My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.



Smallish company?Directors of companies like that live to work and it suits them. They struggle to understand others don't live like thatI'd be fine if the call was for something he needed urgently and I could do quickly and he was fine with me getting a later train to avoid rush hour as a consequence. Quite often if they need something urgent enough to text you like that you have them over a barrel so use it . I've hi. Yes , can do that, will miss my bus to the train station though so won't be I till 11. Either they are fine with that or will think twice about texting at six again.