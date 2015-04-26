Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 66963 times)

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1440 on: June 9, 2021, 08:29:14 am »
We had a call this week about what could happen when our office is allowed to reopen. If current social distancing rules apply the lifts in the building cant run (were on the 7th floor). Where our business area had 100 desks previously, wed only be able to seat 25 and the capacity for meeting rooms (normally seat between 6-10) would be 1!

I think initially theyll open up for people who are fed up working from home and have to be booked in advance but for the sense a lot of people will want to continue working from home pretty much full time for the foreseeable.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1441 on: June 9, 2021, 08:32:41 am »
Sounds good nick. 7 flights of stairs will shift a few pounds. Especially for smokers !
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1442 on: June 9, 2021, 08:34:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June  9, 2021, 08:32:41 am
Sounds good nick. 7 flights of stairs will shift a few pounds. Especially for smokers !

If I nip out to get a sandwich and forget something, Im not going back out for it!

Well all be like Flanders after a few weeks.

red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1443 on: June 9, 2021, 09:22:54 am »
I'm in a weird situation.

Recently moved cities (same job as my location is irrelevant to the job I do)

My new office is essentially HQ. It's a more "formal" work environment, my managers manager works there, but I'm not especially close to anyone there.

Conversely I feel like I'm going mad at home, the "commute" would entail a 1.5 mile walk (or run) to the office when we are allowed back. I may even look to do more hours during the week to have a nine day fortnight or something.

Despite us having no children my work is pretty flexible about stuff like that
Red_Mist

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1444 on: June 9, 2021, 09:31:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  9, 2021, 08:29:14 am
Where our business area had 100 desks previously, wed only be able to seat 25 and the capacity for meeting rooms (normally seat between 6-10) would be 1!
;D haha

Be fine for me, normally find Im talking to myself in meetings anyway.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1445 on: June 9, 2021, 09:37:26 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on June  9, 2021, 09:31:15 am
;D haha

Be fine for me, normally find Im talking to myself in meetings anyway.

Our team of 9 have kind of agreed wed only want to come in once a week max but use that day for all the usual team meetings, one to ones with managers etc but going to be a bit tricky if you can only have one person in a meeting room!
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1446 on: June 9, 2021, 09:45:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June  9, 2021, 08:32:41 am
Sounds good nick. 7 flights of stairs will shift a few pounds. Especially for smokers !

I used to walk up 10 flights wearing full bike gear, leathers boots, carrying a helmet and laptop, near killed me 😊

It's two per lift now in the building , 15 floors and 6 lifts. The queues will be massive. Thankfully we're permanently wfh now.
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1447 on: June 9, 2021, 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  9, 2021, 09:37:26 am
Our team of 9 have kind of agreed wed only want to come in once a week max but use that day for all the usual team meetings, one to ones with managers etc but going to be a bit tricky if you can only have one person in a meeting room!

Sounds like you are being a lot more strict than us. All our meeting rooms are still allowed 2 at a minimum.

Only 1 per lift though but we are on the first floor so I never use it anyway unless carrying stuff.
Red_Mist

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1448 on: June 9, 2021, 09:52:39 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  9, 2021, 09:37:26 am
Our team of 9 have kind of agreed wed only want to come in once a week max but use that day for all the usual team meetings, one to ones with managers etc but going to be a bit tricky if you can only have one person in a meeting room!
I think our team meetings will have 1 or 2 in a meeting room (with a laptop linked to the screen in the room) and everyone else at home on Teams.
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1449 on: June 9, 2021, 09:56:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  9, 2021, 09:37:26 am
Our team of 9 have kind of agreed wed only want to come in once a week max but use that day for all the usual team meetings, one to ones with managers etc but going to be a bit tricky if you can only have one person in a meeting room!

How small are your meeting rooms?! ;D Our office is like a little box that normally seats 5 (but has 6 actual desks) but when we go back we're allowed a max of 3 at a time so have to book in advance if we want to be in on certain days.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1450 on: June 9, 2021, 09:57:59 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  9, 2021, 09:56:13 am
How small are your meeting rooms?! ;D Our office is like a little box that normally seats 5 (but has 6 actual desks) but when we go back we're allowed a max of 3 at a time so have to book in advance if we want to be in on certain days.

Haha they normally fit 10 or so round a table quite comfortably. No idea how theyve said only one in. Fine by me as I think it extends the time before well realistically have to go back in.
Crimson

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1451 on: June 9, 2021, 02:35:06 pm »
Had my first day back in the office on Monday since November and is going back in tomorrow. I'm planning to go twice a week going forward, to get used to being there again, as more time in the office will definitely be expected once were all vaccinated! I can bike to work as well, so don't feel like I'm missing time for exersicing with the commute.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1452 on: June 10, 2021, 01:08:33 pm »
One plus side from wfh is I am now into double figure keepy uppies on an almost daily basis.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1453 on: June 14, 2021, 01:47:37 pm »
Confirmed we'll be back in the office on the 21st, despite WFH guidance to continue for another four weeks at least.

