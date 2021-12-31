« previous next »
Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 05:58:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December 31, 2021, 05:46:21 pm
I said when all this kicked off the other week, that there's no good way around it. You postpone the league for a period and there's nowhere to fit the games in and in a World Cup year extending the season isn't viable. You continue as normal and play whatever side you can put out and you've got teams having to put reserve sides out. At the moment it's the worst of both worlds, half the games are getting called off and the ones that aren't are reduced to farce.

It's not sustainable to keep postponing games, in this ridiculously bloated calendar where even a League Cup semi final couldn't be reduced to one leg.



All about money so that is why they kept two legs.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 05:59:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December 31, 2021, 05:57:16 pm
And not when every other league is carrying on as normal at the moment.
absolutely.

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 06:13:07 pm
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 06:25:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 31, 2021, 06:13:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/31/newcastle-game-at-southampton-off-amid-covid-and-injuries-in-howes-squad

Saints have lodged a complaint

There were times where we had nine out  and we played academy players, the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, said this week. Injuries are not Covid cases. They [Newcastle] had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game. They should still have 13 players plus one [goalkeeper]. Clubs must declare which appropriately experienced under-21 players are available.

Ralph is spot on.

this is why this is an utter farce, no transparency, as Kloppo said weeks ago, but hey, hes just a whinger  ::)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 06:28:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 31, 2021, 06:25:51 pm
There were times where we had nine out  and we played academy players, the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, said this week. Injuries are not Covid cases. They [Newcastle] had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game. They should still have 13 players plus one [goalkeeper]. Clubs must declare which appropriately experienced under-21 players are available.

Ralph is spot on.

this is why this is an utter farce, no transparency, as Kloppo said weeks ago, but hey, hes just a whinger  ::)

Never been any transparency with it.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 07:03:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 31, 2021, 06:25:51 pm
There were times where we had nine out  and we played academy players, the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, said this week. Injuries are not Covid cases. They [Newcastle] had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game. They should still have 13 players plus one [goalkeeper]. Clubs must declare which appropriately experienced under-21 players are available.

Ralph is spot on.

this is why this is an utter farce, no transparency, as Kloppo said weeks ago, but hey, hes just a whinger  ::)
English managers are less outspoken than the Europeans.  assholes.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 07:10:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 31, 2021, 06:13:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/31/newcastle-game-at-southampton-off-amid-covid-and-injuries-in-howes-squad

Saints have lodged a complaint

It was obvious what Newcastle were going to do when Saint Maxim and Wilson went off injured against The Mancs (their best players).

Everton probably accepted it because of their own injury and illness issues and Rafa wouldn't have wanted to kick off at his old club either. Southampton aren't having it.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 07:29:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December 31, 2021, 07:10:08 pm
It was obvious what Newcastle were going to do when Saint Maxim and Wilson went off injured against The Mancs (their best players).

Everton probably accepted it because of their own injury and illness issues and Rafa wouldn't have wanted to kick off at his old club either. Southampton aren't having it.

Its right though.

But its open to abuse. Have a few out with Covid then make up injuries.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 07:43:04 pm
as of immediately, the League should warn clubs that all claims of player injuries will be subject to audit, and any not substantiated by valid medical records will see the club docked points and fines huge amounts.

ah, fukk it ... what's the point.  nothing will be done.  bastards, every one of them.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 08:04:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 31, 2021, 07:43:04 pm
as of immediately, the League should warn clubs that all claims of player injuries will be subject to audit, and any not substantiated by valid medical records will see the club docked points and fines huge amounts.

ah, fukk it ... what's the point.  nothing will be done.  bastards, every one of them.

Clubs can still milk it though. At this time of year a lot of players are carrying knocks and niggling injuries that they'll play through (Vardy for example has just played 2 x 90 minutes against us in a week with a supposed hamstring injury - a player who relies entirely on speed). Now there's the excuse to add them to an injury list to get a game called off and they could justify it medically, even though the player would normally play.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
December 31, 2021, 08:08:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 31, 2021, 06:25:51 pm
There were times where we had nine out  and we played academy players, the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, said this week. Injuries are not Covid cases. They [Newcastle] had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game. They should still have 13 players plus one [goalkeeper]. Clubs must declare which appropriately experienced under-21 players are available.

