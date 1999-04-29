Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 70187 times)

rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1520 on: June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am »
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.
Rhi

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1521 on: June 30, 2021, 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 30, 2021, 10:34:02 am
Do you know if that's taxable?

Doubt it. At my place we were getting a £6 a week tax-free as a WFH allowance, but they're stopping it this month :( .
jackh

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1522 on: June 30, 2021, 12:47:36 pm »
Had an update this morning on future plans for our department (professional services at a university) - we'll be trialling our new 'hybrid working' model from 1st September, all being well.  They've said that the first couple of hours on a Monday & final on a Friday should be non-contact time, for planning, review, & catch-up; that Monday, Wednesday, & Friday will otherwise be flexible in terms of hours/location; that Tuesday & Thursday will be compulsory 9-5 office days for collaboration & meetings.

I hadn't put too much thought into what I wanted really - I'm definitely not of those clamouring to go back to the office for the social contact, but I've never really got myself sorted with a suitable work space (I've basically spent 15 months working from the sofa).  Two-in & three-away sounds about right to me, but I'd hope that ad-hoc obligations to be in on M/W/F don't crop up too often.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1523 on: June 30, 2021, 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.
Agree on this one, my back is absolutely shot to bits from laying on the bed/sofa all day. Made it a habit to go for a walk and do some gardening at lunch then gym after work. Still, would take it over sitting on a poor quality chair at the office any day.
redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1524 on: June 30, 2021, 01:03:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.

Think what's happenes is that you just move a lot less over the whole day - even if you drive to work, you have to walk from the car park to the building, up the stairs, to your desk. Then you get up and walk around more often than at home - the kitchen/coffee machine is further away, as are the toilets. You might need to go to a different room for a meeting, or to talk to someone. It never seemed much, but it's more than going from the kitchen to the couch.
Jshooters

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1525 on: June 30, 2021, 01:42:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.

Can't remember where i heard it but getting up and just walking around the room every 10 mins or so is meant to be really good for your metabolism.  Even standing up compared to sitting down (while you're on a phone call for example) can increase the number of calories burned per day signifiantly
pazcom

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1526 on: June 30, 2021, 01:43:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.

I've noticed a few more aches and pains than normal, not helped by the fact that in the first month of lock-down 1 I fell over (not old enough to have 'had a fall') but landed with my arm between rib-cage and floor. Was a bit painful for a while and then 'came and went'. Recently I've become more aware that the very dull ache, not in pain, is here most of the time, along with the left hand side of body aching more which I now think is becasue I tend to sit, especially during Teams meetings with the left side of my body resting on the arm of the chair.

rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1527 on: June 30, 2021, 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 30, 2021, 01:03:11 pm
Think what's happenes is that you just move a lot less over the whole day - even if you drive to work, you have to walk from the car park to the building, up the stairs, to your desk. Then you get up and walk around more often than at home - the kitchen/coffee machine is further away, as are the toilets. You might need to go to a different room for a meeting, or to talk to someone. It never seemed much, but it's more than going from the kitchen to the couch.

Yeah, I used to walk up and down 4 flights of stairs just to go the loo, the coffee machine is 50 yards away from my old desk, you'd always be moving. I've been reduced to getting my special chair from work but that still doesn't help. I try and get up more and do walk at dinner, but still not enough.

I saw a physio last year and she said she is seeing loads now - I need to take up pilates or something.

Quote from: pazcom on June 30, 2021, 01:43:08 pm
I've noticed a few more aches and pains than normal, not helped by the fact that in the first month of lock-down 1 I fell over (not old enough to have 'had a fall') but landed with my arm between rib-cage and floor. Was a bit painful for a while and then 'came and went'. Recently I've become more aware that the very dull ache, not in pain, is here most of the time, along with the left hand side of body aching more which I now think is becasue I tend to sit, especially during Teams meetings with the left side of my body resting on the arm of the chair.



I get pain down the right side, probably from the way I sit, and am now getting pains under the rib cage. I need to lose the belly and sort my posture out.
redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1528 on: June 30, 2021, 02:50:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 02:18:08 pm
Yeah, I used to walk up and down 4 flights of stairs just to go the loo, the coffee machine is 50 yards away from my old desk, you'd always be moving. I've been reduced to getting my special chair from work but that still doesn't help. I try and get up more and do walk at dinner, but still not enough.