Anyone else?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1454 on: June 14, 2021, 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 14, 2021, 01:47:37 pm
Confirmed we'll be back in the office on the 21st, despite WFH guidance to continue for another four weeks at least.

Anyone else?

Are they making people go back? Our office may reopen from then but theyre not making anyone return if they dont want to. Almost everyone had to get the Undeground or trains in so theyre being reasonable for everyone who hasnt had a jab yet or is still concerned about travelling etc.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1455 on: June 14, 2021, 01:51:36 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 14, 2021, 01:47:37 pm
Confirmed we'll be back in the office on the 21st, despite WFH guidance to continue for another four weeks at least.

Anyone else?
Is the 'guidance' actually 'mandatory'?
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1456 on: June 14, 2021, 01:56:29 pm »
Glad I'm working from home today.  ;D
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1457 on: June 14, 2021, 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 14, 2021, 01:50:51 pm
Are they making people go back? Our office may reopen from then but theyre not making anyone return if they dont want to. Almost everyone had to get the Undeground or trains in so theyre being reasonable for everyone who hasnt had a jab yet or is still concerned about travelling etc.

Yeah - no option for any one of us. We're starting with 3 days in and 2 days from home until September - then full-time 5 days a week, no questions asked.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 14, 2021, 01:51:36 pm
Is the 'guidance' actually 'mandatory'?

No, it's not mandatory. I believe it's always stated "people must work from home unless they cannot reasonably do so" but there's no law for this.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1458 on: June 14, 2021, 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 14, 2021, 02:06:54 pm
Yeah - no option for any one of us. We're starting with 3 days in and 2 days from home until September - then full-time 5 days a week, no questions asked.

No, it's not mandatory. I believe it's always stated "people must work from home unless they cannot reasonably do so" but there's no law for this.

Like say a G7 meeting. That definitely can't happen on zoom..
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1459 on: June 14, 2021, 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 14, 2021, 02:06:54 pm
No, it's not mandatory. I believe it's always stated "people must work from home unless they cannot reasonably do so" but there's no law for this.
So, given that nothing has changed (at the vast majority of workplaces), surely 'people must work from home unless they cannot reasonably do so' still applies and is underwritten by law (I would assume). Law is full with 'reasonableness' tests.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1460 on: June 14, 2021, 07:46:28 pm »
Going back in for the first time tomorrow. Dreading it deeply
MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1461 on: June 15, 2021, 12:34:03 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 14, 2021, 01:47:37 pm
Confirmed we'll be back in the office on the 21st, despite WFH guidance to continue for another four weeks at least.

Anyone else?
my company were planning to open up the offices from early July, I suspect we'll hear in the next couple of days that it has been pushed back to end of July/August. We have lots of contracts with the NHS and local government so will want to be seen as following government guidance
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1462 on: June 15, 2021, 09:23:38 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 14, 2021, 01:47:37 pm
Confirmed we'll be back in the office on the 21st, despite WFH guidance to continue for another four weeks at least.

Anyone else?

Waiting to find out if ours has been moved back or not.
Jon2lfc

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1463 on: June 15, 2021, 03:50:34 pm »
I haven't read most of this thread, but I think I'm one of the few on here who prefers to not WFH.
I just can't. Too many distractions and family issues.

My mental health and work output is much, much better in the office.
It's a Covid-secure office as well so I don't feel unsafe.

The only thing I kind of miss is have that crazy flexibility when WFH, i.e. you can easily have a 2 hour lunch break and go fro a long stroll/shop or have as many breaks as you want (within reason) as long as you get your tasks done and show up to any online meetings.
But then again, I do like having all my work hours in one continuous 9-5 chunk. So when I log off at 5, my mind is logged off work too and my evenings are free of work..
red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1464 on: June 15, 2021, 04:06:38 pm »
It's not so much the distraction with me. It's separating work from home.

I've heard people say I'm no longer working from home. I'm living at the office and I'm very much in that camp.

Throughout the day I'm either in the office or the kitchen and so when I'm finished I prefer to stay out of those places as much as possible.

My commute (of maybe one hour, probably less. It's been that long I don't remember) helped me "leave work" at work. It's sometimes difficult to do that currently.