Ralph is spot on.

this is why this is an utter farce, no transparency, as Kloppo said weeks ago, but hey, hes just a whinger  ::)


Ralph is indeed spot on... Southampton's injury crisis last season was even worse than ours and they, like us, had to get on with it...just as these arlearse, pisstaking sides should have to
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 1, 2022, 11:06:17 am
Looking at the Newcastle squad, they seem to have 11 players out from 25. Only FOUR with Covid. Three of the 14 available are GKs, so they don't have 13 available outfield players. However, a quick look at their u23 squad reveal that at least 4 players have some sort of experience from senior football this season or last. They also have quite a few players, like Matty Longstaff out on loan.

You could say that it's not obvious that they're stretching the rules to get the games postponed, but then again it is certainly not obvious that they're not. (And thinking of Newcastles specific situation with the Saudis and the transfer window I know which option I'd personally bet on)
To me this shows one of the main problems with the whole situation; the lack of transparency and oversight. After all postponing one PL game directly affects 50-100.000 people (fans etc), the tv networks, sponsors, the competition etc... They all have the right to know. At the very least the PL, when publishing the decision to postpone should publish the clubs full senior and elegible U21/23 squad with a list of who's unavailable. Privacy laws might prohibit naming the reasons for the individual players absence, but they should at least publish the number of covid cases and also the number of vaccinated/unvaccinated amongst them. Since there might also be other considerations taken into the decision they should also explicitly publish these considerations for each individual postponement.
To not do this is not only disrespectful of the people affected by it, but also opens up for a lack of trust, opens up the possibility of corruption and may potentially harm the integrity of the competition. Even if it won't harm the integrity, the mere POSSIBILITY of that happening is very harmful and unacceptable. To use a term that the PL/FA like to throw around for fun; it brings the game into disrepute. Now... what should be the punishment for that?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 1, 2022, 11:11:44 am
Quote from: StigenKeegan on January  1, 2022, 11:06:17 am
Looking at the Newcastle squad, they seem to have 11 players out from 25. Only FOUR with Covid. Three of the 14 available are GKs, so they don't have 13 available outfield players. However, a quick look at their u23 squad reveal that at least 4 players have some sort of experience from senior football this season or last. They also have quite a few players, like Matty Longstaff out on loan.

You could say that it's not obvious that they're stretching the rules to get the games postponed, but then again it is certainly not obvious that they're not. (And thinking of Newcastles specific situation with the Saudis and the transfer window I know which option I'd personally bet on)
To me this shows one of the main problems with the whole situation; the lack of transparency and oversight. After all postponing one PL game directly affects 50-100.000 people (fans etc), the tv networks, sponsors, the competition etc... They all have the right to know. At the very least the PL, when publishing the decision to postpone should publish the clubs full senior and elegible U21/23 squad with a list of who's unavailable. Privacy laws might prohibit naming the reasons for the individual players absence, but they should at least publish the number of covid cases and also the number of vaccinated/unvaccinated amongst them. Since there might also be other considerations taken into the decision they should also explicitly publish these considerations for each individual postponement.
To not do this is not only disrespectful of the people affected by it, but also opens up for a lack of trust, opens up the possibility of corruption and may potentially harm the integrity of the competition. Even if it won't harm the integrity, the mere POSSIBILITY of that happening is very harmful and unacceptable. To use a term that the PL/FA like to throw around for fun; it brings the game into disrepute. Now... what should be the punishment for that?

They were always going to chance their arm after their best two players went off injured in their last game. It seems to be pot luck what the PL allow.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 1, 2022, 11:21:20 am
Quote from: Fromola on January  1, 2022, 11:11:44 am
They were always going to chance their arm after their best two players went off injured in their last game. It seems to be pot luck what the PL allow.