I saw a physio last year and she said she is seeing loads now - I need to take up pilates or something.

I get pain down the right side, probably from the way I sit, and am now getting pains under the rib cage. I need to lose the belly and sort my posture out.

Reckon you'd be happier doing tai chi or something like that, instead of pilates. There are loads of videos on youtube if you can't get to a group.


(Nothing against pilates, but I think you used to kendo and learning a "form" might be more interesting than doing a set of pilates exercises for you?)
thaddeus

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1529 on: June 30, 2021, 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.
I started up with sciatica from last July onwards and it gradually got to the point by February that I couldn't put socks on, tie my laces or walk with anything like a normal stride pattern.  The NHS physio has been superb even though I was very sceptical about the exercises she prescribed (as my wife pointedly remarked, they are exercises given to pregnant women).  As other have said, I went from doing a reasonable amount of shuffling around an office each day to effectively nothing.

One thing the physio made a point of time and again is that there's no such thing as a bad sitting position but that you have to move and change your position regularly.  There's limited ways to sit at a desk all day but I've found just fidgeting around has been very helpful.  I also try to take a 30 minute walk most days although I've lost a bit of commitment to that one after the initial enjoyment.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1530 on: June 30, 2021, 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 30, 2021, 02:50:13 pm
Reckon you'd be happier doing tai chi or something like that, instead of pilates. There are loads of videos on youtube if you can't get to a group.


(Nothing against pilates, but I think you used to kendo and learning a "form" might be more interesting than doing a set of pilates exercises for you?)

Never thought of Tai Chi - yes with doing Kendo that appeals to me. Just checked and there is a Tai Chi academy in Stretford which isn't far from me and they are doing online beginners lessons on a Wed and Thursday nights :thumbup

Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2021, 03:04:30 pm

One thing the physio made a point of time and again is that there's no such thing as a bad sitting position but that you have to move and change your position regularly.  There's limited ways to sit at a desk all day but I've found just fidgeting around has been very helpful.  I also try to take a 30 minute walk most days although I've lost a bit of commitment to that one after the initial enjoyment.


That's what I struggle with. In the office I was always moving, spinning the chair to speak to people, getting up to make a brew etc. I've been crammed in at the end of the table so found myself sitting still for ages. I've bought a desk now so I've more space, but I noticed before that between 2 and 3pm I barely moved.
thejbs

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1531 on: July 3, 2021, 11:44:14 am »
Having a good chair is essential. I've mates using their dining room chairs for 8 hours of office work.  That'll kill your back in the short and long term.  I bought a Herman Miller chair years ago and it's honestly the best investment I've ever made. 

I also make sure to get up and move every hour (when my watch tells me).  I go walk about the house and do some exercise like a squat or a few pressups to get my heart going.  Sounds naff, but really works for me.
Crimson

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1532 on: July 6, 2021, 08:10:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  3, 2021, 11:44:14 am
Having a good chair is essential. I've mates using their dining room chairs for 8 hours of office work.  That'll kill your back in the short and long term.  I bought a Herman Miller chair years ago and it's honestly the best investment I've ever made. 

I also make sure to get up and move every hour (when my watch tells me).  I go walk about the house and do some exercise like a squat or a few pressups to get my heart going.  Sounds naff, but really works for me.

I was doing the dining chair routine for like half a year. Was doing alright physically, but still invested in a proper chair after that. I bought it online, but sadly didn't realise it was "custom", so it came with a 11 week delivery schedule! Got in house just over the new year. However, I'm still stuck on the dining chair as the cat has occupied the new one!
RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1533 on: July 6, 2021, 08:44:56 am »
been getting quite a few recruiters message me recently, presumably as they expect things to 'ramp up' as offices open up. basically said no to anything other than predominantly WFH. I wonder how many of those responses they're getting.

I guess if you're at the most junior level you probably don't have that leverage.
AlphaDelta

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1534 on: July 6, 2021, 08:54:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2021, 10:41:42 am
One thing WFH has done is given me all kinds of aches and pains, spending too much time sitting is really bad for you.

Same here, I find myself grimacing when getting up and walking (also I make old person noises when I sit down or stand up).

Come the 19th we are going to a hybrid working system, full-time staff doing 3 days in the office, then 2 days the next.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1535 on: July 6, 2021, 09:26:40 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July  6, 2021, 08:54:38 am
Same here, I find myself grimacing when getting up and walking (also I make old person noises when I sit down or stand up).

