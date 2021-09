I'm looking forward to the blended approach being introduced here. Most likely we'll do something along the lines of what GB are doing, 3 days in 2 days at home, or 2 in and 3 at home.



It is a bit shite being at home on days like today. There's only 3 of us doing my role, but the other 2 are off today so no one really to have a chat with whether it be teams messages or on a call.



We're full WFH with the option to go in on a hotdesk when needed, but going in is NOT being encouraged. One fella has been given permission to do 2 days in every week as he has to run his teenage daughter to school now as she was harassed by some sex offender on the bus, but the rest of is will hardly ever, if ever, be in there.I'm nearly 55 now, had enough of going into offices and being with people I don't like