy weight pretty damn quickly. In terms of food, I used to drink and eat so much crap in work. Was able to knock that on the head by making my own lunches at home.



If they did make me go the office more regularly I'd like to hope those lifestyle changes are so ingrained I'd be ok but I think the bottom line working from home just gives me the feeling of so much more control over my life, work isn't my whole day and doesn't have as much power over me to decide if it's a good day or not.