Come the 19th we are going to a hybrid working system, full-time staff doing 3 days in the office, then 2 days the next.

I've been having pains in my abdomen since November, I think related to my diverticular disease. not seen the GP face to face, just phone calls, and had tests to rule out cancer and had a scan, bloodtests etc and all come back OK. I've lost 2 stone during lockdown through diet and exercise changes, but still 15st 12lb and I think its the belly fat and sitting that is causing it as I feel ok walking. Got my HGV driver medical next week, so will finally get to see a GP face to face and ask her to have a look.

We've just had an email from my main employer re the office - there are no changes to the plans announced in April, we're permanently hybrid, working from home unless needed in the office and desks have to be booked if we want to go in. Our director will probably drag us in once a month for a get together, but none of us wants to go back in. Its funny, they say its due to staff feedback, but its more the money they will be saving on rent/rates/refreshments that is the driving force.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1536 on: July 6, 2021, 01:25:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 09:26:40 am
I've been having pains in my abdomen since November, I think related to my diverticular disease. not seen the GP face to face, just phone calls, and had tests to rule out cancer and had a scan, bloodtests etc and all come back OK. I've lost 2 stone during lockdown through diet and exercise changes, but still 15st 12lb and I think its the belly fat and sitting that is causing it as I feel ok walking. Got my HGV driver medical next week, so will finally get to see a GP face to face and ask her to have a look.

We've just had an email from my main employer re the office - there are no changes to the plans announced in April, we're permanently hybrid, working from home unless needed in the office and desks have to be booked if we want to go in. Our director will probably drag us in once a month for a get together, but none of us wants to go back in. Its funny, they say its due to staff feedback, but its more the money they will be saving on rent/rates/refreshments that is the driving force.

So if you could give 2 tips for each of diet and exercise, what would you recommend?
jonnypb

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1537 on: July 6, 2021, 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July  6, 2021, 08:54:38 am
Same here, I find myself grimacing when getting up and walking (also I make old person noises when I sit down or stand up).

Come the 19th we are going to a hybrid working system, full-time staff doing 3 days in the office, then 2 days the next.

I've been getting a bad back as I must be sitting more.  10 mins of lower back exercises a day that I got from youtube has been a game changer tho!
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1538 on: July 6, 2021, 02:18:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July  6, 2021, 01:25:21 pm
So if you could give 2 tips for each of diet and exercise, what would you recommend?

Cut out all the processed shite, even the low fat stuff and go for the healthier takeaways of a weekend. Eat as much fresh cooked food as you can and switch to skimmed/Arla BoB or plant based milk. Track your calories - its easy to overeat without even realising it.

All I did was started walking a lot. While I was on furlough we'd do 5 or 6 miles a day, since I went back to work, we will do an hour twice a day, go the shops at dinner and then walk after tea and of a weekend we'll do a 5 to 6 mile walk.

Swimming was an exercise I did when I was 38 when I dropped from over 19st (eating too much shite of a weekend with my then GF) to 15st 2lb. That's something I'm thinking of trying again.
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1539 on: July 6, 2021, 02:22:05 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July  6, 2021, 08:54:38 am
Same here, I find myself grimacing when getting up and walking (also I make old person noises when I sit down or stand up).


Same here, I've always had back problems but I've turned into an 80-year-old in the last few months!

Most recently I've noticed my legs absolutely kill when I go outside for a day, just doing stuff like walking or shopping that I always used to do fine, but now I feel like I need a couple of days to recover from the exertion! ;D I'm clearly just not using my legs enough being indoors all the time, but hopefully that'll ease as things get back to normal - right now walking to Anfield and standing on the Kop for 90 minutes sounds like pure hell! ;D
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1540 on: July 6, 2021, 02:39:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 02:18:07 pm
Cut out all the processed shite, even the low fat stuff and go for the healthier takeaways of a weekend. Eat as much fresh cooked food as you can and switch to skimmed/Arla BoB or plant based milk. Track your calories - its easy to overeat without even realising it.

All I did was started walking a lot. While I was on furlough we'd do 5 or 6 miles a day, since I went back to work, we will do an hour twice a day, go the shops at dinner and then walk after tea and of a weekend we'll do a 5 to 6 mile walk.

