My entire team is itching to get back in the office. The only one who wanted to, at the very least, WFH part-time is now leaving. I spoke with one of the others and said hopefully we're able to do a couple of days at home per week going forward. He replied with: "Yes that'd be good for 1 or 2 weeks and then full-time from September"



This is a colleague who regularly spends his hour lunchtime making small talk with me at my desk. As pleasant as he is, he's definitely one of the reasons why I'm liking being able to WFH. I'm naturally an introvert so I know not everyone thinks the same way, but I don't get the fascination with the office at all and forcing people to return to 5 days of commuting and chatting shit when there's another way to do it effectively. Why are people so against a couple of days WFH a week?