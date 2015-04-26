Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home

Re: Working From Home
March 21, 2022, 05:48:14 pm
I have a fairly decent 'retention' bonus if i stick around the next year (still able to work fully remote) as our company is getting acquired.

very tempted to look at part-time roles (perm or temp) if they're remote though. wish my line of work had 'digital nomad' type opportunities but sadly the industry is a bit too conservative for that. Corona has given me and plenty other millenials perspective that careers aren't life, especially when your jobs in the grand scheme of things isn't... essential...
Re: Working From Home
March 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on March 21, 2022, 03:24:02 pm
funny enough a high up official in my department was called up before a committee to explain why the 2020 electric bill was 500000 higher than the previous year given for 75% of the year nearly everyone was working from home
oops, did someone leave the heating on before they left?
Re: Working From Home
March 21, 2022, 06:09:55 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm
oops, did someone leave the heating on before they left?
I suspect the problem is that in most cases the whole building (or floors) will continue to be heated even with very minimal staff in attendance. And given energy price hikes over the past year, bills will go up even hardly anyone is there.
Re: Working From Home
March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?
Re: Working From Home
March 21, 2022, 11:53:45 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?

1 - No. I don't think I do less work, but I'm definitely more lazy. It's far easier to skive and let on I'm doing somthing.
2 - Working 8 hours at home equates to about 9.5 hours in the office.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 01:05:12 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2022, 11:53:45 pm
1 - No. I don't think I do less work, but I'm definitely more lazy. It's far easier to skive and let on I'm doing somthing.


Cue refrigerator moving side gig...
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 07:24:10 am
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?

Weve got two young kids so the school run is a dominant factor in all these sums. Pre-covid wed take turns to arrive at work late (9:15-9:30) after the morning drop off, or leave early (4:20). Wed catch up the hours at other times, for example working all the way to London on a 6:42am train from the local station. These days theres no need to stress about it, school is only 5 mins down the road. Everyone in the house is happier.

There was also a lot of fruitless time in the office. It is a massive open plan building and they would frequently run town hall events with the exec leaders, run professional training seminars or run staff support groups. During these it was quite hard to work. Also the meeting and workshop culture was rampant- too many of these ran on for hours whereas they could have been done much faster. Our staff were happy to do a couple of 6am - 8pm days per week for a 4 hour meeting in London or Birmingham. Crazy if you think about it. £200 per train ticket. I say all this as a fairly bought-in senior manger myself.

So 1) yes, 2) I can do a conventional 10 hour day in 8 or 9 hours. Plus we have less bullshit meetings with their associated travel time, which means productivity is higher.

On the flip side, there is less creativity and spark in our virtual meetings. Weve only just started to notice this as we experiment with face to face meetings again.

Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 08:03:06 am
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?

Way more productive at home in general. There are certain parts of my job that I cannot do remotely though so have to go in to the office to some degree.

Including commuting my day when working in the office is 9.5 hours. Given I get fuck all done when in the office I could get the same amount of work done at home in probably about 6 hours.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 08:07:12 am
Have to admit Ive gone very unproductive at home in the last week. Finished a big project a couple of weeks ago, always need a bit of time to get admin stuff done and go again but instead they just hand you the next one. And Im struggling to get motivated. Id be the same if I was going into the office to be fair! Would just spend more time wandering off to the cafe.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 08:25:23 am
I'm about the same as when I was in the office. Though I was working from home for 4 years before covid struck. Travelling into the office once a week.

I'm a bit like Nick I think , my focus goes up and down.  If I'm on it, then it doesn't really matter where I am (I think colleagues in an office can sense when you are in the zone).  If I'm not on it then it really doesn't matter. I think at home though, I realise when I'm wasting time and do other stuff around the house.  Which I guess frees me up to say work at 9pm when I'm focussed again. At least that's the theory. With LFC playing so often, 9pm is usually taken over by football.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 08:27:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:25:23 am
I'm about the same as when I was in the office. Though I was working from home for 4 years before covid struck. Travelling into the office once a week.