Swimming was an exercise I did when I was 38 when I dropped from over 19st (eating too much shite of a weekend with my then GF) to 15st 2lb. That's something I'm thinking of trying again.

Cheers Rob, I've been on skimmed milk for as long as  I can remember.
And I'm renting an office so I have somewhere to walk to and from every day (I need a longer route , and less excuses for scooters).
Shops at dinner and more fresh cooked food sounds like a win.  (Just remembered, I've got the curry I made on Sunday in the fridge).
Thanks.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1541 on: July 6, 2021, 02:43:19 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  6, 2021, 02:22:05 pm
Same here, I've always had back problems but I've turned into an 80-year-old in the last few months!

Most recently I've noticed my legs absolutely kill when I go outside for a day, just doing stuff like walking or shopping that I always used to do fine, but now I feel like I need a couple of days to recover from the exertion! ;D I'm clearly just not using my legs enough being indoors all the time, but hopefully that'll ease as things get back to normal - right now walking to Anfield and standing on the Kop for 90 minutes sounds like pure hell! ;D

Ill have your ticket if you dont fancy it!
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1542 on: July 6, 2021, 03:26:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  6, 2021, 02:43:19 pm
Ill have your ticket if you dont fancy it!

You're all right, I'll struggle on like the trooper I am. ;D
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1543 on: July 6, 2021, 06:26:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  6, 2021, 03:26:36 pm
You're all right, I'll struggle on like the trooper I am. ;D
I'm sure we'd be able to do our civic duty and help out an old man. Maybe get you a nice spec on a comfy chair in the main stand.
west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1544 on: July 6, 2021, 06:36:32 pm »
So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1545 on: July 6, 2021, 07:03:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 06:36:32 pm
So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.

What an utter c*nt.

So maybe someone in India could do the role of director on half the wages too?

redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1546 on: July 6, 2021, 07:32:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 06:36:32 pm
So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.

Is he recruiting based on proximity to the office then? What a dickhead.
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1547 on: July 6, 2021, 07:37:09 pm »
Seems like a bit of a dick move but it is a worry - though I think the scope of it will be limited. I think a lot of companies have realised that the cost savings of outsourcing abroad for cheap labour isn't always worth it.

Depends on the industry and job role I think.
west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1548 on: July 6, 2021, 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 07:03:31 pm
What an utter c*nt.

So maybe someone in India could do the role of director on half the wages too?



He didnt mean it in a cuntish way to be honest, hes actually a good guy and I think just trying to keep people in the job because I can guarantee you that same argument will be trotted out by others - the actual question he was asked was about a piece by the Tony Blair Institute which said exactly the same thing, increased working from home will lead to greater off-shoring.

The other thing to keep in mind with what he said is that we are a transport organisation, and if we dont want to travel to work, we cant expect others to do so, and again if passenger numbers dont pick up questions will get asked with regards to staff numbers, again not logic I can particularly fault.
west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1549 on: July 6, 2021, 07:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July  6, 2021, 07:37:09 pm
Seems like a bit of a dick move but it is a worry - though I think the scope of it will be limited. I think a lot of companies have realised that the cost savings of outsourcing abroad for cheap labour isn't always worth it.

Depends on the industry and job role I think.

Like I said, its not something he would do, hes actually very much against outsourcing or off-Shoring, and the amount of work we do in-house is almost unheard of in a large public sector body, we are very much an outlier compared to our peers and hes fought very hard to keep it that way.
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1550 on: July 6, 2021, 07:55:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 07:50:57 pm
Like I said, its not something he would do, hes actually very much against outsourcing or off-Shoring, and the amount of work we do in-house is almost unheard of in a large public sector body, we are very much an outlier compared to our peers and hes fought very hard to keep it that way.

Fair enough. Sounds a bit like my old boss who fought tooth and nail to keep all of us on our team when we lost a lot work in the UK and made sure we were given extra responsibilities globally so we could all stay.

Ironically, his own job was outsourced last summer and was made redundant, and we all now report to someone in Norway.  >:(
redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1551 on: July 6, 2021, 11:15:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 07:45:59 pm

The other thing to keep in mind with what he said is that we are a transport organisation, and if we don’t want to travel to work, we can’t expect others to do so, and again if passenger numbers don’t pick up questions will get asked with regards to staff numbers, again not logic I can particularly fault.

Passager numbers will not be influenced by you working from the office or not. Yes if others also decide that they don't need to commute to work, passager numbers will go down and your company will likely cut staff. However they will do that regardless of you working fron the office or from home.


