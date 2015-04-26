fucking hell Sian, what an utter twat your boss is, when this is all over, I hope you find something else and tell him to shove his job up his stupid arse



I have a mate in a similar position. Works for a hedge fund, can work from home and did during the first lockdown, but since the summer they have had to be in the office every day. His dad is high risk so rather then travel across London on the tube he spends £50 a day (that what he says, its probably more but out of embarrassment I dont think he wants to admit how much hes really spending) a day on taxis to and from work. Absolutely zero need for him to be in the office.