Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15600 on: December 22, 2021, 10:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 22, 2021, 08:45:36 pm
As expected the isolation rules were updated as the Omicron data comes out.  Not that it's not serious and people won't get sick and need help but it certainly seems this isn't anywhere near as bad as it could have been and possible already peaking in London.

The panic is mostly about hospitals coping through winter, which they struggle to do anyway thanks to the health service being cut to the bone for years. Added to all the front line staff having to isolate.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Jake

  Fuck VAR
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15601 on: December 22, 2021, 10:46:54 pm »
Arteta saying don't go back to empty crowds as it is not the same sport. He has a point

If we have to close the ground, we need to end the game.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15602 on: December 22, 2021, 10:51:41 pm »
50 % capacity should be very easy to accomodate. One spare seat between. Strict rule with no exceptions. A completely empty ground at a place as large as Anfield was already insanely stupid even last season.
Dave McCoy

  11,053ft up
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15603 on: December 22, 2021, 11:30:27 pm »
By the time they decide to cut crowds out the wave could already be over with how the UK data is looking. The time for empty grounds was 3 weeks ago if that was to ever make a difference.
rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15604 on: December 22, 2021, 11:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 22, 2021, 07:36:08 pm
Leicesters lineup seems a tad strong for a team desperate for games to be cancelled just a few short days ago and with a worsening covid crisis (Allegedly).

THIS is why transparency is needed. Farcical.

Absolutely.
thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15605 on: December 22, 2021, 11:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 22, 2021, 08:45:36 pm
As expected the isolation rules were updated as the Omicron data comes out.  Not that it's not serious and people won't get sick and need help but it certainly seems this isn't anywhere near as bad as it could have been and possible already peaking in London.
Presumably means Virgil, Fabinho and Curtis are in contention for the Leeds game.  Healthy, young and fully vaccinated individuals so it's hard to imagine them still showing positive results after a week.  Whether we'd want to rush them back for it is another matter.

It was interesting to see both Leicester and Spurs go pretty much full strength - certainly much more so than either ourselves or Chelsea - despite the Christmas fixtures on the horizon.  It's almost like they've just had a nice little break.

If there's any moaning from Leicester, Spurs or Man U about fixture congestion when those games get rearranged I think I'll lose it.  The only team I have any symapthy for, for the first and last time, is Burnley who have repeatedly missed out on playing due to their opponents.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15606 on: December 23, 2021, 12:05:25 pm »
Leeds match postponed!


Didnt see that coming
smicer07

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15607 on: December 23, 2021, 12:07:22 pm »
So you're telling me they don't have 14 players available?
fucking baubles

  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15608 on: December 23, 2021, 12:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 10:51:41 pm
50 % capacity should be very easy to accomodate. One spare seat between. Strict rule with no exceptions. A completely empty ground at a place as large as Anfield was already insanely stupid even last season.

Would literally make absolutely no difference to the chances of spreading the virus, unless you're advocating the use of masks?
afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15609 on: December 23, 2021, 01:00:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 23, 2021, 12:05:25 pm
Leeds match postponed!


Didnt see that coming

R u 4 rl?
Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15610 on: December 23, 2021, 01:13:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 23, 2021, 12:39:23 pm
Would literally make absolutely no difference to the chances of spreading the virus, unless you're advocating the use of masks?

Not sure about your math grades my friend but 50 % is a lot fewer people than 100 % :)
TepidT2O

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15611 on: December 23, 2021, 01:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 23, 2021, 01:13:25 pm
Not sure about your math grades my friend but 50 % is a lot fewer people than 100 % :)
Its not the seating area where the virus spreads.
fucking baubles

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15612 on: December 23, 2021, 01:14:48 pm »
Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15613 on: December 23, 2021, 06:50:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 23, 2021, 01:14:48 pm
:duh

Looks like homeboy just got a migraine :o

Quote from: TepidT2O on December 23, 2021, 01:14:18 pm
Its not the seating area where the virus spreads.

It's a lot easier to plan entrances and depatures of 27,000 people compared to 54,000 and so on.
SamLad

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15614 on: December 23, 2021, 08:49:18 pm »
article in today's Athletic re AFCON .... [the "WLF"?  never bloody head of it]

https://theathletic.com/news/premier-league-clubs-could-delay-releasing-players-for-afcon/ZEVrUaRhqjZO/

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) has written to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to say that players will not be released for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) until January 3.

This goes against FIFAs regulations, which stipulate that players have to be made available from December 27  13 days before the tournament gets underway on January 9.

The WLF is the umbrella organisation for domestic divisions around the globe.

Its general secretary, Jerome Perlemuter, says that FIFAs regulations in this instance are unreasonable and disproportionate for many clubs whose domestic leagues are ongoing.
As well as claiming that the WLF has written two previous letters which have gone unanswered, Perlemuter says that any sanctions imposed by FIFA for clubs who do not adhere to the December 27 date will be deemed abusive, null and void.
Nick110581

  Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15615 on: December 23, 2021, 09:03:26 pm »
Rafa saying they have a number of players out and can't field a team but game going ahead.
Egyptian36

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15616 on: December 23, 2021, 09:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 23, 2021, 09:03:26 pm
Rafa saying they have a number of players out and can't field a team but game going ahead.

