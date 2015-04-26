Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 106919 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,312
  • Dutch Class
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2080 on: April 6, 2022, 10:30:01 am »
Quote from: jackh on April  6, 2022, 09:06:46 am
I'd have split the entire dept into groups A, B, & C - had A&B in on a Tuesday, B&C on a Wednesday, and A&C on a Wednesday. Everyone would cross paths with everyone else during the week, but the office would only ever at maximum 66% capacity.

Sensible idea
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2081 on: April 7, 2022, 08:25:28 am »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2082 on: April 7, 2022, 08:29:04 am »
My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2083 on: April 7, 2022, 08:30:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  7, 2022, 08:29:04 am
My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.

Sounds like you work for absolute twats, deffo need out.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2084 on: April 7, 2022, 09:09:32 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  7, 2022, 08:29:04 am
My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.

Smallish company?
Directors of companies like that live to work and it suits them. They struggle to understand others don't live like that
I'd be fine if the call was for something he needed urgently and I could do quickly and he was fine with me getting a later train to avoid rush hour as a consequence.  Quite often if they need something urgent enough to text you like that you have them over a barrel so use it .   I've hi. Yes , can do that, will miss my bus to the train station though so won't be I till 11. Either they are fine with that or will think twice about texting at six again.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2085 on: April 7, 2022, 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April  7, 2022, 09:09:32 am
Smallish company?
Directors of companies like that live to work and it suits them. They struggle to understand others don't live like that
I'd be fine if the call was for something he needed urgently and I could do quickly and he was fine with me getting a later train to avoid rush hour as a consequence.  Quite often if they need something urgent enough to text you like that you have them over a barrel so use it .   I've hi. Yes , can do that, will miss my bus to the train station though so won't be I till 11. Either they are fine with that or will think twice about texting at six again.

Small company mate and hes my girlfriends uncle. Does it every day now.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,945
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2086 on: April 7, 2022, 10:33:48 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on April  4, 2022, 12:04:27 pm
WFH full time now at my new job.

I'd say across my 20s I've become a lot more reclusive and lost a lot of my original group of mates as I've moved across the country a couple of times with my missus. We now live locally to where she was brought up, so she's got plenty of her mates to see, but I've sort of become entrenched in home life as a result.

I probably see the 3/4 friends I still have less than a handful of times over the year, and that's only for a day or two at most. Nothing spontaneous as before and everything needs to be planned out as we're a good 4-5 hours away from each other.

As much as I love WFH for the convenience, it's something that does irk me a little bit when it comes to meeting new people and forming new friendships now I'm going into my 30s. My previous role was based in the office and I made a couple of really good mates there, but I don't really think that's possible to do in the new job given we have people working all across the country, without a central base/office to catch up at and hang out during lunch etc.

What's the communication like during the day? do you have slack or teams etc?

We use slack and there's plenty of non-work channels for talking shite and we have regular team social huddles and calls, and they set up an afternoon every now and again where they have video calls and play drawasaurus and quizzes and stuff. It sounds naff as fuck but has helped with bedding in new people and keeping people connected.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,191
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2087 on: April 8, 2022, 09:35:47 am »
Told on a call yesterday that everyone needs to do a minimum of one day a week in the office from May. Not that surprising and doesnt feel that unreasonable.

Followed up today with an email that its all with a view to everyone doing at least 2 days a week from the second half of the year. I was only doing 3 days in the office pre-Covid so it doesnt feel all that different to how it was before which is a bit crap.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,772
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2088 on: April 8, 2022, 10:16:49 am »
I've been in the office this week. First time since mid December.

Hasn't really bothered me at all. Change of scenery and get to talk to people face to face rather than through a screen and have done easily twice as much work as I would have at home.

No idea when I'll be back in again after today though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2089 on: April 8, 2022, 10:18:03 am »
First week back, did two days then one back home, then back in today, which I do not enjoy at all.

Then of course first email that positive case in office this week, only surprised it took to Friday!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2090 on: April 8, 2022, 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  8, 2022, 10:16:49 am
I've been in the office this week. First time since mid December.

Hasn't really bothered me at all. Change of scenery and get to talk to people face to face rather than through a screen and have done easily twice as much work as I would have at home.

No idea when I'll be back in again after today though.

You get more done when in the office?
( I appreciate the irony of that question being posted on a football internet forum during the working day)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2091 on: April 11, 2022, 10:59:29 am »
I'm probably way behind with this, but I chuckled at hearing the acronym for those who are working a home/office hybrid and choosing Mondays and Fridays to WFH.

