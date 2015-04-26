Poll

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 PM

Author Topic: Working From Home

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1040 on: February 14, 2021, 08:15:45 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on February 14, 2021, 08:07:27 PM
Not sure about that mate. A season ticket from here to London massively more that we spend a year on heating and leccy I reckon. The car park charge isnt to be sniffed at either.  Lunch costs can be bought in line if you want to make something to take into the office. Hard to do with a 6am start for the train though.

Yeah. But when you got the job in the first place, did they ask how much your commute was and offered to add a bit to your salary to cover that?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1041 on: February 14, 2021, 08:23:00 PM »
Anyone else hoarding their annual leave for when the lockdown eventually ends?  ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1042 on: February 14, 2021, 09:02:39 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 14, 2021, 08:15:45 PM
Yeah. But when you got the job in the first place, did they ask how much your commute was and offered to add a bit to your salary to cover that?

So. I know it's unusual, but in my previous job they did :)
What I'm saying though is for a lot of commuters the cost savings outweigh the costs ( monetary) from working at home.
In the flip side there are mental costs and exercise costs, but I reckon for anyone that gets s train to work, heating and leccy are less than the train. Unless you are mining bitcoin...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1043 on: February 14, 2021, 09:14:06 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on February 14, 2021, 09:02:39 PM
So. I know it's unusual, but in my previous job they did :)
What I'm saying though is for a lot of commuters the cost savings outweigh the costs ( monetary) from working at home.
In the flip side there are mental costs and exercise costs, but I reckon for anyone that gets s train to work, heating and leccy are less than the train. Unless you are mining bitcoin...

I do have a long train commute, so yeah, I know what you mean. But I guess most people are not being paid extra for having a long commute, and so I don't think their employers should be looking at taking money off them for not commuting!

In all seriousness, the employers off load a lot of costs onto you when you're working from home - leccy, heating, internet, stationary. If it means they can save rent by reducing the office space - maybe employees should start asking for rent for the office space in their homes...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1044 on: February 14, 2021, 10:15:14 PM »
The reality is that I doubt many employers will change salaries , but incoming staff may be viewed differently. If people are willing to take lower salaries so they can work from home , then I'm sure some will.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1045 on: February 14, 2021, 10:51:53 PM »
I have a dint in the left side of my head from constantly wearing the standard issue Skype headphones.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 12:38:54 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 14, 2021, 07:40:17 PM
It's a ridiculous argument.

Electricity and heating costs will outweigh "savings"

Plus the lunch argument is nonsense. You're responsible for your own lunch at most companies. If you suddenly start making your own soup your employer can't suddenly crawl back money from you.

She reckons, she saved £6k last year through WFH. I suspect 60% of that money would have been spent on nights out. Youve also got people working more hours because theyre not commuting any more. So I think firms are taking the piss frankly.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 05:19:18 AM »
I'll buy the travel in London. But again that's not really up for debate for the company. They don't pay employees based on where they live. Consider an employee who has an unbelievably rich partner so they live maybe walking distance to canary wharf while someone else is living in zone 56 and has to leave for the next day as soon as they get in.

If they are doing the same job with the same experience the employee living in Canary wharf doesn't get paid less.

I'm not a manager but I work in a small team and we'd be kicking up a fuss if they tried to start conversations about how we are saving money. None of it is really a consideration in my eyes

Quote from: PaulF on February 14, 2021, 09:02:39 PM
So. I know it's unusual, but in my previous job they did :)


I'd have told them where to get off.

Unless you're on call and may be needed at ten minutes notice they have no reason to ask.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 12:00:52 PM »
So looks as though two companies in the same building will take differing approaches post lockdown. One is the "main" company and the other is their contractor.

Main company looking into a mixture of working in office and from home in the future. The contractor it seems like will be back into office full time when feasible.

That'll boost morale for sure.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 03:11:53 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:19:18 AM
I'll buy the travel in London. But again that's not really up for debate for the company. They don't pay employees based on where they live. Consider an employee who has an unbelievably rich partner so they live maybe walking distance to canary wharf while someone else is living in zone 56 and has to leave for the next day as soon as they get in.