I'm a bit like Nick I think , my focus goes up and down.  If I'm on it, then it doesn't really matter where I am (I think colleagues in an office can sense when you are in the zone).  If I'm not on it then it really doesn't matter. I think at home though, I realise when I'm wasting time and do other stuff around the house.  Which I guess frees me up to say work at 9pm when I'm focussed again. At least that's the theory. With LFC playing so often, 9pm is usually taken over by football.

Yeah, Im full of good intentions! When the wife snd kids come home from school Ill tend to stop, help out a bit with homework, maybe make dinner and then tell myself Ill go back and do an hour of work later. If I have urgent stuff to do then I probably will, but if I havent I kid myself Ill log in early in the morning...rinse and repeat.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 08:29:05 am
On a slight tangent one of the things about WFH is you can see how much work the trades do. Theres a lot of building and renovations going on in our road. Everyone has their own work ethic. The roadworks team doing the TrueSpeed broadband pipes do very little - 10am to 3:30pm normally. The water company contractors work mega hours, they never seem to go home and work Sundays too. The gas lot come from short periods of intense action - no tea breaks for them. Some of the builders bugger off at 3pm each day, whereas other firms staff beyond 6.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:21:48 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:29:05 am
On a slight tangent one of the things about WFH is you can see how much work the trades do. There’s a lot of building and renovations going on in our road. Everyone has their own work ethic. The roadworks team doing the TrueSpeed broadband pipes do very little - 10am to 3:30pm normally. The water company contractors work mega hours, they never seem to go home and work Sundays too. The gas lot come from short periods of intense action - no tea breaks for them. Some of the builders bugger off at 3pm each day, whereas other firms staff beyond 6.

And I guess your productivity is at an all time low as you have time to be logging all of this ? :)

--Edit-- If I could have a RAWK quota, I'd gain about 3 hours a day.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:24:42 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:29:05 am
On a slight tangent one of the things about WFH is you can see how much work the trades do. Theres a lot of building and renovations going on in our road. Everyone has their own work ethic. The roadworks team doing the TrueSpeed broadband pipes do very little - 10am to 3:30pm normally. The water company contractors work mega hours, they never seem to go home and work Sundays too. The gas lot come from short periods of intense action - no tea breaks for them. Some of the builders bugger off at 3pm each day, whereas other firms staff beyond 6.

Im a right old Mrs Mangel curtain twitcher. Sit by an upstairs window at the front of the house so theres always people walking past, vans pulling up etc. Tremendously exciting.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:27:32 am
I'm looking for a new job now anyway, even if it's a couple of days at home a week and the rest in the office. Can't be doing with 5 days in the office again with a 3 hour commute each day.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:34:50 am
Quote from: PaulF on March 21, 2022, 05:18:00 pm
Was it a) A cannabis factory , b) a bitcoin farm?
lol

Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm
oops, did someone leave the heating on before they left?
A lot of computers were left on standby as those without a work laptop wouldnt be able to log in otherwise.

however given we had a floor of normally 50-60 people with only 5-6 on it most of the time you would think using less of everything would bring the leccy down

for it to go 500k up was a bit mad
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:42:16 am
I would love to work from home for a change. Given my line of work (Sustainability, climate and water), I have to do a lot of field work, which means no chance to take a breather at home.

Its great work though, so i still enjoy it. Living in a different country every two years on average is great or a pain depending on your perspective. Such is life.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:53:27 am
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?
1) Yes and No. As someone else mentioned, it's easier to skive.  However, I will also frequently make up for lost time by logging in late in the evenings or at the weekend for a few hours (usually during a footy match on tele) to catch up and then do other bits whilst I'm there.  So they are getting more out of me.
2) My commute to work was 10mins in a car/30mins walking so there's no real difference and I don't feel any benefit of saved commuting time and/or petrol costs.

When I was in the office I was very much of the mindset of once I'm out the door at 5pm that's it. Doesn't matter what was outstanding or I forgot to do something it would have to wait until I'm back in. Now I'll log in whenever, day or night.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:55:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:24:42 am
Im a right old Mrs Mangel curtain twitcher. Sit by an upstairs window at the front of the house so theres always people walking past, vans pulling up etc. Tremendously exciting.
LOL Me too.  There's a woman who walks laps around the kids play area every morning. 
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:58:03 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:55:21 am
LOL Me too.  There's a woman who walks laps around the kids play area every morning. 

