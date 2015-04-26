Poll

Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1080 on: February 26, 2021, 08:49:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 25, 2021, 09:37:20 pm
I'm actually missing traffic jams and cancelled trains .


That doesn't sound good. Go see a doc.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1081 on: February 26, 2021, 02:10:40 pm »
I'm having a can't be arsed doing anything day and with WFH, no-one knows as I can just put my time down as support work and admin tasks ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1082 on: February 26, 2021, 02:14:44 pm »
Nice one Rob. I'm at the tip !
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1083 on: February 26, 2021, 02:16:08 pm »
Ive actually been quite productive this morning, especially for a Friday. Struggling now though and have reached that tipping point of can it wait til Monday?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1084 on: February 26, 2021, 02:20:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 26, 2021, 02:14:44 pm
Nice one Rob. I'm at the tip !

I'm off out front in 10 minutes to pressure wash the green bin :D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1085 on: February 26, 2021, 02:28:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2021, 02:20:31 pm
I'm off out front in 10 minutes to pressure wash the green bin :D
We really know how to enjoy the sun!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1086 on: February 26, 2021, 02:28:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 26, 2021, 02:16:08 pm
Ive actually been quite productive this morning, especially for a Friday. Struggling now though and have reached that tipping point of can it wait til Monday?
You know it can !
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1087 on: February 26, 2021, 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 26, 2021, 02:28:59 pm
You know it can !

Its a painful battle over wording with our Legal department. It can always wait! Theyre incapable of giving a yes or no answer.

I like the sound of Robs green bin activity. I have to her wash the back garden this weekend, maybe I should do it now.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1088 on: February 26, 2021, 02:39:19 pm »
I work a half day every Friday (probably the best thing about my job!). Since working from home, I've found it very hard to switch off at midday when I am supposed to finish and just end up working on until I've wrapped things up. That's the thing I miss about working in the office - the natural barrier of driving home and leaveing the laptop at work to distinguish between work and non-work hours.

(typing this on my work laptop in between doing work - almost 3 hours after I was supposed to finish)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1089 on: February 26, 2021, 04:07:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 26, 2021, 02:36:24 pm
Its a painful battle over wording with our Legal department. It can always wait! Theyre incapable of giving a yes or no answer.

I like the sound of Robs green bin activity. I have to her wash the back garden this weekend, maybe I should do it now.

Green and Grey bins washed, as they were both emptied today, sandy residue rinsed off the car, dinner for work tomorrow sorted, found my drivers gloves in the garage.

I can't wait til the kids are back in school and I'm getting paid while doing something fun ;)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1090 on: February 26, 2021, 06:49:06 pm »
I'm line manager to two graduates who started in late 2019. I haven't ever seen them face to face and it's the time of year they put together their annual objectives. It's really hard building up the kind of rapport you need to help someone manage and shape their career and be their trusted point of contact via Teams meetings.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1091 on: February 27, 2021, 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on February 26, 2021, 02:39:19 pm
I work a half day every Friday (probably the best thing about my job!). Since working from home, I've found it very hard to switch off at midday when I am supposed to finish and just end up working on until I've wrapped things up. That's the thing I miss about working in the office - the natural barrier of driving home and leaveing the laptop at work to distinguish between work and non-work hours.

(typing this on my work laptop in between doing work - almost 3 hours after I was supposed to finish)

Likewise, I dont think people realise the importance of the commute home as barrier between work and home and the mental down time it gives you.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1092 on: February 27, 2021, 02:15:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 27, 2021, 01:26:33 pm
Likewise, I dont think people realise the importance of the commute home as barrier between work and home and the mental down time it gives you.

My commute is the best part of an hour on an Arriva bus to the office, then the best part of an hour on an Arriva bus home. They usually don't turn up on time, especially when I finish work - I'm often waiting 40 minutes for it to turn up. Anyway, I'm back in the office two days a week from Monday because my boss said I've just had covid so I can come in first.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1093 on: February 27, 2021, 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 27, 2021, 02:15:13 pm
My commute is the best part of an hour on an Arriva bus to the office, then the best part of an hour on an Arriva bus home. They usually don't turn up on time, especially when I finish work - I'm often waiting 40 minutes for it to turn up. Anyway, I'm back in the office two days a week from Monday because my boss said I've just had covid so I can come in first.

Mental down time twice a week sorted...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1094 on: February 27, 2021, 02:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 27, 2021, 02:15:13 pm
My commute is the best part of an hour on an Arriva bus to the office, then the best part of an hour on an Arriva bus home. They usually don't turn up on time, especially when I finish work - I'm often waiting 40 minutes for it to turn up. Anyway, I'm back in the office two days a week from Monday because my boss said I've just had covid so I can come in first.

Mine in a tube for 15 minutes, 10 minutes wait for a train, then 35 mins on a train and then usually a 20 minute walk so it not great but mentally its a break between a stressful job and home with a 3 year old and a 1 year old which I dont currently get, but dont get me wrong when I am standing on the platform at 7.00am freezing my bits off waiting for train thats late working from home aint so bad!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1095 on: February 27, 2021, 09:51:01 pm »
I'd started working from a shared space forty mind walk from my house and found the break and exercise helpful( 2 hours in to London once a week, WFH the rest). Missing the shared space now, but how to go back early summer.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1096 on: February 27, 2021, 09:52:58 pm »
Back in the office two days a week from Monday. My boss told me theyre getting me in first cos Ive just had the virus (and been extremely ill from it) so Im not likely to catch it on the bus. Everyone else continues to work from home five days a week.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1097 on: February 27, 2021, 09:56:58 pm »
Your boss really hates you snail.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1098 on: February 27, 2021, 10:11:49 pm »
Don't miss my old commute at all, 15/20 hours of my life per week I'll never get back. It was shit getting home past 7pm, by the time I'd showered and eaten and unwound it was time for bed, then up at 6 to travel 38 miles which involved sitting in 25 miles of of stop/start traffic once I hit the M6, fucking joy.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1099 on: February 27, 2021, 10:13:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 27, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
Your boss really hates you snail.

