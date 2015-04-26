Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 105287 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,233
  • Dutch Class
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 10:30:01 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:06:46 am
I'd have split the entire dept into groups A, B, & C - had A&B in on a Tuesday, B&C on a Wednesday, and A&C on a Wednesday. Everyone would cross paths with everyone else during the week, but the office would only ever at maximum 66% capacity.

Sensible idea
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 08:25:28 am »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,290
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 08:29:04 am »
My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,021
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 08:30:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:29:04 am
My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.

Sounds like you work for absolute twats, deffo need out.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 09:09:32 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:29:04 am
My work have gone fucking mad. Wake up to a text at half 6 every morning from the director asking me to call him when I'm awake so I can open up my laptop and do some bits before I leave for the 1.5 hour commute on the trains to the office. Get to fuck now.

Smallish company?
Directors of companies like that live to work and it suits them. They struggle to understand others don't live like that
I'd be fine if the call was for something he needed urgently and I could do quickly and he was fine with me getting a later train to avoid rush hour as a consequence.  Quite often if they need something urgent enough to text you like that you have them over a barrel so use it .   I've hi. Yes , can do that, will miss my bus to the train station though so won't be I till 11. Either they are fine with that or will think twice about texting at six again.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,290
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:32 am
Smallish company?
Directors of companies like that live to work and it suits them. They struggle to understand others don't live like that
I'd be fine if the call was for something he needed urgently and I could do quickly and he was fine with me getting a later train to avoid rush hour as a consequence.  Quite often if they need something urgent enough to text you like that you have them over a barrel so use it .   I've hi. Yes , can do that, will miss my bus to the train station though so won't be I till 11. Either they are fine with that or will think twice about texting at six again.

Small company mate and hes my girlfriends uncle. Does it every day now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 