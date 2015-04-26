Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 142335 times)

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2440 on: April 29, 2023, 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2023, 08:50:46 pm
An analyst who reports into me lives in Leicester, we hired him during the pandemic and thanks to HR who anonymise the CVs we receive (damn do gooders!) I didnt know where he lived otherwise I would have double checked with him if he was ready for the commute to London a couple of days a week once the pandemic was over. Its also not helped by the fact he doesnt earn very much so he doesnt want to get a train ticket because its a decent chunk of a days pay so he drives to North West London and then jumps on the tube to get to the office and is quite often late in. Ive turned a blind eye to the fact hes not coming into the office the two days a week hes supposed to, but sooner or later the powers that be above me will start asking questions and then its going to get awkward.

With all the companies offering remote working, he'd be much better off working for a good company instead.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2441 on: April 30, 2023, 07:43:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 29, 2023, 08:04:44 am
Because I think companies generally put too much weight on ad-hoc collaboration. They assume that being able to talk through an issue at the drop of a hat is the most productive way to go about it. However I think most people need dedicated focus time.   Or at least when Ive been in offices that seems to be the case.
The people that make these decisions have their own private office and can make that dedicated thinking space or book an off-site room for such tasks. Mere mortals like us have to face constant interruptions.  And maybe for some people that boosts productivity, especially people who do the interrupting .
Also , im sure there is a power trip about having a busy office in front of you .

This is completely spot on in my experience. Worked in an open-plan office for 30, random people sat next to each other, because the boss thought that would encourage collaboration. The problem is, people collaborate when they have common projects, not just because they sit next to each other. Instead there were constant interruptions, and many found reasons to not work in the office. Cue the boss moaning about nobody being in.


Also true about those that love "a busy office" usually have their own, private ones. The other type are those that think you don't need an office at all, and can just work from your laptop in Starbucks. Yeah if your work is doing teams calls all day, maybe, but if you're having an on-site , practical role, you'll likely need somewhere to store all your work stuff.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2442 on: April 30, 2023, 07:46:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2023, 08:50:46 pm
An analyst who reports into me lives in Leicester, we hired him during the pandemic and thanks to HR who anonymise the CVs we receive (damn do gooders!) I didnt know where he lived otherwise I would have double checked with him if he was ready for the commute to London a couple of days a week once the pandemic was over. Its also not helped by the fact he doesnt earn very much so he doesnt want to get a train ticket because its a decent chunk of a days pay so he drives to North West London and then jumps on the tube to get to the office and is quite often late in. Ive turned a blind eye to the fact hes not coming into the office the two days a week hes supposed to, but sooner or later the powers that be above me will start asking questions and then its going to get awkward.

Can they not cover or at least help him with public transport? That is quite common in Europe, employers will cover some of your commute, if it is on public transport.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2443 on: April 30, 2023, 10:31:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2023, 08:50:46 pm
An analyst who reports into me lives in Leicester, we hired him during the pandemic and thanks to HR who anonymise the CVs we receive (damn do gooders!) I didnt know where he lived otherwise I would have double checked with him if he was ready for the commute to London a couple of days a week once the pandemic was over. Its also not helped by the fact he doesnt earn very much so he doesnt want to get a train ticket because its a decent chunk of a days pay so he drives to North West London and then jumps on the tube to get to the office and is quite often late in. Ive turned a blind eye to the fact hes not coming into the office the two days a week hes supposed to, but sooner or later the powers that be above me will start asking questions and then its going to get awkward.
Crazy the person does that then to be honest. I decided few years back that my job shouldn't run my life. That kind of travel for the person must be tiresome?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2444 on: April 30, 2023, 10:35:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 29, 2023, 08:04:44 am
Because I think companies generally put too much weight on ad-hoc collaboration. They assume that being able to talk through an issue at the drop of a hat is the most productive way to go about it. However I think most people need dedicated focus time.   Or at least when Ive been in offices that seems to be the case.
The people that make these decisions have their own private office and can make that dedicated thinking space or book an off-site room for such tasks. Mere mortals like us have to face constant interruptions.  And maybe for some people that boosts productivity, especially people who do the interrupting .
Also , im sure there is a power trip about having a busy office in front of you .
I agree. Even though I've heard senior management state themselves how much more productive they are at home ;D I would leave my current role if they pushed for coming into office more often.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 29, 2023, 02:59:30 pm
Because there are plenty of older workers who want functions to remain as they always have and therefore they equate WFH as not working.

There are also management types that believe people need the "energy of the office" (an actual term our office used to to try drag people back in during the height of COVID) to thrive. From my experience those who need "the energy of the office" are hyper-extroverts who spend most of their time engaged in mindless chat.
There are people that do next to nothing at home I do agree with that sentiment but those people need to be managed better. I do great at home and I'm left to my own devices.

It is mindless chat agreed or going away from desk to make hot drinks and gossip.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2445 on: April 30, 2023, 11:23:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 30, 2023, 10:35:44 am

It is mindless chat agreed or going away from desk to make hot drinks and gossip.

