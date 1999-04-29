Same here, I find myself grimacing when getting up and walking (also I make old person noises when I sit down or stand up).



Come the 19th we are going to a hybrid working system, full-time staff doing 3 days in the office, then 2 days the next.



I've been having pains in my abdomen since November, I think related to my diverticular disease. not seen the GP face to face, just phone calls, and had tests to rule out cancer and had a scan, bloodtests etc and all come back OK. I've lost 2 stone during lockdown through diet and exercise changes, but still 15st 12lb and I think its the belly fat and sitting that is causing it as I feel ok walking. Got my HGV driver medical next week, so will finally get to see a GP face to face and ask her to have a look.We've just had an email from my main employer re the office - there are no changes to the plans announced in April, we're permanently hybrid, working from home unless needed in the office and desks have to be booked if we want to go in. Our director will probably drag us in once a month for a get together, but none of us wants to go back in. Its funny, they say its due to staff feedback, but its more the money they will be saving on rent/rates/refreshments that is the driving force.