And that is the problem, with clear guidelines and transparency there would be accountability and everyone would know. Now, yeah...might be "pot luck", might also be someone in the PL going on an all inclusive holiday to a 5 star resort, or someone just happens to be a NUFC supporter or the PL wanting to give them an extra chance of staying in the league since the Saudi's will "increase brand value". There's just no way of knowing...
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 1, 2022, 02:10:31 pm
Kloppo getting a positive covid test is what is going to push me over the edge.

What an absolute shit show this all is, and the PL with their heads in the cloud letting teams do what they want and game the system, and trying to carry on going as per usual ::)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 1, 2022, 02:12:11 pm
Dont worry, things will get even better next week, when the Premier League players have to play against teams that dont have to test the day of a game.

Farce, all of it.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 2, 2022, 12:31:23 am
Should be able to refuse to play them, or they should have to have tests if the PL club wants them to. Ridiculous extra risk our players are being made to go through.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 2, 2022, 11:50:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on December 31, 2021, 05:57:16 pm
And not when every other league is carrying on as normal at the moment.

Perhaps not carrying on as normal, but certainly with firmer rules in place. Barcelona are missing 17 players this weekend and have been told to get on with it.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4560175/barcelona-coach-xavi-slams-crazy-laliga-decision-to-play-game-amid-covid-19-outbreak
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 2, 2022, 01:07:40 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January  2, 2022, 11:50:23 am
Perhaps not carrying on as normal, but certainly with firmer rules in place. Barcelona are missing 17 players this weekend and have been told to get on with it.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4560175/barcelona-coach-xavi-slams-crazy-laliga-decision-to-play-game-amid-covid-19-outbreak


As Sid Lowe notes, La Liga are clearer and stricter than the PL in terms of what clubs must do in this situation

Quote
While the Premier League has cancelled games over the winter period, using a seemingly straightforward (but, in fact, slightly vague) criteria based on examining requests for cancellations match by match (and some managers still consider it insufficient), LaLiga will not. The Premier League criteria talks about clubs being able to fill teams with "appropriately experienced Under-21 players," while LaLiga talks about clubs being able to fill teams with any player. Anyone they have.

Here, although every LaLiga club has the right to request a postponement once before Matchday 30, they basically won't be granted it because here the rules are far clearer and far simpler:
 
Any club who can field 13 players in total, of which only five have to be first-team squad members, has to play. (All five have to be on the pitch: Under non-COVID-19 conditions, that has to be seven.)
https://www.espn.com/soccer/spanish-laliga/story/4559635/laliga-wont-stop-games-as-covid-cases-risewhich-could-prompt-creative-solutions-from-its-clubs
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 2, 2022, 01:32:17 pm
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 2, 2022, 01:36:26 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January  2, 2022, 11:50:23 am
Perhaps not carrying on as normal, but certainly with firmer rules in place. Barcelona are missing 17 players this weekend and have been told to get on with it.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4560175/barcelona-coach-xavi-slams-crazy-laliga-decision-to-play-game-amid-covid-19-outbreak

It helps I suppose that the other leagues don't insist on playing a nonsensical Christmas programme, so have been a bit insulated from it the last week or two.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 4, 2022, 12:31:16 pm
Quote
Exeter have been awarded a 28-0 win over Bath after their Premiership Rugby Cup match was cancelled.

The two sides were scheduled to play on Wednesday 29 December, but Covid-19 cases along with injuries and players being unavailable at Bath meant the game could not be played.

Exeter receive five points for the match while Bath receive none.

Exeter move up to third in their pool, four points off second-placed Worcester and five off leaders Gloucester.

Bath remain bottom of the group and are still looking for a first win in any competition this season.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/59861814

Could do with this happening in football, may stop teams playing the system
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 4, 2022, 02:40:54 pm
If it were us claiming postponements I'm pretty sure that the calls for more transparency would be deafening.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 4, 2022, 02:47:14 pm
Might find out soon enough, sounds like we might have an outbreak today.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 4, 2022, 03:04:58 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January  4, 2022, 02:40:54 pm
If it were us claiming postponements I'm pretty sure that the calls for more transparency would be deafening.

Exactly this.

