Our work since COVID has largely moved to a paperless office, including digital signatures for certain documents sent to government bodies.



However, the individuals who typically sign off on this stuff were away this week so I had to get a person who used to perform this stuff for us years ago. Somehow they didn't have access to the software we use for e-signatures, so I had to do it the old fashioned way via a paper copy



What a waste of time. The digital way takes 20 mins, including a catch-up chat. It can also be done from home. This however took nearly three hours despite being in-person. I had to find a colour printer that worked. I ended up sifting through boxes in a storage cupboard five floors down to find an envelope with a current address. I had to reprint pages that printed incorrectly and retrieve a kit for notary purposes that wasn't dried out. Certain pages had to be modified because some of the data that we didn't submit pre-COVID is illegible on a printed version.



Whereas I'd just set up a Teams meeting to sign off on an item, I had to track this person down, wait for them to get off a coffee break and deal with a seemingly endless queue of visitors to their desk for a post-weekend chit chat. Then I had to go to the mail room to perform a similar routine waiting for them to return.