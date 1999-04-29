Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AndyInVA on September  9, 2021, 10:21:53 am
Everything is relative of course and how much the extra 2K means to you, but good grief, three hours every fucking day. How that isnt worth 2K to you I dont know. Sheer mental health, extra sleep, house cleaning, laundry. Imagine the house chores you could do and fitness you could have with 3 hours a day 5 days a week. I'm sorry you are making that decision based on what your wife wants, but I'm with Rob, if 2K is so important then your wife can look for additional money and not asking you to slog your guts out for it.

If you work 50 weeks a year, commuting 18 hours a week, those extra hours pay at the rate 2000/(50*18) = 2.22 per hour plus the costs on car etc.

I think for everyone else on here who isn't involved in your personal relationship its a massive no brainer

My immediate boss was never into the idea of WFH - of course now that he isn't spending 15 hours a week in traffic, he's suddenly seen the light. Luckily our company also likes the cost saving for us all WFH, sh he's never going to have to do that again.

Like I've said I used to do a similar commute, 22,000 miles a year on my car was just commuter miles. I converted my car to LPG which was 30p a litre, so that reduced my fuel bill down from around £2800 to approx £1300,but still a lot, but the main thing was time. I'd get home at 6:50, by the time I'd had my tea it was half 7, before I knew it, it was time for bed and then up at 6. Then I moved and it was leave work at 5:30, in the house at 5:36, tea ate by 6, 5 hours to ourselves and then get up at 8am and leave the house at 8:50. Once we had kids, that extra time was brilliant, missus left for work at 6:30, I'd get the kids up, dressed, fed, take them to school, see them after work, baths, bedtime stories - that's priceless.
Re: Working From Home
Really does have a negative impact on my mental health at home.

I'm noticing on the days I'm in the office I feel less exhausted in the evenings (despite me running in yesterday morning I felt better waking up today and had a better night's sleep last night).

At home today and feel fucked off already
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2021, 12:39:49 pm
I know mate nice one, I think I will decide tomorrow  :)
Did you make a decision about the job?
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 12:47:34 pm
Really does have a negative impact on my mental health at home.

I'm noticing on the days I'm in the office I feel less exhausted in the evenings (despite me running in yesterday morning I felt better waking up today and had a better night's sleep last night).

At home today and feel fucked off already
I'm completely the opposite, being stuck in traffic or stuck on a crowded train for two hours with other commuters is worse for me.  I much prefer getting up at 08:30am for a 9am start to getting up at 5:00am to catch the train to London at 6am then a three hour commute into London before I have even done a stroke of work.  At first I missed the unwind time and the time being able to read a book both before and after work but the longer it goes on, the more I don't want to go back to the constant travelling that I was doing before
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  9, 2021, 02:49:36 pm
I'm completely the opposite, being stuck in traffic or stuck on a crowded train for two hours with other commuters is worse for me.  I much prefer getting up at 08:30am for a 9am start to getting up at 5:00am to catch the train to London at 6am then a three hour commute into London before I have even done a stroke of work.  At first I missed the unwind time and the time being able to read a book both before and after work but the longer it goes on, the more I don't want to go back to the constant travelling that I was doing before

I have a 1.5 mile commute. That's sort of my point. It's great my work is leaving it up to individuals. Others maybe aren't so lucky
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 03:02:25 pm
I have a 1.5 mile commute. That's sort of my point. It's great my work is leaving it up to individuals. Others maybe aren't so lucky
That's a bit different then, I know some of my colleagues who live relatively close to the office have been struggling, more so those that live alone.  I might feel the same if I lived closer too.  Yes it is good that your employer is leaving it up to individuals.  Found out that two weeks ago the business I work for has been sold to a different company and I suspect this new lot might not be as keen on home working as the previous management, time will tell...
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  9, 2021, 03:24:23 pm
That's a bit different then, I know some of my colleagues who live relatively close to the office have been struggling, more so those that live alone.  I might feel the same if I lived closer too.  Yes it is good that your employer is leaving it up to individuals.  Found out that two weeks ago the business I work for has been sold to a different company and I suspect this new lot might not be as keen on home working as the previous management, time will tell...