I used to waste so much time in the office going to get a coffee or water, it was a 100 yard walk there and back. Then I'd go down 5 floors to use the bogs on the 6th floor, as the ones on the 11th were minging. Being at home, I'll start earlier to make up for the interruptions such as putting the kids tea on. At work I'd log on bang on 9, then fuck off to make a coffee, then there would be chatter, especially if there was footy the night before. I reckon I never actually started work before 9:30. The end of day, we'd be looking at the traffic outside the office and then checking google maps, so fuck all ever got done after 4:45
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2446 on: April 30, 2023, 01:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 29, 2023, 10:27:47 pm
With all the companies offering remote working, he'd be much better off working for a good company instead.

We work for a very good public sector organisation, 35 hours working week (with no expectation of working above that), 30 days leave, highly unionised, final salary pension and a whole load of other benefits.

Quote from: redbyrdz on April 30, 2023, 07:46:31 am
Can they not cover or at least help him with public transport? That is quite common in Europe, employers will cover some of your commute, if it is on public transport.

Our employer covers 75% of national rail and all travel within London is free, the issue with the 75% is that it gets taxed, so a return from Leicester to London is £85, so will still cost him about £40 and he doesnt want to spend that two days a week but he should have done his homework before he applied, hes in his early 30s not a child either, the word London appears in our name so its hardly a surprise where were based.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2447 on: April 30, 2023, 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 30, 2023, 01:34:52 pm
We work for a very good public sector organisation, 35 hours working week (with no expectation of working above that), 30 days leave, highly unionised, final salary pension and a whole load of other benefits.

Our employer covers 75% of national rail and all travel within London is free, the issue with the 75% is that it gets taxed, so a return from Leicester to London is £85, so will still cost him about £40 and he doesnt want to spend that two days a week but he should have done his homework before he applied, hes in his early 30s not a child either, the word London appears in our name so its hardly a surprise where were based.

plus his boss is named west_london_red and all...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2448 on: April 30, 2023, 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 30, 2023, 01:42:07 pm
plus his boss is named west_london_red and all...

That would have confused him even more as I no longer live in London :D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2449 on: May 1, 2023, 12:26:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 29, 2023, 08:04:44 am
Because I think companies generally put too much weight on ad-hoc collaboration. They assume that being able to talk through an issue at the drop of a hat is the most productive way to go about it. However I think most people need dedicated focus time.   Or at least when Ive been in offices that seems to be the case.
The people that make these decisions have their own private office and can make that dedicated thinking space or book an off-site room for such tasks. Mere mortals like us have to face constant interruptions.  And maybe for some people that boosts productivity, especially people who do the interrupting .
Also , im sure there is a power trip about having a busy office in front of you .

From experience when I'm in the office and other teams have an "anchor" day they get almost nothing done that couldn't be achieved at home and actually disturb those of us in the office who could legitimately still be at home as their entire team works in one of two other locations at least 100 miles away.

Team anchor days are the absolute pits.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2450 on: May 1, 2023, 09:22:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 29, 2023, 02:59:30 pm
Because there are plenty of older workers who want functions to remain as they always have and therefore they equate WFH as not working.

There are also management types that believe people need the "energy of the office" (an actual term our office used to to try drag people back in during the height of COVID) to thrive. From my experience those who need "the energy of the office" are hyper-extroverts who spend most of their time engaged in mindless chat.

That's pretty ageist? I'm in my fifties. Friends I know that WFH are my age and older up to 70 odd.

When we chat, we all agree we are far, far, far more productive working from home (We work in IT)

I can help up to 5 or 6 people at a time at home while still doing my own work. If I were in the office and I helped someone then it would be literally impossible for me to do my own work as I'd be engaged with them and absolutely impossible to help the other 4 or 5 people that wanted help. If you are in the office and you are with someone then they 100% monopolise your time.

The few times I've been in, my work rate has dropped to (being generous) maybe 5% of what I can get on with at home. Would be probably more accurate to say 2% actually. I just get hassled then sit with someone all day, get nothing done, everything has to be explained in detail and it's absolute shite.

When I'm at home, people drop me messages and I go and fix stuff for them, or drop a one or two-liner and they work it out for themselves. If you're next to them, they learn nothing, you just end up doing their own work for them.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2451 on: May 1, 2023, 05:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  1, 2023, 09:22:10 am
That's pretty ageist? I'm in my fifties. Friends I know that WFH are my age and older up to 70 odd.

I'm sorry if it came across that way but I'm genuinely not being ageist.. From the experience of my employer, the people pushing for employees to return to the office full-time were all overwhelmingly over 55 and I've seen evidence of that in HR surveys. A minority of them vehemently dislike the idea, despite signing up for it themselves.

A few weeks ago we had a big project for which our department head told select employees to just WFH entirely for April rather than 3 days in the office due to the associated workload. An employee in his 60s came into our department looking for someone who was WFH that day. He proceeded to go on an extensive rant about him not being available (i.e physically present) until someone asked why he didn't just contact the person he was looking for via Teams to which he went off in a huff.

