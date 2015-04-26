Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 154503 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2480 on: August 3, 2023, 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on August  3, 2023, 08:48:32 pm
Looks familiar that.

I had a business meeting with Optimal Solicitors there back in 2019.

I was based on the 10th floor. We had 10th, 11th and half the top floor in 2019
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2481 on: August 3, 2023, 09:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on August  3, 2023, 08:48:32 pm
Looks familiar that.

I had a business meeting with Optimal Solicitors there back in 2019.

Is there a Sub-Optimal Solicitors?
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2482 on: August 3, 2023, 10:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  3, 2023, 12:38:32 pm
I did my first site visit a few months ago.  Over the Pennines at a government building right in Leeds City centre.

Really enjoyed getting out and about. Choice of hundreds of different, cafes, pubs and places to get lunch, or even for a quick fancy-ass coffee.  All within walking distance.

Wouldnt like to do the journey every day though.  Off to the same site again next week for Go-live.

Love WFH but its really good to get out and do some face-to-face time.
Leeds is a great city with loads of different food/lunch options and well connected but I personally find it very grim. The road systems are utter shit and the architecture looks depressing. I probably think this way because I used to work there and currently live near Leeds. Have rejected many interview offers working in the city centre because I can't stand it.

For me, working from home has been an absolute blessing. I've had jobs in the past with long hours and stressful commutes so this change of pace is pure bliss.
Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2483 on: August 4, 2023, 08:58:08 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on August  3, 2023, 10:39:33 pm
Leeds is a great city with loads of different food/lunch options and well connected but I personally find it very grim. The road systems are utter shit and the architecture looks depressing. I probably think this way because I used to work there and currently live near Leeds. Have rejected many interview offers working in the city centre because I can't stand it.

For me, working from home has been an absolute blessing. I've had jobs in the past with long hours and stressful commutes so this change of pace is pure bliss.

Before I met the missus I was working 300 yards away from where I now live and commuting from Southport for 4 years then from Burscough for 18 months. From Southport, it can take 25 minutes just to get to/from the M58, morning commutes were anything from 1 3/4 hours to 2 hours in and an hour and a half home, it was a nightmare. 

My project leader was never one for WFH, two of us were always asking to do a couple of days wfh and wouldn't have it, until Covid and he realised he'd gained a minimum of 15 hours a week by not having to commute from Longridge to Trafford and wasn't having to get up at half 5 to be in for half 7 and having to leave before 4 if he wanted to get home by 6pm. Then he gained in time spent with his daughter, now he'd never go back to the office.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2484 on: August 4, 2023, 07:02:23 pm »
Not been in central London on a workday for ages.  So so quiet!
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2485 on: August 4, 2023, 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August  4, 2023, 07:02:23 pm
Not been in central London on a workday for ages.  So so quiet!

If most people are doing 2 or 3 days a week in the office these days nearly everyone seems to opt from Tues-Thurs. dont know anyone who works in an office on a Friday anymore. Shame because a Friday pub lunch/post work pint is one of lifes pleasures.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2486 on: August 4, 2023, 07:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  3, 2023, 03:28:43 pm
You still at Pear Tree Productions Pete?

Quote from: Buck Pete on August  3, 2023, 12:38:32 pm
Choice of hundreds of different, cafes, pubs and places to get lunch,

Pipe of Pringles will suffice.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2487 on: August 5, 2023, 05:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  3, 2023, 12:38:32 pm
I did my first site visit a few months ago.  Over the Pennines at a government building right in Leeds City centre.

Really enjoyed getting out and about. Choice of hundreds of different, cafes, pubs and places to get lunch, or even for a quick fancy-ass coffee.  All within walking distance.

Wouldnt like to do the journey every day though.  Off to the same site again next week for Go-live.

Love WFH but its really good to get out and do some face-to-face time.
yeah I enjoyed it in fairness, the building was like the Marie Celeste though, staff canteen looks woefully underused.

Going to be back there on 18th though and again on 25th, I couldn't do it more than a day or week though but definitely nice to interact face to face again
Offline Jshooters

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2488 on: August 5, 2023, 07:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  4, 2023, 07:25:00 pm
If most people are doing 2 or 3 days a week in the office these days nearly everyone seems to opt from Tues-Thurs. dont know anyone who works in an office on a Friday anymore. Shame because a Friday pub lunch/post work pint is one of lifes pleasures.

I get this as someone who lived in London for 5 years in my early to mid 20s and could get the amazing public transport home.

As a 40 something who has to drive to the office on the occasions Im required for face time its less appealing  ;D
Offline Anthony

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2489 on: August 7, 2023, 07:51:29 pm »


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66432173



Zoom, the video communications company whose name became synonymous with remote work during the pandemic, has ordered staff back to the office.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2490 on: August 11, 2023, 09:56:47 am »
Does make me laugh that absolutely any company demanding staff come to the office feel like they have any power or say on the matter.

If were forced to go back in, then I'd instantly resign and instantly get a job with a completely home working company.

You'd have to be one bad dickhead not to (Assuming you wouldn't want to go in)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2491 on: August 12, 2023, 08:04:00 am »
I would never work in office full time again. No need.
Offline damomad

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2492 on: August 12, 2023, 01:52:22 pm »
I think I've been in the office less than 10 times this year.

