Is this still a thing people are doing? Ive gone from working from home 5 days a week to being in the office 5 days a week with no other option.



Changed jobs (alluded to it earlier in the thread) now contracting and currently have a contract with a London Borough. I am WFH for the duration (initially until March 2023 but already told it will be extended for another 12 months)I had to go the office in London to collect my laptop the first day and not been back since beginning of October.The council staff have been told they need to be in the office two days a week and home for 3 but nobody listens and the place is like a ghost town. The day I was in, a huge open plan office and there were about 5 people on the floor, myself included!Previous job I was WFH 5 days a week and my ex-colleagues are still doing the same, although likely to change after Christmas