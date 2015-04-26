Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 05:48:14 pm »
I have a fairly decent 'retention' bonus if i stick around the next year (still able to work fully remote) as our company is getting acquired.

very tempted to look at part-time roles (perm or temp) if they're remote though. wish my line of work had 'digital nomad' type opportunities but sadly the industry is a bit too conservative for that. Corona has given me and plenty other millenials perspective that careers aren't life, especially when your jobs in the grand scheme of things isn't... essential...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 05:59:54 pm »
funny enough a high up official in my department was called up before a committee to explain why the 2020 electric bill was 500000 higher than the previous year given for 75% of the year nearly everyone was working from home
oops, did someone leave the heating on before they left?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm »
I suspect the problem is that in most cases the whole building (or floors) will continue to be heated even with very minimal staff in attendance. And given energy price hikes over the past year, bills will go up even hardly anyone is there.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...

In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are
1) more productive at home
2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
1 - No. I don't think I do less work, but I'm definitely more lazy. It's far easier to skive and let on I'm doing somthing.
2 - Working 8 hours at home equates to about 9.5 hours in the office.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Cue refrigerator moving side gig...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 07:24:10 am »
Weve got two young kids so the school run is a dominant factor in all these sums. Pre-covid wed take turns to arrive at work late (9:15-9:30) after the morning drop off, or leave early (4:20). Wed catch up the hours at other times, for example working all the way to London on a 6:42am train from the local station.

There was also a lot of fruitless time in the office. It is a massive open plan building and they would frequently run town hall events with the exec leaders, run professional training seminars or run staff support groups. During these it was quite hard to work. Also the meeting and workshop culture was rampant- too many of these ran on for hours whereas they could have been done much faster. Our staff were happy to do a couple of 6am - 8pm days per week for a 4 hour meeting in London or Birmingham. Crazy if you think about it. £200 per train ticket. I say all this as a fairly bought-in senior manger myself.

So 1) yes, 2) I can do a conventional 10 hour day in 8 or 9 hours. Plus we have less bullshit meetings with their associated travel time, which means productivity is higher.

On the flip side, there is less creativity and spark in our virtual meetings. Weve only just started to notice this as we experiment with face to face meetings again.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 08:03:06 am »
Way more productive at home in general. There are certain parts of my job that I cannot do remotely though so have to go in to the office to some degree.

Including commuting my day when working in the office is 9.5 hours. Given I get fuck all done when in the office I could get the same amount of work done at home in probably about 6 hours.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 08:07:12 am »
Have to admit Ive gone very unproductive at home in the last week. Finished a big project a couple of weeks ago, always need a bit of time to get admin stuff done and go again but instead they just hand you the next one. And Im struggling to get motivated. Id be the same if I was going into the office to be fair! Would just spend more time wandering off to the cafe.
