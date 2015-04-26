Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 49165 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 07:01:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:00:06 pm
If I can't say truck. Then you must say honoured.
Oops. Spotted now that you are from the land of people that can't spell.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 07:07:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:38:45 pm
Haha I took my kids out for a walk at lunch last week and there was an ice cream van. Told them I had no cash and they spotted you can pay by card.

Its dinner you fucking wool.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:07:57 pm
Its dinner you fucking wool.

Says lunch on their timetable.

Dont worry, I still bought them a lolly ice each.
Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Says lunch on their timetable.

Dont worry, I still bought them a lolly ice each.

:thumbup

4 more days of the kids being at home, not that I'm counting
Offline Skeeve

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:29:18 pm
Article on BBC news saying people are wanting to return to the office.  Also house costs for working from home because if you are home all the time you may want to be in a nicer area. I sure miss a beer after work or a nip to the eateries that a Holborn office provided.

I'm sure there will be some like that who miss out on the social contact, but there will also be people that love not having 2-4 hrs a day of commuting and are more able to go out for a pint locally at a reasonable hour too.

If they trot out another article along these lines anytime soon, it will have reached a theme as there was one from some bank boss last week.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 08:43:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 27, 2021, 01:26:33 pm
Likewise, I dont think people realise the importance of the commute home as barrier between work and home and the mental down time it gives you.

Bollocks to that! My drive home was taking years off my life
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm
I'm sure there will be some like that who miss out on the social contact, but there will also be people that love not having 2-4 hrs a day of commuting and are more able to go out for a pint locally at a reasonable hour too.

If they trot out another article along these lines anytime soon, it will have reached a theme as there was one from some bank boss last week.

That depends though, I much prefer the pubs near the office to near my house.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:56:12 pm
That depends though, I much prefer the pubs near the office to near my house.

Same. An old mate used to work about 5 minutes from my office so used to meet for a pint once or twice a week. Im a Billy no mates where I live so dont have that option.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm »
I dont work in an office and I would hate to do so. But for others, surely office life getting junked is a good thing?
Online west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm
I dont work in an office and I would hate to do so. But for others, surely office life getting junked is a good thing?

They live alone, are lonely, or just need social interactions

Lack of space to work comfortably from home

Some people like a routine, leaving the house, catching the train etc

Meetings are easier face to face

People can see when your busy in the office rather then just assume your free because they cant see you and just throw more shit your way

Getting out of the house, change of scenery

Clearer distinction between work and home

Team lunches, after work pint etc

Home may not be a happy place (eg abusive relationships, domestic violence)

Managers not realising that just because home is your work place, your not at work 24/7

I could probably go on.....
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm
They live alone, are lonely, or just need social interactions

Lack of space to work comfortably from home

Some people like a routine, leaving the house, catching the train etc

Meetings are easier face to face

People can see when your busy in the office rather then just assume your free because they can’t see you and just throw more shit your way

Getting out of the house, change of scenery

Clearer distinction between work and home

Team lunches, after work pint etc

Home may not be a happy place (eg abusive relationships, domestic violence)

Managers not realising that just because home is your work place, your not at work 24/7

I could probably go on.....

Maybe only those who have no mates go to the office?

Space is a fair issue.

Catching a train is a pain, busy, cramped in London, dirty and expensive.

Meetings are easier but also can be effective through teams. Can’t imagine just office meetings needing constant face to face meetings.

Seeing you busy is a way to not get more work? You can not pick up your phone or reply to emails.

Team lunches can be done at a specific time and an actual event. Hardly necessary. This way you can avoid team gatherings when you hate your colleagues.
Online west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
Maybe only those who have no mates go to the office?

Space is a fair issue.

Catching a train is a pain, busy, cramped in London, dirty and expensive.

Meetings are easier but also can be effective through teams. Cant imagine just office meetings needing constant face to face meetings.

Seeing you busy is a way to not get more work? You can not pick up your phone or reply to emails.

Team lunches can be done at a specific time and an actual event. Hardly necessary. This way you can avoid team gatherings when you hate your colleagues.