Sorry to hear that. I know how lucky I am and it's not because I want to "work collaboratively" with anyone. I'm quite happy in the office when there's only a handful of us in. Long term permanent WFH isn't for me. I realise for a many it's great
Re: Working From Home
Its really screwed me over working from home. I've put on at least two stone and was already a fat git! Its the sitting in my kitchen within easy reach of the cupboard and fridge, the ability to click a few buttons and have Amazon Prime come to my house within a few hours, and the lack of commuting (ie walking from the bus stop to the office), then walking around the office all day.

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September  9, 2021, 03:59:04 pm
Its really screwed me over working from home. I've put on at least two stone and was already a fat git! Its the sitting in my kitchen within easy reach of the cupboard and fridge, the ability to click a few buttons and have Amazon Prime come to my house within a few hours, and the lack of commuting (ie walking from the bus stop to the office), then walking around the office all day.



I took delivery of an exercise bike today. Been walking 2 miles every dinner time since I started wfh, but its the other exercise like walking to and from the car park, climbing 11 flights of stairs, the 100yard walk to the coffee machine and back and going down 6 floor for a piss that is missing, so I want to do 30 mins as soon as I get up and maybe 30 mins after tea.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 12:47:34 pm
Really does have a negative impact on my mental health at home.

I'm noticing on the days I'm in the office I feel less exhausted in the evenings (despite me running in yesterday morning I felt better waking up today and had a better night's sleep last night).

At home today and feel fucked off already

Totally the opposite. Having to spend 3-4 hours a day travelling and stuck on shitty trains/caught up in traffic and then finishing for the day knowing that you're not going to be home for another 2 hours or so.

Basically adds 3-4 hours to your working day.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September  9, 2021, 03:59:04 pm
Its really screwed me over working from home. I've put on at least two stone and was already a fat git! Its the sitting in my kitchen within easy reach of the cupboard and fridge, the ability to click a few buttons and have Amazon Prime come to my house within a few hours, and the lack of commuting (ie walking from the bus stop to the office), then walking around the office all day.



I've been working on a kitchen table (in our conservatory) the last couple of weeks. The not ideal set up is hurting my back.
Feel for those that have no choice but shitty set ups.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  9, 2021, 02:46:10 pm
Did you make a decision about the job?
And, if you, AndyMuller, go for the lower paying option, be sure to tell your wife that you chose that because of the feedback and advice you received at RAWK! I expect that'll go down wonderfully. ;D
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2021, 04:56:19 pm
I've been working on a kitchen table (in our conservatory) the last couple of weeks. The not ideal set up is hurting my back.
Feel for those that have no choice but shitty set ups.

That doesn't sound great. I'm lucky in that we have two spare rooms and one of them is big enough for two desks. I have a monitor and it's not a bad set up. The natural light in works office is much better though. We have ceiling to floor windows whereas at home it's obviously a normal bedroom window.

Real first world problems  ::)
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  9, 2021, 02:46:10 pm
Did you make a decision about the job?

Ended up sticking with the current job but told them I want to work from home more because of the commute, see what happens next week  ;D
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 06:15:45 pm
That doesn't sound great. I'm lucky in that we have two spare rooms and one of them is big enough for two desks. I have a monitor and it's not a bad set up. The natural light in works office is much better though. We have ceiling to floor windows whereas at home it's obviously a normal bedroom window.

Real first world problems  ::)
Yeah. I'm only in the conservatory for a change of scenery to be fair. Going to have to jack that in.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  9, 2021, 06:19:09 pm
Ended up sticking with the current job but told them I want to work from home more because of the commute, see what happens next week  ;D
Good on you. Worrying that companies are already paying you less while they save on office space
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  9, 2021, 06:19:09 pm
Ended up sticking with the current job but told them I want to work from home more because of the commute, see what happens next week  ;D
fair enough, at least you have a bargaining chip that you are actively seeking alternative employment if they don't let you
Re: Working From Home
Network down at work, can't connect via VPN, can't do any work ;D
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 03:27:45 pm
Sorry to hear that. I know how lucky I am and it's not because I want to "work collaboratively" with anyone. I'm quite happy in the office when there's only a handful of us in. Long term permanent WFH isn't for me. I realise for a many it's great