I've never been physically or mentally better, all that commuting time being put to better use. On days when it's slow, I can get other things done around the house. I've looked at other jobs at times but even when I see the term "hybrid" it puts me off. I don't think I'll ever get another job where they require me more than one day in the office, unless it's out of absolute necessity/a huge pay jump.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2493 on: August 15, 2023, 12:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  4, 2023, 07:34:39 pm
Pipe of Pringles will suffice.

hahahaa exactly, leftovers from the fridge while watching youtube on my laptop for a few minutes while I eat it
Offline Jesse Pinkman

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2494 on: August 16, 2023, 11:26:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  3, 2023, 12:30:05 pm
That last bit about not being arsed probably happens in the office too on bad days.

Aye. Took the Caicedo 'loss' a bit too personally the other day ... Pathetic twat that I am ;D

Fuck all was done, many a F5 pressed. Suspect I wasn't the only one on RAWK, mind.  :wave

Offline sheepfest

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2495 on: August 16, 2023, 11:40:04 am »
What annoys me is bosses thinking you should have your head down all day if at home. Would you do that in the office hmmm. Plus don't tell me they don't take time or do other things if at home. As long as the work is done, meetings attended, you are available etc then that should be enough.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2496 on: August 16, 2023, 04:07:09 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on August 16, 2023, 11:40:04 am
What annoys me is bosses thinking you should have your head down all day if at home. Would you do that in the office hmmm. Plus don't tell me they don't take time or do other things if at home. As long as the work is done, meetings attended, you are available etc then that should be enough.
they are unlikely to know in any case unless they have sophisticated software installed which would be unlikely unless they are really paranoid.

As long as you get the work done in the time it's needed, there really is no issue for them to complain about
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2497 on: August 16, 2023, 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 12, 2023, 08:04:00 am
I would never work in office full time again. No need.
same, I'm a contractor now, currently working for a London Borough. I've been to London once to collect my laptop and not been back since, everything is done from home.

I had another council in the South West of England wanting me for a project but they wanted me there one day per week onsite, offered me £40 per day more than I'm on at the London borough but I turned it down as I don't want to be arsed at having to either stay over at a hotel or travel at 6am to ensure I got there at a reasonable time. I did that for 20 years so not interested any longer.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2498 on: August 16, 2023, 05:35:53 pm »
Im having to travel a bit more than I did previously as I have a new role but as Im currently sitting in the sun in a Bristol harbourside pub Im not really minding too much. Im sure thatll change on the dark, wet winter days.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2499 on: August 17, 2023, 03:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 16, 2023, 05:35:53 pm
Im having to travel a bit more than I did previously as I have a new role but as Im currently sitting in the sun in a Bristol harbourside pub Im not really minding too much. Im sure thatll change on the dark, wet winter days.

In Stoke
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2500 on: August 17, 2023, 03:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 16, 2023, 05:35:53 pm
Im having to travel a bit more than I did previously as I have a new role but as Im currently sitting in the sun in a Bristol harbourside pub Im not really minding too much. Im sure thatll change on the dark, wet winter days.

You definitely mention pubs and work in the same sentence more than I ever did
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2501 on: August 17, 2023, 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 17, 2023, 03:06:57 pm
You definitely mention pubs and work in the same sentence more than I ever did

Coming in with purpose. Thats what were told to do, so thats what I try and do. :D
Offline paulrazor

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2502 on: August 17, 2023, 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 16, 2023, 05:35:53 pm
Im having to travel a bit more than I did previously as I have a new role but as Im currently sitting in the sun in a Bristol harbourside pub Im not really minding too much. Im sure thatll change on the dark, wet winter days.
great spot Bristol, love it
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2503 on: August 17, 2023, 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 17, 2023, 03:04:05 pm
In Stoke

Nick can't get the job done in those circumstances, sell him on...
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2504 on: August 20, 2023, 06:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 17, 2023, 03:04:05 pm
In Stoke
Which has long dark winter nights every day aside from summer solstice.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2505 on: August 21, 2023, 03:34:21 pm »
Our work since COVID has largely moved to a paperless office, including digital signatures for certain documents sent to government bodies.

However, the individuals who typically sign off on this stuff were away this week so I had to get a person who used to perform this stuff for us years ago. Somehow they didn't have access to the software we use for e-signatures, so I had to do it the old fashioned way via a paper copy

What a waste of time. The digital way takes 20 mins,  including a catch-up chat. It can also be done from home. This however took nearly three hours despite being in-person.  I had to find a colour printer that worked. I ended up sifting through boxes in a storage cupboard five floors down to find an envelope with a current address. I had to reprint pages that printed incorrectly and retrieve a kit for notary purposes that wasn't dried out. Certain pages had to be modified because some of the data  that we didn't submit pre-COVID is illegible on a printed version.

Whereas I'd just set up a Teams meeting to sign off on an item, I had to track this person down, wait for them to get off a coffee break and deal with a seemingly endless queue of visitors to their desk for a post-weekend chit chat. Then I had to go to the mail room to perform a similar routine waiting for them to return.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2023, 09:41:45 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2506 on: August 21, 2023, 07:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  4, 2023, 07:25:00 pm
nearly everyone seems to opt from Tues-Thurs.

That's what I do. I don't miss those Monday morning and Friday afternoon commutes one bit!

I don't think I would want to work full time at home. Although I would probably get used to it.

Being able to do a few other things I wouldn't have time to on those WFH days is a godsend to be honest.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2507 on: August 22, 2023, 07:52:39 am »
I'm still looking around for a reasonably priced desk to use one or twice a week outside of the home. Just for the change of scenery.
Best option so far seems to be above a village pub :)
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 07:55:50 am »
It looks like Amazon are wanting staff in 3 days a week. That feels like the new norm. Though I can see that drifting back to being in five days by the time the decade is out. Possibly with people doing their 40 hours over 4 days in the office and longer weekends....