Some people sadly dont have friends or partners

Some people like their commutes

Teams is fucking shit and some people just use it to pester you incessantly

Some people like the people they work with

Consider the fact that not everyone likes or dislikes the same things as you.
Online Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 pm »
Hybrid for me personally moving forwards, which thankfully the company I work for are going to move forwards with after lockdown. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in the office - but feel free to be in more than that if you want to - no pressure beyond that as long as you deliver on what is expected. I really enjoy the idea of not being in on a Monday or a Friday.

I don't work in London, I work in Hemel Hempstead just up the M1, so while there are a few amenities near the office, the current role at least would never involve pints in decent pubs after work. It's not too far from my house really, but it's still 25 minutes there in a morning and 30-45 on the way home.

I feel like I get extra hours in the day now which makes me happier. Go for a 30 minute run and a shower at lunch, feel great for the rest of the day. Read/watch something an hour later in the evening as I don't need be up at the crack of dawn to commute into the office. Pick my daughter up from Nursery on my lunch break occasionally and walk her home. Plus with a laptop I can work from virtually anywhere (in the future). I'll be able to take my kids the 3 hour drive on a Thursday evening to my Mums, let all of them spend time together on the Friday out and about while I work from the kitchen and then I'm instantly at my Mum's house at 4pm on a Friday for the weekend and I haven't had to take a days holiday.

My jobs not directly time related anyway, so it's already been inferred to us that if you've got everything in hand one day, spend some time with your family for the last couple of hours if you can. I'll happily make it up by working later on other days when something more intensive/important is happening. Rather than just sitting around in an office waiting for 5:30pm to come so you can piss off home. I'm not personally even on incredible money, but I'm treated so well as a human being that I really enjoy the job I'm currently in- which is fortunate, as I started it 40 days before the first lockdown.

There will be different strokes for different folks. I could never imagine working from home remotely full time. But equally, I used to absolutely detest being chained to a desk all day as well. And most chat in offices is just distracting bollocks to waste time anyway I find. My most enjoyable roles in terms of working with other people were working stacking shelves in Sainsbury's where you're working on an aisle with someone all day or working in peoples houses as a labourer with a gang of lads where perhaps you can do what you need to do but have a chat at the same time quite easily.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Some people like their commutes

The one thing I do miss really about my commute, is finding the time to fit LFC/Football/True Crime/etcetera podcasts in. As you can't really listen while sitting at home on the sofa. But I've tried to make up for that by getting out at the weekend, lunch, or after work walking or running.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm »
Im not a huge fan of working from home, the novelty has well and truly worn out for me and its just plain mad to assume that not going to the office is a good thing for everyone, because its not. I have had heard more tears during the working day in the last year then I have in the last 15 and thats no exaggeration. When your in the office you can see the warning signs if someones under pressure or feeling a bit down and you can do something about it before it gets too bad, but when everyone is just a voice at the end of a Teams call you only find out when its too late and you have grown people sobbing at the end of the line. Im no softy by any stretch of the imagination but its an absolutely horrible thing to have to deal with as a friend, colleague or manager, never mind for the poor sod at the other end of the call.
Online Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Im not a huge fan of working from home, the novelty has well and truly worn out for me and its just plain mad to assume that not going to the office is a good thing for everyone, because its not. I have had heard more tears during the working day in the last year then I have in the last 15 and thats no exaggeration. When your in the office you can see the warning signs if someones under pressure or feeling a bit down and you can do something about it before it gets too bad, but when everyone is just a voice at the end of a Teams call you only find out when its too late and you have grown people sobbing at the end of the line. Im no softy by any stretch of the imagination but its an absolutely horrible thing to have to deal with as a friend, colleague or manager, never mind for the poor sod at the other end of the call.

I'm sure the office won't disappear entirely and hybrid set ups will be fairly common. We have some at ours who want to be in every day when they can be - they will be accommodated. Those that don't want to won't be treated any differently, so long as they get results. That seems enormously better than what the previous status quo was.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