Me either. I'm in no hurry to get back to the office full time, but I know I'm just dossing about at home.
There's no one in my chain of command that can do my role, so none of them know exactly what it entails, how long it takes me to do things, whether what I'm doing is a piece of piss or pretty difficult. They basically trust what I'm telling them.
The issue there is what I am telling them isn't necessarily the exact truth. I can do something in 20 minutes, but tell them it took 4 hours, and they are none the wiser.
Open my emails in the morning, nothing urgent to do, straight on RAWK and that can be me for the whole day at times.
I reckon I'm easily 80% less effective at home than I would be in the office.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 15, 2021, 11:52:09 am
Me either. I'm in no hurry to get back to the office full time, but I know I'm just dossing about at home.
There's no one in my chain of command that can do my role, so none of them know exactly what it entails, how long it takes me to do things, whether what I'm doing is a piece of piss or pretty difficult. They basically trust what I'm telling them.
The issue there is what I am telling them isn't necessarily the exact truth. I can do something in 20 minutes, but tell them it took 4 hours, and they are none the wiser.
Open my emails in the morning, nothing urgent to do, straight on RAWK and that can be me for the whole day at times.
I reckon I'm easily 80% less effective at home than I would be in the office.

In saying all that Barney I was in the office for a half day today.

Noise and general excitement from people who haven't been in so far.

Couple that with some dirty bastard who had a shit and didn't wash his hands after ....

Thankfully, I'm in the pub before the train to Liverpool later.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 15, 2021, 11:52:09 am
Me either. I'm in no hurry to get back to the office full time, but I know I'm just dossing about at home.
There's no one in my chain of command that can do my role, so none of them know exactly what it entails, how long it takes me to do things, whether what I'm doing is a piece of piss or pretty difficult. They basically trust what I'm telling them.
The issue there is what I am telling them isn't necessarily the exact truth. I can do something in 20 minutes, but tell them it took 4 hours, and they are none the wiser.
Open my emails in the morning, nothing urgent to do, straight on RAWK and that can be me for the whole day at times.
I reckon I'm easily 80% less effective at home than I would be in the office.

But if all you are doing at home is surfing RAWK , why are you any more productive in the office?
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: PaulF on September 15, 2021, 01:02:18 pm
But if all you are doing at home is surfing RAWK , why are you any more productive in the office?

Pre covid, there would have been about 80-100 people on the office floor. That included the line managers and pretty much the full chain of command. Would be pretty obvious if I was sitting on RAWK the whole day rather than doing my job.
A large part of the role was one to one coaching. We can still do that over Teams, but mainly it's all just through messaging rather than video or calls, so it's too easy to just send a quick link with instructions rather than talk someone through the issue or sit with them to explain where they are going wrong.

I don't do it every day. There are some parts of the job that are pretty difficult and can take a full day, or even a few days. There are things I need to do that have a deadline etc. But if there are none of those to do, it's just far too easy to do very little.
Re: Working From Home
if you're still able to effectively do your job at home, even with 80% of procrastinating, i don't really see the issue. a lot of us just end up doing busy work in the office to look busy because people are around.

a lot of my team take a long time to do things which take me significantly less time for the same exact work. work is still getting done at a good standard and no deadlines are being missed. i can also do it now without someone nattering in my ear about the weather for 4 hours too.
Re: Working From Home
I wonder if recent energy price increases will make people more willing to get back to the office.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
I wonder if recent energy price increases will make people more willing to get back to the office.

for me going into the office full time = £1800ish annual travelcard, £50/month-ish gym in the city, £10/day food/drink (minimum) and just general TFL aggro and time wasted.

unless they're crazy price hikes I think it wouldn't force the hand of many office workers unless you live very local or in a 'cheaper' commute area when you add up the extra costs of going in.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
I wonder if recent energy price increases will make people more willing to get back to the office.
Clinical or cynical?
You aren't suggesting Boris lot are smart enough to engineer that....
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:18:11 pm
for me going into the office full time = £1800ish annual travelcard, £50/month-ish gym in the city, £10/day food/drink (minimum) and just general TFL aggro and time wasted.