Amazing how no one cares about transparency.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 6, 2022, 02:11:00 pm
Guardiola and Dyche now positive.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 6, 2022, 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: jlb on January  6, 2022, 02:11:00 pm
Guardiola and Dyche now positive.

..plus 7 first team players and 14 backroom staff.

Grealish will still be on the bench.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 6, 2022, 06:02:05 pm
Small write up in the economist on looking at the impact of covid infection on footballers in Germany and Italy. Shows a decrease in playing time and completed passes and other performance metrics that lingers long after infection.

https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2022/01/08/for-elite-footballers-the-effects-of-covid-19-linger-for-months

Taken from this larger paper from Reading university

http://www.reading.ac.uk/web/files/economics/emdp202117.pdf

From the abstract:
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic shock waves across the globe. Much research addresses direct health implications of an infection, but to date little is known about how this shapes lasting economic effects. This paper estimates the workplace productivity effects of COVID-19 by studying performance of soccer players after an infection. We construct a dataset that encompasses all traceable infections in the elite leagues of Germany and Italy. Relying on a staggered difference-in-differences design, we identify negative short- and longer-run performance effects. Relative to their pre- infection outcomes, infected players performance temporarily drops by more than 6%. Over half a year later, it is still around 5% lower. The negative effects appear to have notable spillovers on team performance
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 6, 2022, 06:08:07 pm
Quote from: djahern on January  6, 2022, 06:02:05 pm
Small write up in the economist on looking at the impact of covid infection on footballers in Germany and Italy. Shows a decrease in playing time and completed passes and other performance metrics that lingers long after infection.

https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2022/01/08/for-elite-footballers-the-effects-of-covid-19-linger-for-months

Taken from this larger paper from Reading university

http://www.reading.ac.uk/web/files/economics/emdp202117.pdf

From the abstract:
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic shock waves across the globe. Much research addresses direct health implications of an infection, but to date little is known about how this shapes lasting economic effects. This paper estimates the workplace productivity effects of COVID-19 by studying performance of soccer players after an infection. We construct a dataset that encompasses all traceable infections in the elite leagues of Germany and Italy. Relying on a staggered difference-in-differences design, we identify negative short- and longer-run performance effects. Relative to their pre- infection outcomes, infected players performance temporarily drops by more than 6%. Over half a year later, it is still around 5% lower. The negative effects appear to have notable spillovers on team performance

some great articles there.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 6, 2022, 11:33:26 pm
 :o

Ajax ignores quarantine rules and flies four infected players back to the Netherlands

https://nos.nl/collectie/13840/artikel/2412194-ajax-negeert-quarantaineregels-en-vliegt-vier-besmette-spelers-terug-naar-nederland
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 6, 2022, 11:41:00 pm
Quote from: jlb on January  6, 2022, 02:11:00 pm
Guardiola and Dyche now positive.

Apparently Dyche noticed he had one of the symptoms of a gravelly throat.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
January 8, 2022, 05:35:44 pm
Chester has been warned by N Wales Police and Flintshire council for Covid rule breaches and been told then cannot have crowds anymore or they will be in breach again. English club, in the English League, entrance in England, pitch in Wales

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-59920281
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 02:04:49 pm
Alphonso Davies has myocarditis after contracting COVID. Out of training for a few weeks.

Quote
FC Bayern English@FCBayernEN
@J__Nagelsmannon @AlphonsoDavies: "Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with ever player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle."

FC Bayern English@FCBayernEN
@J__Nagelsmann continues: "He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next weeks."

FC Bayern English@FCBayernEN
@J__Nagelsmann on other players who had Covid: "None of them are 100% fit. One or two had symptoms as well. Upa, Tanguy, Leroy, Omar and Manu and back in the squad, but apart from Manu, none of them are ready to start or play a reasonable amount of minutes."
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 02:05:44 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:04:49 pm
Alphonso Davies has myocarditis after contracting COVID. Out for a few weeks.

That'll be one for the rabid anti-vaxxers to pounce on
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 02:07:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:05:44 pm
That'll be one for the rabid anti-vaxxers to pounce on

They already are. Dickheads :wanker
