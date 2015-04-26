Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 61183 times)

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1360 on: April 4, 2021, 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on April  4, 2021, 01:12:20 pm
Ah yea, well who needs Testing anyway...  ;D


Exactly, just lash it at the users and let them find out what doesn't work.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1361 on: April 4, 2021, 04:45:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2021, 04:17:23 pm
Exactly, just lash it at the users and let them find out what doesn't work.

Call it "priority access to the new features".
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1362 on: April 6, 2021, 11:31:34 am »
Get in. Work has just confirmed that due to the feedback they got, where the vast majority said they didn't want to go back into working in the office, a new hybrid model is being introduced, with only a very small number working permanently from the H/O. We're closing a floor and the existing space will be more a meeting room/collaborative space and some hot desks, with the majority working remotely with limited office time.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1363 on: April 6, 2021, 06:36:38 pm »
That's a result Rob. And it sounds like the company are doing it to be decent and not just to save on office costs.  Obviously less spend on tea, coffee, bog roll and cleaning, but not a huge amount I'd guess.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1364 on: April 6, 2021, 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2021, 06:36:38 pm
That's a result Rob. And it sounds like the company are doing it to be decent and not just to save on office costs.  Obviously less spend on tea, coffee, bog roll and cleaning, but not a huge amount I'd guess.

Didn't clean the bog much as it was, I think... ;D

Or maybe that was on other floors?  :wave
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1365 on: April 6, 2021, 07:52:51 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April  6, 2021, 06:49:11 pm
Didn't clean the bog much as it was, I think... ;D

Or maybe that was on other floors?  :wave

It was dirty bastards from other floors making a mess of ours. I will not miss seeing those Manc gobshites every day, bunch of preening pricks.

Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2021, 06:36:38 pm
That's a result Rob. And it sounds like the company are doing it to be decent and not just to save on office costs.  Obviously less spend on tea, coffee, bog roll and cleaning, but not a huge amount I'd guess.

They'll save on floor space and eventually they'll move out of the building, but it does appear like they have listened to the staff too, as they could have squeezed us all in if they had wanted to.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1366 on: April 6, 2021, 09:16:53 pm »
So full of envy reading this thread and seeing you guys all switching to remote working full-time. I still have to go into the office on a rota and I just don't understand why, I don't talk to anyone there and I don't have any sort of meetings.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1367 on: April 7, 2021, 04:43:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  6, 2021, 09:16:53 pm
So full of envy reading this thread and seeing you guys all switching to remote working full-time. I still have to go into the office on a rota and I just don't understand why, I don't talk to anyone there and I don't have any sort of meetings.

Similar boat although do have a weekly meeting. Hating life to be honest. Oh well, it'll be their loss when I leave to work remotely somewhere else.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1368 on: April 12, 2021, 11:51:48 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  6, 2021, 09:16:53 pm
So full of envy reading this thread and seeing you guys all switching to remote working full-time. I still have to go into the office on a rota and I just don't understand why, I don't talk to anyone there and I don't have any sort of meetings.

Is there no chance you and other employees similar to you can collectively organise and put up an argument as to why your employers should reassess this?

Ultimately I imagine they mainly care about their bottom line. Do they pay per desk for the office space? Are you able to argue you're more productive at home?

I would be pretty wary of any employer that after over a year has not even put in a little thought of the lasting impact of all of this on their culture and working patterns. I guess not everyone necessarily has the privilege to make demands, especially if you're a more junior member of staff, but I don't see why asking the questions collectively is anything but a positive.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1369 on: April 14, 2021, 01:12:27 pm »
Did everyone get their WFH tax relief claims in last week?  Does anybody know how long it takes to find out what 'we get'?  I submitted a claim for £312, which works out as £6 per week for the year, after checking MSE for advice.  Is that what's due, or is it a % of that?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1370 on: April 14, 2021, 01:52:45 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 14, 2021, 01:12:27 pm
Did everyone get their WFH tax relief claims in last week?  Does anybody know how long it takes to find out what 'we get'?  I submitted a claim for £312, which works out as £6 per week for the year, after checking MSE for advice.  Is that what's due, or is it a % of that?
As I understand it you would get the taxable part of that £312 as a refund (20% = £62.40).  I submitted mine but I have to admit I didn't give it a lot of thought!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1371 on: April 14, 2021, 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 14, 2021, 01:12:27 pm
Did everyone get their WFH tax relief claims in last week?  Does anybody know how long it takes to find out what 'we get'?  I submitted a claim for £312, which works out as £6 per week for the year, after checking MSE for advice.  Is that what's due, or is it a % of that?