So they only work in the office Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,772
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2092 on: April 12, 2022, 05:48:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  8, 2022, 12:04:14 pm
You get more done when in the office?
( I appreciate the irony of that question being posted on a football internet forum during the working day)

Easily yeah. Not as many distractions and nowhere near as many smoke breaks  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,392
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2093 on: April 13, 2022, 10:21:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  8, 2022, 10:16:49 am
I've been in the office this week. First time since mid December.

Hasn't really bothered me at all. Change of scenery and get to talk to people face to face rather than through a screen and have done easily twice as much work as I would have at home.

No idea when I'll be back in again after today though.

Went back in yesterday for the first stage of the performance review for 2022. Nice to see a couple of people I'd not seen for 2 years face to face, loads of new staff in IT Support, who are part of our department, who I have no idea who is who. Found it too hard to work though, the office is too loud to sit and concentrate so glad it was just a one off.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2094 on: April 13, 2022, 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2022, 10:21:04 am
Went back in yesterday for the first stage of the performance review for 2022. Nice to see a couple of people I'd not seen for 2 years face to face, loads of new staff in IT Support, who are part of our department, who I have no idea who is who. Found it too hard to work though, the office is too loud to sit and concentrate so glad it was just a one off.

Most of the noise is you laughing at Chelsea.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,647
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2095 on: April 13, 2022, 12:37:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2022, 10:21:04 am
Went back in yesterday for the first stage of the performance review for 2022.

"Under weaknesses, you've put eczema."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,556
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2096 on: April 13, 2022, 01:13:29 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 13, 2022, 12:37:04 pm
"Under weaknesses, you've put eczema."
I thought you meant brain hemorrhages
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,790
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2097 on: April 13, 2022, 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2022, 10:21:04 am
Went back in yesterday for the first stage of the performance review for 2022. Nice to see a couple of people I'd not seen for 2 years face to face, loads of new staff in IT Support, who are part of our department, who I have no idea who is who. Found it too hard to work though, the office is too loud to sit and concentrate so glad it was just a one off.

I wear noise cancelling headphones at work and they're pretty great, both for drowning out background noise and also pretending you can't hear that guy who wants to get your attention but can't be bothered standing up.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,392
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2098 on: April 13, 2022, 04:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 13, 2022, 03:13:00 pm
I wear noise cancelling headphones at work and they're pretty great, both for drowning out background noise and also pretending you can't hear that guy who wants to get your attention but can't be bothered standing up.

I normally listen to Slipknot to drown out the chatter. Mad as it sounds, I can concentrate while listening to them, but anyone speaks and it distracts me.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,790
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2099 on: April 13, 2022, 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2022, 04:52:38 pm
I normally listen to Slipknot to drown out the chatter. Mad as it sounds, I can concentrate while listening to them, but anyone speaks and it distracts me.

Not mad at all, I've been listening to a Japanese metal band called SiM all day and getting tons done.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2100 on: April 13, 2022, 08:36:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2022, 04:52:38 pm
I normally listen to Slipknot to drown out the chatter. Mad as it sounds, I can concentrate while listening to them, but anyone speaks and it distracts me.

Essentially it's white noise. It's like working in a library though, the slightest noise is a distraction. Just ask the Arsenal players :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,556
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2101 on: April 14, 2022, 08:59:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2022, 04:52:38 pm
I normally listen to Slipknot to drown out the chatter. Mad as it sounds, I can concentrate while listening to them, but anyone speaks and it distracts me.
yeah I know the feeling, I will have music on all day if I am here on my own

Though sometimes its off too if I need to concentrate a lot


We had a zoom yesterday, but nothing new with regard to going back, they say it wont be full wfh but not full time office either.

Also they want to give people notice to prepare for it, not just "yeah you are all back tomorrow"

Still be a few months away for now, longer the better
« Last Edit: April 14, 2022, 09:01:34 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Never Forget
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2102 on: April 14, 2022, 11:10:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 13, 2022, 08:36:57 pm
Essentially it's white noise. It's like working in a library though, the slightest noise is a distraction. Just ask the Arsenal players :)

ba dum dum tish
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,665
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 01:25:45 am »
Reese Mogg and Steve Barclay telling civil service staff to go back in the office.

Sooner Reese Mogg fucks off, the better
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 01:30:28 am »
Looking for a new job but very few places are offering wfh or hybrid. Shame really, who wants to commute and sit in a dull office for 8 hours a day, thought we'd have evolved from that now.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,556
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 04:59:58 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:30:28 am
Looking for a new job but very few places are offering wfh or hybrid. Shame really, who wants to commute and sit in a dull office for 8 hours a day, thought we'd have evolved from that now.
certainly noticing a shift in some places. For over a year hearing hybrid and wfh was the way.

Now it is being shifted back towards full time attendance again
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 