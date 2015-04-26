Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 55462 times)

bakleth

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 06:16:28 am »
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.

In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.

Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 06:29:14 am »
The government havent got a prayer in influencing companies to force their staff back to work. All this is just desperate pleading by Sunak and before him Boris. First they said to employees that firms will sack you and when that didnt work now they are saying this.

Its just a desperate attempt to get people back to offices but unfortunately for them companies and employees have seen it work and all i am hearing is firms committing to at least 2-3 days at home a week or even leaving it up to them completely. There is no way things will go back to the way it was.

The only people government have an influence of is their own staff.
B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 07:29:37 am »
Yeah good luck with that Sunak. It's official for me in my place. Office will be closed and it's work from home permanently or redundancy. Pretty crazy when it was put in those terms, although it suits me just fine.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 07:35:06 am »
I think Nationwide came out yesterday and said all their staff (non-branch presumably!) could choose where they wanted to work.