You didn't have to wait, I made my claim back in September and they just adjust your tax code so my allowance for the year was increased.

I guess you'll have a temporary code for your April pay and then from may it will go back to normal.

Don't go planning on that new Tesla. It ain't much
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1372 on: April 14, 2021, 02:46:17 pm »
You get sent a letter with your temporary tax code on and if you're back claiming you get it all in your next pay packet. But yeah, don't plan your retirement just yet, it's about an extra £4 or £5 a month from memory.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1373 on: April 16, 2021, 11:24:04 am »
You're about £1.25 a week better off. I've seen people claim it's £6 a week, but it isn't, you get £6 a week tax free allowance.

You also need to submit a new claim for this year. It takes 5 seconds as long as you know your government gateway ID and password.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1374 on: April 16, 2021, 05:28:37 pm »
CEO has confirmed that we are looking to re-open our offices from the beginning of July, assuming the unlocking happens on schedule.  We will then be employing a fully flexible working hours scheme, where you pretty much choose how many days you want to come into the office, how many days you want to work from home (this can be 5 days if preferred). Hot desking will apply and desks will have to be booked in advance.

When I go back on the road travelling, I don't think I'll be doing many journeys by public transport for the foreseeable so my number of miles will be back up to over 10,000 a year even if I carry on with some work remotely I guess, it would have been double that in normal times but I used to travel a fair amount by train
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1375 on: April 17, 2021, 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 16, 2021, 05:28:37 pm
CEO has confirmed that we are looking to re-open our offices from the beginning of July, assuming the unlocking happens on schedule.  We will then be employing a fully flexible working hours scheme, where you pretty much choose how many days you want to come into the office, how many days you want to work from home (this can be 5 days if preferred). Hot desking will apply and desks will have to be booked in advance.

When I go back on the road travelling, I don't think I'll be doing many journeys by public transport for the foreseeable so my number of miles will be back up to over 10,000 a year even if I carry on with some work remotely I guess, it would have been double that in normal times but I used to travel a fair amount by train

Fag packet maths, that's about 10 hours a week travelling?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1376 on: April 22, 2021, 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 17, 2021, 09:21:11 pm
Fag packet maths, that's about 10 hours a week travelling?
Varies from week to week, but on average that's probably correct
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1377 on: April 22, 2021, 09:11:49 pm »
Our work place is still in discussions ::)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 12:41:19 am »
My entire team is itching to get back in the office. The only one who wanted to, at the very least, WFH part-time is now leaving. I spoke with one of the others and said hopefully we're able to do a couple of days at home per week going forward. He replied with: "Yes that'd be good for 1 or 2 weeks and then full-time from September"

This is a colleague who regularly spends his hour lunchtime making small talk with me at my desk. As pleasant as he is, he's definitely one of the reasons why I'm liking being able to WFH. I'm naturally an introvert so I know not everyone thinks the same way, but I don't get the fascination with the office at all and forcing people to return to 5 days of commuting and chatting shit when there's another way to do it effectively. Why are people so against a couple of days WFH a week?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 06:23:28 am »
Yeah, I cannot see myself going back too full time office work. I think when things open up a bit more, people will be "desperate" to get back together, but that will fade. When the tempratures drop in the autumn and flu-season start, you'll see full time WFH being a lot more common again.

I think a 50/50 model will work for me.