I'm looking into booking a desk in the office, but it's a slow process and my commute now is around a 25 minute walk.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1465 on: June 15, 2021, 04:20:26 pm »
I still think pubs and other venues will do well out of offering people an alternative space to work. There's some great co-working spaces out there. Maybe too early for them, but this time next year I can see a lot of people using them, maybe three days a week.
Keeping away from the kitchen is the main reason I rent desk space . I've been self isolating for a week and I swear I've put on a stone.
Jon2lfc

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1466 on: June 15, 2021, 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 15, 2021, 04:20:26 pm
I still think pubs and other venues will do well out of offering people an alternative space to work. There's some great co-working spaces out there. Maybe too early for them, but this time next year I can see a lot of people using them, maybe three days a week.
Keeping away from the kitchen is the main reason I rent desk space . I've been self isolating for a week and I swear I've put on a stone.
What have you been eating for 7 days? Just Pizzas and Cake?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1467 on: June 15, 2021, 04:45:52 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 15, 2021, 04:06:38 pm
It's not so much the distraction with me. It's separating work from home.

I've heard people say I'm no longer working from home. I'm living at the office and I'm very much in that camp.

Throughout the day I'm either in the office or the kitchen and so when I'm finished I prefer to stay out of those places as much as possible.

My commute (of maybe one hour, probably less. It's been that long I don't remember) helped me "leave work" at work. It's sometimes difficult to do that currently.

I'm looking into booking a desk in the office, but it's a slow process and my commute now is around a 25 minute walk.

I'm like this to. I've now started walking the dog when I finish, just to have the "un-wind" time and to have the feeling of walking through the door when I get back.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1468 on: June 15, 2021, 04:57:49 pm »
I have to drop my daughter at school at half 8 and then go for a half hour walk rather than come straight home. Nice to listen to something and some out a bit before starting rather than just coming home and logging on.

rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1469 on: June 15, 2021, 05:31:09 pm »
Just took the lad for a Covid test, it's half way along my old commute between home and the office. Driving back in the traffic was a stark reminder of why I hated being in the office.

I used to have a 2 hour in, 1 hour home commute until I moved over here, went to a 5 minute walk then got extended to 20 minutes when we moved office. The gobshite mancs drivers used to get me really pissed off, so I'm glad I don't have to do that anymore and can just shutdown the laptop and walk into the living room or garden and that's my day done.
Licky

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1470 on: June 15, 2021, 06:24:28 pm »
Ive wfh since since March 2020, previously was driving the commute, in total 3 hours per day, saving about £200 pm fuel now.  Company has decided to close a few sites as we had many in the same location and has told us its now hybrid working, youll have to book a desk or meeting room if you need to go to site, other than that its quite flexible.  I must admit, Id like a day or 2 per week in the office as work is just as much about the social angle for me as it is paying the bills, having said that I dont want to be exposed to anything regardless of being fully vaccinated, its amazing that Ive not had a cold or any other illness for over a year.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1471 on: June 16, 2021, 08:00:48 am »
I've got a new job so working from home for the foreseeable now. I personally love it, my separation from work and home is that I just go downstairs and start eating, that's when I know work is finished. Plus it's great to not have to hold in a fart like you would in the office. Only major downside is that you do tend to slack off a lot and the temptation to go on my phone and watch cat videos is always there.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1472 on: June 16, 2021, 09:33:20 am »
Cat videos? Is that a euphemism?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1473 on: June 16, 2021, 09:39:33 am »
Quote from: Licky on June 15, 2021, 06:24:28 pm
its amazing that Ive not had a cold or any other illness for over a year.

With two young kids in nursery, I'm delighted if I even go 2 days without some sort of ailment, so yes that it is truly amazing!
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1474 on
We were due back in the office on the 21st but have now had that officially delayed "until further notice".
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1475 on: Yesterday at 06:07:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 16, 2021, 09:43:31 am
We were due back in the office on the 21st but have now had that officially delayed "until further notice".
yep same as us, they were planning on reopening early July but that has been postponed until the government guidance on WFH if you can changes.  Although last September when Johnson was openly trying to force people back into an office environment our CEO refused to do this and maintained we would continue with WFH until the position was clearer.  I didn't think that nearly twelve months on we would still be in the same position though.

I am now in the position where I would prefer to WFH permanently, I have got too used to it now that going out travelling for work again will feel slightly alien!

I think eventually we will settle into a balanced programme of WFH and travelling to customer offices rather than being at different customer offices all week
Online keano7

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
What it essentially boils down is the distance you live away from your office. My offices are open Mondays and Tuesdays which are loosely mandatory and then its optional to come in on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Attendance on Mondays and Tuesdays is around 80-90% compared to Wednesdays and Thursdays which are around 5% at best. This is an office of around 100 people.

If you live 30 mins + from where your offices are located then theres pretty much zero incentive for you wanting to come in unless you really dislike working from home. The problem is when you get to your office theres barely anyone in to talk to or catch up with. Its all a bit sad and demoralising.
