Have heard our boss on the phone to potential candidates for roles he is working (we work in recruitment) talking about how he thinks the new normal will be 3 or 4 days in the office. Also got me to look through a LinkedIn posting he was going to put out talking about how with the 'work life balance' people talk about, people never actually consider the work part of the balance. (I give you 40 hours of my 168 hours a week mate, not including travelling time, or time spent thinking about workWill be interesting to see where our contracts end up. I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up at 4 days a week in the office, work from home Friday's (from initially "everything is on the table"). A shame as well really as he seemed quite forward thinking throughout the pandemic - but it feels like a lot of that was because he had to embrace it as the only option rather than that he actually believed in it despite what he said at the time. We've maintained pre covid averages of our work (often even with less staff than we had then then- e.g improved performance + people are still hitting/beating targets) and we are doing all of this currently on 2 days in, 3 at home.But I fear we are creeping towards full time by him just using terms such as 'collaboration' more frequently etc. I do marketing so a lot of my stuff tends to be task related. Ideally I'd like to do 2 days in, 3 at home. I'd even think 3 days in the office, 2 at home was a good compromise. I do think we need time in the office to discuss, to train, to learn, to collaborate - but 4 or 5 days chained to a desk with commute every single day, especially light of seeing what remote working was like seems like overkill.But as I say, I would be very surprised now if we even did 3 days in, 2 at home and am expecting it to end up at something like four days in, Friday at home (where we finish 1.5 hours early anyway even pre covid), which to be honest could turn into just turn back into full time depending on how long they leave it till they announce it and what's going on with the country.Be sad really. I enjoyed going on a 30 minute run at lunch and having a quick shower before getting back to work. Picking up my daughter up from nursery on my lunch break. Being home at my finish time occasionally gave me more downtime with the kids. Even twice or three times a week from home is ultimately worth 5-7.5 hours of my time a week (longer in bed, no commute, a lunchtime at home, earlier home from work).I'll see how we go and be interesting to see what the contracts ultimately say, but if its 4-5 days in the office and if I could get a similar role with more remote working, I would probably look to move elsewhere. I've already seen some on more money that are similar benefits but fully remote bar the odd team training on social events, so they do exist and will exist imo.