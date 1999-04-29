But if all you are doing at home is surfing RAWK , why are you any more productive in the office?



Pre covid, there would have been about 80-100 people on the office floor. That included the line managers and pretty much the full chain of command. Would be pretty obvious if I was sitting on RAWK the whole day rather than doing my job.A large part of the role was one to one coaching. We can still do that over Teams, but mainly it's all just through messaging rather than video or calls, so it's too easy to just send a quick link with instructions rather than talk someone through the issue or sit with them to explain where they are going wrong.I don't do it every day. There are some parts of the job that are pretty difficult and can take a full day, or even a few days. There are things I need to do that have a deadline etc. But if there are none of those to do, it's just far too easy to do very little.