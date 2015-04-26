Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...



In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are

1) more productive at home

2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?





1) Not really an issue for me as I have been 'working from home' for 20 years and travelling to Customer Sites when I was required which usually meant 1.5 days WFH, 0.5 day travelling to customer, then 3 days on-site, this varied from week to week and sometimes the split would be 1 day WFH and 4 days on-site. That has changed now to being 5 days a week WFT, mainly on customer facing work. I am definitely busier and more utilised as working on more work where the customer gets charged, less travel time so for me less down time as if I was travelling by train I would not switch my laptop on and would read a book on my kindle or go on RAWK on my phone so much less chance to do that now so I am definitely more productive.2) I've covered this a bit in number 1, my contracted hours are for 37.5 hours per week, due to the travelling though I was putting in timesheets some weeks for in excess of 50 hours! Travelling in the main was done in your own time, so if finishing with a Customer at 4:30pm, it could take me 4 hours to travel home so from that perspective, my travel time is now nothing. My work-life balance is 100 times better and I hope we never go back to how it was before. It is saving the company money in expenses, which is not great for me as I would get around £500 a month on travel expenses and would effectively be forking out around £300 of that so £200 was in my arse pocket. I still wouldn't want to go back travelling though!I do miss face to face contact with customers, some of whom I now consider to be friends as I have met them so many times over the years, doubt that will happen in a Teams/Zoom environment.The positives far outweigh the negatives though!