In the end, whatever is more cost effective will prevail - if productivity is higher in the office, the costs of rents and commutes will be worth it, if it is not, less people will be commuting. From an environmental and from a work-life balance point of view, less commuting trips is good. Even if it is bad news for transport companies, chain coffee places and commercial office landlords.

Personally, I think WFH and hybrid working will be another perk for people in highly-educated, well-paid jobs. Low-paid, you'll be expected to sit in an open plan office, so your boss can keep an eye on you because you can't be trusted to work.
Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1552 on: July 7, 2021, 01:
Our office is going to be reopening full time from 9th August, they are going to be trialling hybrid working until Christmas whereas if you want to be in the office you have to book a desk and cannot be there more than two days per week, aside from a team who have said they want to be permanently working in an office as they work better collectively.  Some will be working from home full time and only go to the office if required for things like Meetings etc.

Not sure how it will effect myself at the moment and getting out to client sites, I doubt that will be happening until September at the earliest depending on when our public sector clients return to their offices.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1553 on: July 7, 2021, 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 06:36:32 pm
So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.
surely the counter argument would be that you don't have to be in the office full time but someone needs to be in maybe a couple of times a month to ensure that someone from India is unable to do the job?  Alternatively the government should legislate to make it more difficult for companies to employ people offshore as a method of saving costs (they won't of course).

Our CEO seems to be different, we have closed a number of offices completely and either replaced them with Regus workspaces where you can go if you are unable to work from home, other offices have been reduced in the number of staff it can accommodate.  How we would have coped with our previous CEO though as he was a total dinosaur and would not allow anyone to work from home unless there was a very good reason to do so.  He would have been totally stressed out by the thought of what we are doing now!
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1554 on: July 7, 2021, 01:43:47 pm »
A company I know is losing staff as other companies in traditionally higher cost areas ( Cambridge/ Oxford) are poaching staff because they are working at home.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1555 on: July 7, 2021, 02:24:27 pm »
I was in our office yesterday. Felt refreshing to be totally honest.

A structure to the day and no distractions from chores/etc.

Booked again for next week and we are trailing desk booking.

No restrictions on how often you can go in, every other desk had a red sticker basically saying you can't sit there.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1556 on: July 7, 2021, 02:33:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July  6, 2021, 11:15:08 pm
Passager numbers will not be influenced by you working from the office or not. Yes if others also decide that they don't need to commute to work, passager numbers will go down and your company will likely cut staff. However they will do that regardless of you working fron the office or from home.


In the end, whatever is more cost effective will prevail - if productivity is higher in the office, the costs of rents and commutes will be worth it, if it is not, less people will be commuting. From an environmental and from a work-life balance point of view, less commuting trips is good. Even if it is bad news for transport companies, chain coffee places and commercial office landlords.

Personally, I think WFH and hybrid working will be another perk for people in highly-educated, well-paid jobs. Low-paid, you'll be expected to sit in an open plan office, so your boss can keep an eye on you because you can't be trusted to work.

Completely, but I think the point was one of not being hypocritical, ie not wanting to use our own services to get to work but then complain when the paying public doesnt either and we end up being surplus to requirements.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1557 on: July 7, 2021, 04:22:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  7, 2021, 02:33:36 pm
Completely, but I think the point was one of not being hypocritical, ie not wanting to use our own services to get to work but then complain when the paying public doesnt either and we end up being surplus to requirements.

Maybe it was a hint to start thinking about whether working in a transport company is future proof...







I also think there is some sort of synergy effect regarding the place of work. If the majority are in the office, decisions are being made there and then, and the minority working from home will miss out. If the majority are working from home, there isn't much added benefit to being in the office with regards to team work.
Offline keano7

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 12:06:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 06:36:32 pm
So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.
Its all a bit sad really. No one wants to be social anymore. Were all going to become hermits indefinitely. If you dont make friends via school / uni then youd be fucked by the time youre at a working age if WfH is more than 2 or 3 days. You meet some of your best friends at work.
Online John C

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 07:56:35 am »
Quote from: Rhi on June 30, 2021, 11:02:14 am
Doubt it. At my place we were getting a £6 a week tax-free as a WFH allowance, but they're stopping it this month :( .
Whose stopping it Rhi, the workplace or the Govt?
