Still working from home, still delivering IT training via Teams, the company does regular Peakon surveys and the last one our team of 7, we all said we wanted this to continue permanently.
We are somewhat dependent on our customers of course, if they want us to travel to their offices we would have to go bit so far everyone is happy to continue receiving the training this way as most of them too are still WFH.
Like Andy Allerton alluded to on the last page, you get much more done from home, when I was travelling to customers, it would be either a night away from home in a hotel or a 5am alarm clock to get up in time to get a train to London, Liverpool, Manchester etc.
I wouldn't do any work until I got to the customer about 9:15 for a 9:30 start, three hours training including a 15 minutes break which usuall extended to 30 minutes by the time everyone came back and settled down, an hour for lunch, back in the afternoon, for another three hours about 1:30, same 15 minute break that turns into 30 minutes, by the time it gets to 4pm pretty much everyone has had enough and we bring an end to the session early, I get on my way and either have to travel to a hotel for 15-30 minutes or a three hour train journey back home or on to the next customer which could be anywhere again.
I do not work when I travel, aside from read and respond to emails on my phone, I read books on my Kindle or browse the web, the number of books I read has taken a big hit, I was reading pretty much a book per week when I was on the road but since the first lockdown I think I have probably read no more than 10 in total.
Things I Miss
Reading
Travel Expenses (£10 for breakfast, £5 for lunch £25 for an Evening Meal)
Meeting Customers face to face, some I have met over the years, I consider as friends, have lost that to some extent
Effectively only doing 5 hours of actual non travelling work each day!
Reward points at hotel chains (paid for two trips to New York and numerous trips to Europe and the UK with reward points)
Things I don't Miss
Packed Trains and London Underground
Getting up at 5am
Getting home at 8pm
Waiting for weeks to claim my travel expenses
Some weeks I would be away for three or four nights in hotels so my work life balance took a hit even though I wasn't working but being away from friends and family wasn't easy and I did that for the best part of 20 years, from the time my lad was about 3 and he's 25 now!
Will we go back on the road?
I suspect we will at some point but not a chance I will be doing it as much as I did before. If it came to that I would definitely find something else to do.
If one thing the pandemic has taught us is that Life is too short