unless they're crazy price hikes I think it wouldn't force the hand of many office workers unless you live very local when you add up the extra costs of going in.
I live really local to my house .
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
I wonder if recent energy price increases will make people more willing to get back to the office.

only if it compares to the £400 a month it used to cost me to go to the office four days a week.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:20:50 pm
I live really local to my house .

but does it let you bounce ideas off people?  ;D
Re: Working From Home
definitely think the commute plays a big part in how you feel about WFH.

went back in for the first time since March 2020 last week. was only for 1 day but it was absolutely miserable, sitting on that rammed bus for 1hr in the morning, then 2hrs on the way home with the traffic. could just feel a black cloud descending on me, remembering it, realising the last 18 months of WFH will seem like a dream soon enough. can't believe i did it 5 days a week, just so much dead time, utterly wasted. wouldn't be anywhere near as depressing if my office was a short walk or cycle away.

given me a whole new appreciation for working from home after taking it for granted for so long, will definitely need to be something I consider jobwise if we do end up going back in full time.
Re: Working From Home
It does become difficult when you've been shown the other side - identical levels of productivity and success within the company, all without you sat in traffic for 10+ hours a week. I've moved house recently and been without internet so been having to 'commute' to my parent's up the M53, sat on that for 2 -3 hours a day (office is being refurbed and not ready yet). It makes a huge difference to your mood and how you feel to start the week. It also means I can't go for a swim or run etc in the morning unless I'm getting up at 5am odd, which just isn't good.

Dench, hopefully your work will have some flexibility around wfh.
Re: Working From Home
It absolutely does. I know if I was still living off Stanley Road and getting the train to Gatley everyday I'd be in a different mood than I am with a 30 minute walk to work (or as I will do tomorrow take a longer route but run in).

I know it's a first world problem, but I couldn't think of anything worse than being stuck at home five days a week
Re: Working From Home
I love the flexibility, started at 7:30 this morning, went the shops at quarter to 9, then at 2:45 nipped out again to go the chemist and get an anniversary card for tomorrow.

I don't even feel guilty when I skive, as in the office we'd waste hours every week just chatting shite, Mondays would be footy chat for at least an hour first thing.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:20:50 pm
I live really local to my house .

Most people live extremely local to their house to be fair :P
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
Most people live extremely local to their house to be fair :P

Just a short walk from the doghouse to my house most mornings.
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm
Just a short walk from the doghouse to my house most mornings.

Most used room in our house
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm
I know it's a first world problem, but I couldn't think of anything worse than being stuck at home five days a week

being stuck is a pretty negative view of things.

Its nice to make a nice lunch, exercise for 45 minutes during the day and have lunch in front of the telly or try to have lunch with a friend in the same boat

I think age makes a difference, if you are younger home may suck. I'm older and not trying to climb a corporate ladder or mingle. I'm fairly happy not putting up with office shite
Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm
being stuck is a pretty negative view of things.

Its nice to make a nice lunch, exercise for 45 minutes during the day and have lunch in front of the telly or try to have lunch with a friend in the same boat

I think age makes a difference, if you are younger home may suck. I'm older and not trying to climb a corporate ladder or mingle. I'm fairly happy not putting up with office shite
Agreed.

Not WFH isn't something I want or I'm comfortable with. It doesn't lessen my output working from home and my morale wouldn't change being in office.
Re: Working From Home
Still loving working from home.

In terms of being stuck at home - I've started regularly going to the gym almost every day which is something I was never able to do while having to travel into the office

I used to get home and I'd be nackered, just want to relax. Whereas now, I'm itching to do something as soon as I've finished work most of the time and can use the last hour or so to properly hype myself up

Thinking of it the commute really did tire me mentally and physically. In fact, in the months before Covid I had actually started walking to and from work every day - around 40 min walk - because I hated it that much.
Re: Working From Home
I'd challenge that it's a negative view. It's how it feels to me.

I'm not putting pressure on anyone in the team or wider business to be in the office, personally the option of being able to go in to the office massively helps me in a number of ways.

When the office was shut and I was working from home all the time, I was mentally and physically shattered at the end of the day. I don't get that way with my current arrangement that works for me