Her boss sounds like an utter prick.

Fucks knows how you work for him, Id have given him a fucking earful, or worse, within a week.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1100 on: February 27, 2021, 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 27, 2021, 09:52:58 pm
Back in the office two days a week from Monday. My boss told me theyre getting me in first cos Ive just had the virus (and been extremely ill from it) so Im not likely to catch it on the bus. Everyone else continues to work from home five days a week.

What a twat you work for. Make sure you make him a coffee and spit in it.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1101 on: February 27, 2021, 10:22:34 pm »
Yeah this pandemic has really made me appreciate my own employers a lot more, seeing the way a lot of people like Snail are treated.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1102 on: February 27, 2021, 10:37:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 27, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
Your boss really hates you snail.

Yeah I think they probably do. I have no confidence to challenge them and I cant get anything better, so Ill just keep taking it until I wake up one day with a personality transplant or I lash myself into the Mersey. Either sounds good.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1103 on: February 27, 2021, 11:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 27, 2021, 09:52:58 pm
Back in the office two days a week from Monday. My boss told me theyre getting me in first cos Ive just had the virus (and been extremely ill from it) so Im not likely to catch it on the bus. Everyone else continues to work from home five days a week.
What a twat your boss is. How's that treating people fairly?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1104 on: February 27, 2021, 11:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 27, 2021, 10:37:16 pm
Yeah I think they probably do. I have no confidence to challenge them and I cant get anything better, so Ill just keep taking it until I wake up one day with a personality transplant or I lash myself into the Mersey. Either sounds good.


The government guidance until the 29th march is to work from home if you can.

Legally I'd say you look pretty strong to challenge them
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 12:25:54 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 27, 2021, 11:40:19 pm
The government guidance until the 29th march is to work from home if you can.

Legally I'd say you look pretty strong to challenge them

Probably. Their argument is that the business needs an extra person in the office, and that person is me cos Ive just been on my arse with covid for two weeks. Cant really face arguing it.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 01:10:39 am »
I take it as an insult when someone rings my soft phone. I answer it in a manner as if I just found out they pissed in the cornflakes I had previously just shoved down my fat gob. Pricks.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1107 on: Yesterday at 02:17:20 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on February 27, 2021, 10:22:34 pm
Yeah this pandemic has really made me appreciate my own employers a lot more, seeing the way a lot of people like Snail are treated.
yeah mine too, our offices have been closed since March and won't open until June at the earliest, we are also making the flexible working arrangements a permanent thing so there will be no full time return to the office.

We are closing some of our offices and also renting office some office space from Regus.

We have proven that we can not only be as productive working this way but actually be more productive.

Our customers too are shifting to permanent home working for some, what that means for meetings with them is currently up for discussion, suspect it will be a mixture of face to face and remote meetings
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 02:19:14 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 27, 2021, 09:52:58 pm
Back in the office two days a week from Monday. My boss told me theyre getting me in first cos Ive just had the virus (and been extremely ill from it) so Im not likely to catch it on the bus. Everyone else continues to work from home five days a week.
fucking hell Sian, what an utter twat your boss is, when this is all over, I hope you find something else and tell him to shove his job up his stupid arse
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1109 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:19:14 am
fucking hell Sian, what an utter twat your boss is, when this is all over, I hope you find something else and tell him to shove his job up his stupid arse

I have a mate in a similar position. Works for a hedge fund, can work from home and did during the first lockdown, but since the summer they have had to be in the office every day. His dad is high risk so rather then travel across London on the tube he spends £50 a day (that what he says, its probably more but out of embarrassment I dont think he wants to admit how much hes really spending) a day on taxis to and from work. Absolutely zero need for him to be in the office.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1110 on: Yesterday at 06:00:57 pm »
We're currently rotating between staff so was working from home this week, back in the office next week. Fuck knows why, I have absolutely no reason to go in and my manager doesn't really care about others wellbeing. Wish I could work from home full time, I miss absolutely nothing about going in to the office.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 02:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:19:14 am
fucking hell Sian, what an utter twat your boss is, when this is all over, I hope you find something else and tell him to shove his job up his stupid arse

Yep. Sounds like an utter gobshite

Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 06:00:57 pm
We're currently rotating between staff so was working from home this week, back in the office next week. Fuck knows why, I have absolutely no reason to go in and my manager doesn't really care about others wellbeing.

My work will be going back to doing something similar soon. Absolutely pointless. Just wait until everyone is vaccinated
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm »
Article on BBC news saying people are wanting to return to the office.  Also house costs for working from home because if you are home all the time you may want to be in a nicer area. I sure miss a beer after work or a nip to the eateries that a Holborn office provided.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 02:41:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:29:18 pm
Article on BBC news saying people are wanting to return to the office.  Also house costs for working from home because if you are home all the time you may want to be in a nicer area. I sure miss a beer after work or a nip to the eateries that a Holborn office provided.

I absolutely despise our office. Its quiet, no radio so headphones on all day, share the building and thus the toilets with some right dirty bastards and get constantly interrupted. Even messing about on RAWK, I get more done at home than I ever get done in the office. And I don't have to deal with dickhead Manc drivers, or have to take 30 minutes to travel 5 miles home of a night.
