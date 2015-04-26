So tough to know how to handle the annual leave one, you don't want to 'force' people to take hols, but equally it's going to be horrible having everyone battling to take a year's hols in say 3 months of the year.
I wonder what options are generally working? Maybe a more flexible rollover\deferment policy (great for retaining staff!) ,or maybe bonus time off if you take it in the next few months...
I've just had to ask my staff to be sensible with it and apply a common sense approach - the higher ups kicked around a deferment scheme but settled on people being able to sell their holidays to each other, which may or may not work. It certainly doesn't solve the issue of multiple staff looking to take lots of time off compressed into smaller periods of time. The directorate certainly didn't go in for the rollover option when I discussed that with them.
Personally, I'm doing what I usually do and just segmenting my year by having a week off every 2/3 months, but saving a bit more time for some notable milestones coming up later this year.
The saving money debate is interesting. My heating and electric bill have gone up massively, probably doubled. This is definitely the lesser cost than what I was spending on petrol, maybe £200 - £250 a month.