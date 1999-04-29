Had an update this morning on future plans for our department (professional services at a university) - we'll be trialling our new 'hybrid working' model from 1st September, all being well. They've said that the first couple of hours on a Monday & final on a Friday should be non-contact time, for planning, review, & catch-up; that Monday, Wednesday, & Friday will otherwise be flexible in terms of hours/location; that Tuesday & Thursday will be compulsory 9-5 office days for collaboration & meetings.
I hadn't put too much thought into what I wanted really - I'm definitely not of those clamouring to go back to the office for the social contact, but I've never really got myself sorted with a suitable work space (I've basically spent 15 months working from the sofa). Two-in & three-away sounds about right to me, but I'd hope that ad-hoc obligations to be in on M/W/F don't crop up too often.