I still find interesting at some of the discrepancies our work's WFH policy has created.We're supposed to be 3 days in the office, 2 days at home. Some have been able to not go in without any censure that I know of. There's two members of an adjacent group who usually come in a max of twice, sometimes only once a week. One is understandable as he lives an hour away and has an infant. The other lives a ten minute walk away and it's become a running joke that he never comes in.We've had a major project going on for a while. As a result the majority of my colleagues got told they could work from home everyday for the foreseeable future with the inference that there would be an expectation to work longer hours. Now the last time this project occurred was over eight years ago. Colleagues who worked at our office eight years ago noted that back then our work had a caterer come in every night providing actual restaurant calibre dinners, because people were working late. This time around we have had a contrary clusterfuck in which people are being told they can work from home, even though some older staff members have baulked at the idea (amazingly some are still not grasping that people are still working, it's just from home).However, some people realistically can't work from home during it (even though they are told they can) because they lack the internet capabilities at home to deal with the sheer amount of bandwidth required for their duties. So they've been working stupid hours - arguably the longest of anybody during this - at the office site to get through it. Some were going home at 10pm or showing up on weekends without even having their meals compensated. Instead they get told they should just go home to have dinner and work from homeIronically some departments have tried to lure people back into the office by offering things like baked goods and pizza, only for the managers to get pissed when nobody turns up and they have way too much food. I dunno maybe because a jam doughut is not a good enough incentive to drive an hour each way, if there is an expectation you'll be have to login well past your normal work hours.