If they are doing the same job with the same experience the employee living in Canary wharf doesn't get paid less.

I'm not a manager but I work in a small team and we'd be kicking up a fuss if they tried to start conversations about how we are saving money. None of it is really a consideration in my eyes

I'd have told them where to get off.

Unless you're on call and may be needed at ten minutes notice they have no reason to ask.


It worked the other way really . Their staff were, prior to me, London based. So they paid me more for my commute. Don't really see a problem with that. Especially as I was only in the office once a week or so.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:59:43 AM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February 14, 2021, 08:23:00 PM
Anyone else hoarding their annual leave for when the lockdown eventually ends?  ;D

Absolutely. Our HR issued an email asking people to take time off!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 10:33:02 AM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February 14, 2021, 08:23:00 PM
Anyone else hoarding their annual leave for when the lockdown eventually ends?  ;D

I managed to carry 5 days over from last year. Company policy is that we take time each quarter and this will be enforced by our Director.

Wifes place have already forced them to book holidays all through the year and stated if they aren't taken within the time they say then tough, you can't have them
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 11:25:31 AM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February 14, 2021, 08:23:00 PM
Anyone else hoarding their annual leave for when the lockdown eventually ends?  ;D
We've been told we're taking it before we're back from furlough as they can't afford for us all to take time off when they need us working .

We're waiting for letters telling us how many days we have left and how many we're being paid for as they won't pay us for days we've not yet earned.

Our holiday year runs July to June so assuming we're able to work again from April we'll have 3mths left to take.

I'm fine with it as it means I'll get 2wks full pay rather than furlough pay and it's not like we'll be going anywhere once we're open again.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 11:44:46 AM »
So tough to know how to handle the annual leave one, you don't want to 'force' people to take hols, but equally it's going to be horrible having everyone battling to take a year's hols in say 3 months of the year.
I wonder what options are generally working? Maybe a more flexible rollover\deferment policy (great for retaining staff!) ,or maybe bonus time off if you take it in the next few months...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 12:42:02 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:44:46 AM
So tough to know how to handle the annual leave one, you don't want to 'force' people to take hols, but equally it's going to be horrible having everyone battling to take a year's hols in say 3 months of the year.
I wonder what options are generally working? Maybe a more flexible rollover\deferment policy (great for retaining staff!) ,or maybe bonus time off if you take it in the next few months...
Thing is, due to when she bought the business she's not had any financial help through this, whereas we've had furlough so once we can open again she needs us all working flat out to get through as many clients as possible.

We're all part timers so we can all up our hours when needed but she loses so much money each time we take holidays it makes sense financially for us to take as many as possible now.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:55:42 PM »
Christ, half term is more painful than home schooling. Maybe its just my kids!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 02:07:06 PM »
I know it's difficult to stay motivated and productive - I often struggle myself - but Christ, some of my colleagues are truly starting to take the piss now. I still feel like shit recovering from covid and I've felt like I'm doing the jobs of two and a half people the past couple of days - can't even get hold of anyone on the phone because no one (except for me) actually seems to be anywhere near their computers.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 02:10:18 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:44:46 AM
So tough to know how to handle the annual leave one, you don't want to 'force' people to take hols, but equally it's going to be horrible having everyone battling to take a year's hols in say 3 months of the year.
I wonder what options are generally working? Maybe a more flexible rollover\deferment policy (great for retaining staff!) ,or maybe bonus time off if you take it in the next few months...
I've just had to ask my staff to be sensible with it and apply a common sense approach - the higher ups kicked around a deferment scheme but settled on people being able to sell their holidays to each other, which may or may not work. It certainly doesn't solve the issue of multiple staff looking to take lots of time off compressed into smaller periods of time. The directorate certainly didn't go in for the rollover option when I discussed that with them.

Personally, I'm doing what I usually do and just segmenting my year by having a week off every 2/3 months, but saving a bit more time for some notable milestones coming up later this year.

The saving money debate is interesting. My heating and electric bill have gone up massively, probably doubled. This is definitely the lesser cost than what I was spending on petrol, maybe £200 - £250 a month.
