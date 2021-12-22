As expected the isolation rules were updated as the Omicron data comes out. Not that it's not serious and people won't get sick and need help but it certainly seems this isn't anywhere near as bad as it could have been and possible already peaking in London.



Presumably means Virgil, Fabinho and Curtis are in contention for the Leeds game. Healthy, young and fully vaccinated individuals so it's hard to imagine them still showing positive results after a week. Whether we'd want to rush them back for it is another matter.It was interesting to see both Leicester and Spurs go pretty much full strength - certainly much more so than either ourselves or Chelsea - despite the Christmas fixtures on the horizon. It's almost like they've just had a nice little break.If there's any moaning from Leicester, Spurs or Man U about fixture congestion when those games get rearranged I think I'll lose it. The only team I have any symapthy for, for the first and last time, is Burnley who have repeatedly missed out on playing due to their opponents.