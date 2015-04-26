Some people like their commutes



Hybrid for me personally moving forwards, which thankfully the company I work for are going to move forwards with after lockdown. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in the office - but feel free to be in more than that if you want to - no pressure beyond that as long as you deliver on what is expected. I really enjoy the idea of not being in on a Monday or a Friday.I don't work in London, I work in Hemel Hempstead just up the M1, so while there are a few amenities near the office, the current role at least would never involve pints in decent pubs after work. It's not too far from my house really, but it's still 25 minutes there in a morning and 30-45 on the way home.I feel like I get extra hours in the day now which makes me happier. Go for a 30 minute run and a shower at lunch, feel great for the rest of the day. Read/watch something an hour later in the evening as I don't need be up at the crack of dawn to commute into the office. Pick my daughter up from Nursery on my lunch break occasionally and walk her home. Plus with a laptop I can work from virtually anywhere (in the future). I'll be able to take my kids the 3 hour drive on a Thursday evening to my Mums, let all of them spend time together on the Friday out and about while I work from the kitchen and then I'm instantly at my Mum's house at 4pm on a Friday for the weekend and I haven't had to take a days holiday.My jobs not directly time related anyway, so it's already been inferred to us that if you've got everything in hand one day, spend some time with your family for the last couple of hours if you can. I'll happily make it up by working later on other days when something more intensive/important is happening. Rather than just sitting around in an office waiting for 5:30pm to come so you can piss off home. I'm not personally even on incredible money, but I'm treated so well as a human being that I really enjoy the job I'm currently in- which is fortunate, as I started it 40 days before the first lockdown.There will be different strokes for different folks. I could never imagine working from home remotely full time. But equally, I used to absolutely detest being chained to a desk all day as well. And most chat in offices is just distracting bollocks to waste time anyway I find. My most enjoyable roles in terms of working with other people were working stacking shelves in Sainsbury's where you're working on an aisle with someone all day or working in peoples houses as a labourer with a gang of lads where perhaps you can do what you need to do but have a chat at the same time quite easily.The one thing I do miss really about my commute, is finding the time to fit LFC/Football/True Crime/etcetera podcasts in. As you can't really listen while sitting at home on the sofa. But I've tried to make up for that by getting out at the weekend, lunch, or after work walking or running.