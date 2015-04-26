Everything is relative of course and how much the extra 2K means to you, but good grief, three hours every fucking day. How that isnt worth 2K to you I dont know. Sheer mental health, extra sleep, house cleaning, laundry. Imagine the house chores you could do and fitness you could have with 3 hours a day 5 days a week. I'm sorry you are making that decision based on what your wife wants, but I'm with Rob, if 2K is so important then your wife can look for additional money and not asking you to slog your guts out for it.



If you work 50 weeks a year, commuting 18 hours a week, those extra hours pay at the rate 2000/(50*18) = 2.22 per hour plus the costs on car etc.



I think for everyone else on here who isn't involved in your personal relationship its a massive no brainer



My immediate boss was never into the idea of WFH - of course now that he isn't spending 15 hours a week in traffic, he's suddenly seen the light. Luckily our company also likes the cost saving for us all WFH, sh he's never going to have to do that again.Like I've said I used to do a similar commute, 22,000 miles a year on my car was just commuter miles. I converted my car to LPG which was 30p a litre, so that reduced my fuel bill down from around £2800 to approx £1300,but still a lot, but the main thing was time. I'd get home at 6:50, by the time I'd had my tea it was half 7, before I knew it, it was time for bed and then up at 6. Then I moved and it was leave work at 5:30, in the house at 5:36, tea ate by 6, 5 hours to ourselves and then get up at 8am and leave the house at 8:50. Once we had kids, that extra time was brilliant, missus left for work at 6:30, I'd get the kids up, dressed, fed, take them to school, see them after work, baths, bedtime stories - that's priceless.