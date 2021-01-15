Vaccinated individuals are recommended to take daily tests but do not have to isolate. This has been the issue with football clubs. Close contact unvaccinated players add to the unavailable quota. That's how the Watford game was postponed but we went ahead. You know because most of our lads are vaccinated



If you are informed that you are a contact of someone who has had a positive test result for COVID-19, you are legally required to stay at home and self-isolate unless you meet one of the following conditions:



you are fully vaccinated: fully vaccinated means you have had 2 doses of an approved vaccine such as Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Spikevax (formerly Moderna)  you are also fully vaccinated if you have had one dose of the single-dose Janssen vaccine

you are below 18 years 6 months

you have taken part in or are currently part of an approved COVID-19 vaccine trial

you are not able to get vaccinated for medical reasons