Total Members Voted: 169
Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912And so it starts from the Government.In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]