Mrs Moyes?
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 10:11:58 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:53:27 am
When I was in the office I was very much of the mindset of once I'm out the door at 5pm that's it. Doesn't matter what was outstanding or I forgot to do something it would have to wait until I'm back in. Now I'll log in whenever, day or night.

Do you find it hard to switch off and relax when you're always low-level 'on' rather than binary on or off?
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 10:19:40 am
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?


1. definitely some bad days especially if hungover, and when minding the son, however he is minded now and when busy I give it everything. There was times I logged in out of hours to catch up, something I wouldnt be doing in office. I worked til 11pm one friday without overtime. The only problem with doing that was I have things on with my son on Friday evening, he comes first so he isnt missing it. So I come home from whatever it is I have to do with him and log back in

It is hard to get going and your head just goes to mush after a while, I did find too I couldnt switch off and relax all weekend

2. That has been huge for me, I would spend 3 hours on the road every day commuting. I live 65 miles from office so saving a fortune on fuel, wear and tear on my car etc. I had to service my car 3 times in 2019, I have serviced it twice since and shouldnt hopefully have to service it until October/November.

A good thing too, if it is a busy day and i get it all done I can log out at 4, and I am home and all. No commute. And Can still do stuff at home
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 10:25:50 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:11:58 am
Do you find it hard to switch off and relax when you're always low-level 'on' rather than binary on or off?
Extremely low-level 'on' but not to a degree where I can't relax. It's like thinking 'oh, I can do that now whilst I'm literally doing nothing so that I can have an easier day tomorrow'.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 11:52:27 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:29:05 am
On a slight tangent one of the things about WFH is you can see how much work the trades do. Theres a lot of building and renovations going on in our road. Everyone has their own work ethic. The roadworks team doing the TrueSpeed broadband pipes do very little - 10am to 3:30pm normally. The water company contractors work mega hours, they never seem to go home and work Sundays too. The gas lot come from short periods of intense action - no tea breaks for them. Some of the builders bugger off at 3pm each day, whereas other firms staff beyond 6.

My missus works on the admin for one of those contractors and was telling me why. Some of the gangs are pulling over £50k a year by doing that. We have in the past talked about me getting HIAB qualified and she'd get me on the grabs if I got made redundant, some of those lads are pulling £1400 a week, but its 7 days straight, which is of no interest right now.

I've just taken the laptop into the garden to work  8)
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 03:53:18 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:27:32 am
I'm looking for a new job now anyway, even if it's a couple of days at home a week and the rest in the office. Can't be doing with 5 days in the office again with a 3 hour commute each day.

Very interesting.. was sort of wondering how the office life will be going forward.
I've 2 teenage sons and was thinking how the changes might effect there decisions on WFH/ in the office if given the choice, or maybe they'll be even forced into WFH.
My older son who is 16 hated remote school, and is dead set against the idea of any WFH, he hasn't any experience of real 40 hour weeks inside an office though. But that generation will figure it out and I'd imagine WFH will be at least 50% where possible.

In my own trade,  I've a lot of paperwork, invoices, bills, quotes/estimates some paperwork for some property rentals. I can never get ahead and when I (like now) sit down to do it I procrastinate and it builds up more... bloody hate paperwork. My wife is great at paperwork and organising but she has a full time and won't touch any of my stuff not even a bill from our home.
Anyway if I can get off RAWK for the rest of the afternoon I'll get something started, so easy to "skive" though
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 04:04:43 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 03:53:18 pm

Anyway if I can get off RAWK for the rest of the afternoon I'll get something started, so easy to "skive" though


Therein lies the problem!  Those 'video buddy' things might be worth a go. Don't think it'd work for me though ,esp as sat here in towel after post run bath.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 05:38:16 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?