Same number of cases as Leeds yet Everton request was rejected.
The North Bank

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15617 on: December 23, 2021, 10:15:58 pm »
It seems that closing the training ground is a bigger factor than number of COVID positives. Just from seeing which requests to postpone have been accepted or denied so far.
Perkinsonian

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15618 on: December 23, 2021, 10:18:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2021, 08:49:18 pm

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) has written to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to say that players will not be released for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) until January 3.


National leagues v. FIFA and CAF's sheer greed and stupidity? Nice conflict is brewing.
SamLad

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15619 on: December 23, 2021, 11:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on December 23, 2021, 10:18:54 pm
National leagues v. FIFA and CAF's sheer greed and stupidity? Nice conflict is brewing.
The "work the players 365 days a year" mentality has to stop.
Guardiola mentioned a player strike today ... could  come to that.  They're not totally unheard of, certainly in N American sports.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 02:17:50 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2021, 11:50:23 pm
The "work the players 365 days a year" mentality has to stop.
Guardiola mentioned a player strike today ... could  come to that.  They're not totally unheard of, certainly in N American sports.

Bit easier to accomplish in North American sports as they rarely have to deal with equally competitive leagues in other countries.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15621 on: Yesterday at 02:29:52 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:17:50 am
Bit easier to accomplish in North American sports as they rarely have to deal with equally competitive leagues in other countries.

Not really sure what difference that would make.  The reason the player strikes work or dont is the strength of their unions, not the ability to go play elsewhere.  The baseball players union is notoriously good while the rest of the leagues it varies and their work protections reflect that.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15622 on: Yesterday at 08:31:05 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2021, 11:50:23 pm
The "work the players 365 days a year" mentality has to stop.
Guardiola mentioned a player strike today ... could  come to that.  They're not totally unheard of, certainly in N American sports.

I don't know why players don't use their leverage more. They need a better union.
Good Kekule Wenceslas

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15623 on: Yesterday at 09:05:52 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on December 23, 2021, 09:54:25 pm
Same number of cases as Leeds yet Everton request was rejected.

Is it not down to vaccination status/contacts?  If youre vaccinated you dont have to isolate after coming into contact with someone whos tested positive.

If Everton have a higher number of vaccinated players then they have fewer players needing to isolate and therefore a greater number available players.  If Leeds have more unvaccinated players then more need to isolate and arent available for selection?

I dont know, no-one does, as the Premier League still havent made the rules particularly clear. Im just speculating.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15624 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 09:05:52 am
Is it not down to vaccination status/contacts?  If youre vaccinated you dont have to isolate after coming into contact with someone whos tested positive.

If Everton have a higher number of vaccinated players then they have fewer players needing to isolate and therefore a greater number available players.  If Leeds have more unvaccinated players then more need to isolate and arent available for selection?

I dont know, no-one does, as the Premier League still havent made the rules particularly clear. Im just speculating.

Leeds are 100% vaccinated
Medellin

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15625 on: Yesterday at 12:20:26 pm »
Everton vs Burnley off then..
RJH

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15626 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm »
Apparently Billy Gilmour played for Norwich vs Villa despite having a 39 degree temp.

Presumably tested negstive for Covid, but still absolutely ridiculous.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15627 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm
Apparently Billy Gilmour played for Norwich vs Villa despite having a 39 degree temp.

Presumably tested negstive for Covid, but still absolutely ridiculous.

Wait, 39 degrees he'd be frozen stiff.  Was he a corpse? How did he even play? Oh you mean Celsius.....
Medellin

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15628 on: Today at 06:59:46 pm »
Gerrard the latest to test positive,misses Villas next 2 games.
Tommy_W

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15629 on: Today at 09:25:13 pm »
Sounds like Spurs v Palace is gonna be off tomorrow now too. Outbreak in the Palace squad.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15630 on: Today at 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:25:13 pm
Sounds like Spurs v Palace is gonna be off tomorrow now too. Outbreak in the Palace squad.

Probably still got 13 plus a goalkeeper
Dougle

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 10:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 22, 2021, 10:42:52 pm
The panic is mostly about hospitals coping through winter, which they struggle to do anyway thanks to the health service being cut to the bone for years. Added to all the front line staff having to isolate.

Spot on mate.

Untouch

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:25:13 pm
Sounds like Spurs v Palace is gonna be off tomorrow now too. Outbreak in the Palace squad.

Spurs are having a great time aren't they? Don't play for a few games, have a nice break, put full strength out vs us and get the officials to ignore a blatant red card for Kane because he's an English darling. Then have their boxing day game off so they're nice and fresh again.

Fully expecting Leicester to get twatted by City then claim some covid cases so they don't have to play us until they get their full defence back.

We'll probably be about 9 behind City with 3 games in hand they squeeze in between our cup semi.
Online SamLad

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:19:37 pm
Fully expecting Leicester to get twatted by City then claim some covid cases so they don't have to play us until they get their full defence back.
I've been saying that since the game ended on Wednesday night.  I'll be amazed if they don't weasel their way out of it.
