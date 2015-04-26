Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 80423 times)

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,504
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:21:53 am
Everything is relative of course and how much the extra 2K means to you, but good grief, three hours every fucking day. How that isnt worth 2K to you I dont know. Sheer mental health, extra sleep, house cleaning, laundry. Imagine the house chores you could do and fitness you could have with 3 hours a day 5 days a week. I'm sorry you are making that decision based on what your wife wants, but I'm with Rob, if 2K is so important then your wife can look for additional money and not asking you to slog your guts out for it.

If you work 50 weeks a year, commuting 18 hours a week, those extra hours pay at the rate 2000/(50*18) = 2.22 per hour plus the costs on car etc.

I think for everyone else on here who isn't involved in your personal relationship its a massive no brainer

My immediate boss was never into the idea of WFH - of course now that he isn't spending 15 hours a week in traffic, he's suddenly seen the light. Luckily our company also likes the cost saving for us all WFH, sh he's never going to have to do that again.

Like I've said I used to do a similar commute, 22,000 miles a year on my car was just commuter miles. I converted my car to LPG which was 30p a litre, so that reduced my fuel bill down from around £2800 to approx £1300,but still a lot, but the main thing was time. I'd get home at 6:50, by the time I'd had my tea it was half 7, before I knew it, it was time for bed and then up at 6. Then I moved and it was leave work at 5:30, in the house at 5:36, tea ate by 6, 5 hours to ourselves and then get up at 8am and leave the house at 8:50. Once we had kids, that extra time was brilliant, missus left for work at 6:30, I'd get the kids up, dressed, fed, take them to school, see them after work, baths, bedtime stories - that's priceless.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,531
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm »
Really does have a negative impact on my mental health at home.

I'm noticing on the days I'm in the office I feel less exhausted in the evenings (despite me running in yesterday morning I felt better waking up today and had a better night's sleep last night).

At home today and feel fucked off already
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 02:46:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2021, 12:39:49 pm
I know mate nice one, I think I will decide tomorrow  :)
Did you make a decision about the job?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 02:49:36 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:47:34 pm
Really does have a negative impact on my mental health at home.

I'm noticing on the days I'm in the office I feel less exhausted in the evenings (despite me running in yesterday morning I felt better waking up today and had a better night's sleep last night).

At home today and feel fucked off already
I'm completely the opposite, being stuck in traffic or stuck on a crowded train for two hours with other commuters is worse for me.  I much prefer getting up at 08:30am for a 9am start to getting up at 5:00am to catch the train to London at 6am then a three hour commute into London before I have even done a stroke of work.  At first I missed the unwind time and the time being able to read a book both before and after work but the longer it goes on, the more I don't want to go back to the constant travelling that I was doing before
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,531
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:49:36 pm
I'm completely the opposite, being stuck in traffic or stuck on a crowded train for two hours with other commuters is worse for me.  I much prefer getting up at 08:30am for a 9am start to getting up at 5:00am to catch the train to London at 6am then a three hour commute into London before I have even done a stroke of work.  At first I missed the unwind time and the time being able to read a book both before and after work but the longer it goes on, the more I don't want to go back to the constant travelling that I was doing before

I have a 1.5 mile commute. That's sort of my point. It's great my work is leaving it up to individuals. Others maybe aren't so lucky
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:02:25 pm
I have a 1.5 mile commute. That's sort of my point. It's great my work is leaving it up to individuals. Others maybe aren't so lucky
That's a bit different then, I know some of my colleagues who live relatively close to the office have been struggling, more so those that live alone.  I might feel the same if I lived closer too.  Yes it is good that your employer is leaving it up to individuals.  Found out that two weeks ago the business I work for has been sold to a different company and I suspect this new lot might not be as keen on home working as the previous management, time will tell...
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,531
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:24:23 pm
That's a bit different then, I know some of my colleagues who live relatively close to the office have been struggling, more so those that live alone.  I might feel the same if I lived closer too.  Yes it is good that your employer is leaving it up to individuals.  Found out that two weeks ago the business I work for has been sold to a different company and I suspect this new lot might not be as keen on home working as the previous management, time will tell...

Sorry to hear that. I know how lucky I am and it's not because I want to "work collaboratively" with anyone. I'm quite happy in the office when there's only a handful of us in. Long term permanent WFH isn't for me. I realise for a many it's great
AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:59:04 pm »
Its really screwed me over working from home. I've put on at least two stone and was already a fat git! Its the sitting in my kitchen within easy reach of the cupboard and fridge, the ability to click a few buttons and have Amazon Prime come to my house within a few hours, and the lack of commuting (ie walking from the bus stop to the office), then walking around the office all day.

"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,504
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 04:23:01 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:59:04 pm
Its really screwed me over working from home. I've put on at least two stone and was already a fat git! Its the sitting in my kitchen within easy reach of the cupboard and fridge, the ability to click a few buttons and have Amazon Prime come to my house within a few hours, and the lack of commuting (ie walking from the bus stop to the office), then walking around the office all day.



I took delivery of an exercise bike today. Been walking 2 miles every dinner time since I started wfh, but its the other exercise like walking to and from the car park, climbing 11 flights of stairs, the 100yard walk to the coffee machine and back and going down 6 floor for a piss that is missing, so I want to do 30 mins as soon as I get up and maybe 30 mins after tea.
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,923
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 04:29:29 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:47:34 pm
Really does have a negative impact on my mental health at home.

I'm noticing on the days I'm in the office I feel less exhausted in the evenings (despite me running in yesterday morning I felt better waking up today and had a better night's sleep last night).

At home today and feel fucked off already

Totally the opposite. Having to spend 3-4 hours a day travelling and stuck on shitty trains/caught up in traffic and then finishing for the day knowing that you're not going to be home for another 2 hours or so.

Basically adds 3-4 hours to your working day.
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,912
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 04:56:19 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:59:04 pm
Its really screwed me over working from home. I've put on at least two stone and was already a fat git! Its the sitting in my kitchen within easy reach of the cupboard and fridge, the ability to click a few buttons and have Amazon Prime come to my house within a few hours, and the lack of commuting (ie walking from the bus stop to the office), then walking around the office all day.



I've been working on a kitchen table (in our conservatory) the last couple of weeks. The not ideal set up is hurting my back.
Feel for those that have no choice but shitty set ups.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
