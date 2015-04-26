CEO has confirmed that we are looking to re-open our offices from the beginning of July, assuming the unlocking happens on schedule. We will then be employing a fully flexible working hours scheme, where you pretty much choose how many days you want to come into the office, how many days you want to work from home (this can be 5 days if preferred). Hot desking will apply and desks will have to be booked in advance.



When I go back on the road travelling, I don't think I'll be doing many journeys by public transport for the foreseeable so my number of miles will be back up to over 10,000 a year even if I carry on with some work remotely I guess, it would have been double that in normal times but I used to travel a fair amount by train