1) Not really an issue for me as I have been 'working from home' for 20 years and travelling to Customer Sites when I was required which usually meant 1.5 days WFH, 0.5 day travelling to customer, then 3 days on-site, this varied from week to week and sometimes the split would be 1 day WFH and 4 days on-site.  That has changed now to being 5 days a week WFT, mainly on customer facing work.  I am definitely busier and more utilised as working on more work where the customer gets charged, less travel time so for me less down time as if I was travelling by train I would not switch my laptop on and would read a book on my kindle or go on RAWK on my phone so much less chance to do that now so I am definitely more productive.

2) I've covered this a bit in number 1, my contracted hours are for 37.5 hours per week, due to the travelling though I was putting in timesheets some weeks for in excess of 50 hours!  Travelling in the main was done in your own time, so if finishing with a Customer at 4:30pm, it could take me 4 hours to travel home so from that perspective, my travel time is now nothing.  My work-life balance is 100 times better and I hope we never go back to how it was before.  It is saving the company money in expenses, which is not great for me as I would get around £500 a month on travel expenses and would effectively be forking out around £300 of that so £200 was in my arse pocket.  I still wouldn't want to go back travelling though!

I do miss face to face contact with customers, some of whom I now consider to be friends as I have met them so many times over the years, doubt that will happen in a Teams/Zoom environment.

The positives far outweigh the negatives though!
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 07:51:34 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on March 21, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?


1) Yeah well more productive. I think about the time I spend skiving and it still is far less than sitting chatting, taking 20 mins to go the bog, wandering off to refill my water bottle/make a brew, getting interrupted all the time with questions on how do you do this? I do tend to do longer hours some days to cover for the skiving

2) I am contracted to do 37.5 hours over 5 days, I reckon I easily lost 2 hours a day, plus some days I'd be checking the traffic from 4:30 to see how shit it was, I could probably do in 6/7 hours what I would do in 10 hrs. My worst days were the first 5 years in the job, my total daily commute was between 2.5 and 4 hrs depending on if the schools were in or not, so some days where 12 hour days for me and I'd be knackered and fed up. Now my commute is 30 seconds.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm
Back in on hybrid. mandatory 2 days a week but I'll go in 4 days if I can. Was weird at first sitting next to and opposite people. Don't mind it at all. Getting back to having a laugh like we used to.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:08:24 pm
For skiving though. One I was told. One lad was meant to train in another fella on a Saturday. Trainer gave up bringing his kid to a football match to do this training. Was due to start at 9am

Trainer said to me there was no sign of other fella til 11am. He finally comes online

Trainer "you ready to rock?"
Trainee went straight back off line

Trainer said he waited until 2pm and the guy never resurfaced

Waste of a day.
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
I dont wfh but my son does and is moving into his own place , Have any of you noticed a huge increase in your energy costs with being at home all day or is it offset by travel costs and are you entitled to any tax break for it
Re: Working From Home
Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
I dont wfh but my son does and is moving into his own place , Have any of you noticed a huge increase in your energy costs with being at home all day or is it offset by travel costs and are you entitled to any tax break for it
£6 a week tax break. Though you only have the tax on that I think. Not the £6.
As for costs, depends if he's happy to sit in a coat and how well insulated his place is vs how far / method of commute.
Sorry that sounded condescending, was thinking out loud. Commuting to my old office fifteen mins by car, not very expensive. And I'd sometimes bike for the exercise.  Commuting into London by train, with car parking. About £80 a pop
The worst thing for me is all the bad food in the kitchen....
Re: Working From Home
Today at 08:25:08 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
I dont wfh but my son does and is moving into his own place , Have any of you noticed a huge increase in your energy costs with being at home all day or is it offset by travel costs and are you entitled to any tax break for it
i got back just over 100 euro but my leccy bills for december and january were over 100 for the first time

relief doesnt really cover the extra expenses like electricity

I do get relief for broadband and heating oil, broadband would be the same price anyway regardless but a bit more oil would be used

The price of travel though has far outweighed anything, saving a bloody fortune there

Prior to lockdown i had about 2k in the bank if lucky, saved so much on travel I spent probably 5-6k getting work done to the house, plus a few trips away were covered etc and my bank balance is still up a further 6k

Most I have had in 10 years
