To be fair I don't think Lambert was meant to be the Suarez replacement. That was Sanchez initially and, when that failed to manifest, there was an unseemingly scrabble about that took in players like Eto'o before finally landng, incomprehensibly, on Balotelli.
Lambert, if I recall correctly, was a little favour of the month at that time due to his Saouthampton and England exploits, but really his was more a feelgood transfer, a boyhood fan who had failed to make it at the club first time round, getting a swansong chance late in his career.
Whatever one may think of him now, that moment when he first scored for us...his emotion and reaction were genuine and you'd need a heart of stone to not have felt happy for him.