In fact this article excerpt could have come straight out of my workplace

Quote
Older executives rely on face-to-face communication to get a better sense for what's going on throughout their organizations, Zimmerman said. They also may have more need for those chance conversations to keep tabs on a large number of employees, she said.

"I've worked with a CEO who told me he just liked the energy of the office," said Zimmerman. "There was something about seeing the cars in the parking lot that brought him joy. The fact is, corporate America is likely changed forever. You're making a huge mistake if you're requiring folks back in office full time, because they see the progress most companies have made in the last two years, and they'll ask, 'why?' It feels like micromanagement."
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/08/return-to-office-why-executives-are-eager-for-workers-to-come-back.html
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2452 on: May 1, 2023, 06:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  1, 2023, 09:22:10 am
Friends I know that WFH are my age and older up to 70 odd.

Should be called Anecdotal@Allerton...

Obviously you're in IT so it's not representative of the workforce as a global or national whole, but the fact remains there will be a significant proportion of the older workforce who prefer the old ways, 'as it was always done' and although part of that is just routine, I'd be willing to wager it's also due to older (or senior) staff being less comfortable with IT, and doing things exactly as Rafa describes in his post, fuming when forced to use Teams instead of just walking round to someone's desk: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/householdcharacteristics/homeinternetandsocialmediausage/articles/exploringtheuksdigitaldivide/2019-03-04

It will no doubt decline over time as 'digital natives' mature and older employees retire, but at the moment there's still a proportion of people who can't get behind doing everything from behind a computer.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2453 on: May 1, 2023, 07:02:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 30, 2023, 01:34:52 pm
We work for a very good public sector organisation, 35 hours working week (with no expectation of working above that), 30 days leave, highly unionised, final salary pension and a whole load of other benefits.


It's not 35 hours if he's spending 14 hours a week travelling. That's more like a 49 hour week. (Assuming 1/2 hour house -> Leicester Station, 2 hours -> Euston, 1 hour fucking about on the Underground = 7 hours/day of travel)

I would deffo gib it and do something remote if I were him. Just not worth utterly destroying your life for. Been there. Done that. Spent hours and hours and hours parked in traffic, sat on trains, sat in hotels.

It's absolute fucking shite and you'd have to be one bad weapon (or very young/naive) to want to put yourself through it when other companies are offering remote working. When I was doing that in the 80s and 90s and 00s, there wasn't really a choice.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2454 on: May 1, 2023, 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May  1, 2023, 06:09:42 pm
Should be called Anecdotal@Allerton...

Obviously you're in IT so it's not representative of the workforce as a global or national whole, but the fact remains there will be a significant proportion of the older workforce who prefer the old ways, 'as it was always done' and although part of that is just routine, I'd be willing to wager it's also due to older (or senior) staff being less comfortable with IT, and doing things exactly as Rafa describes in his post, fuming when forced to use Teams instead of just walking round to someone's desk: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/householdcharacteristics/homeinternetandsocialmediausage/articles/exploringtheuksdigitaldivide/2019-03-04

It will no doubt decline over time as 'digital natives' mature and older employees retire, but at the moment there's still a proportion of people who can't get behind doing everything from behind a computer.

To be fair, Teams is pretty shite. Much prefer Slack, but at my place we have the option of both.

Tend to use Teams for Corporate guff and Slack for actually doing work.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2455 on: May 2, 2023, 10:35:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 29, 2023, 03:03:01 pm
Why did he make a dick of himself if he didn't want to come in?

He's probably got a job straightaway - like a lot of people in the same boat - for a company that isn't an arse about it. With Brexit, the job market is very much on the employees side. Everyone I know is getting headhunted every single week. Not a week goes by without me seeing 10+ offers from someone or other - all unsolicited as I'm not interested. I'm sure other people are the same.

If you work for a company that's trying to impose crap on you that you don't want to do, then what's wrong with exercising your options.

I'd imagine over time, those with draconian rules will lose staff and those that are pretty decent and understanding will gain staff.
he was in his 60s so he has probably just retired

As I said he was only asked to come in one day a week, hardly that much

I never had an issue with him but he was not a popular man, as i said above with women he was a bully. Id understand maybe if it was back ful time or 3 days a week but one wasnt much to ask for
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 02:59:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  1, 2023, 09:22:10 am
That's pretty ageist? I'm in my fifties. Friends I know that WFH are my age and older up to 70 odd.
 

Im in my 50s and love WFH. Own home, food in the fridge and I can control the temperature at home. Home gym. Sorted.

In my 20s it would have been shit. No one to talk to, harder to ask questions of adjacent staff and chat up pretty girls. Hard to do that in the shit shared house I lived in with no desk in my room and a shit kitchen and living week to week on rent and food. I can see why managers want to bring younger staff in who have less experience and are overall happier and hence more productive in a semi social environment.
