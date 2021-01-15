« previous next »
Always thought Lamberts forgotten spell here was a case of the wrong man at the wrong time. Caught in an era of uncertain change.

Turns out it was because hes a fucking moron. Surprised he could put his boots on the right feet.
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately

Assuming Fab, Virgil and Jones tested positive on the Thursday, I think I'm right in saying they could rejoin training on Christmas Eve, which should put them in contention for Leeds - even if only on the bench. Thiago is presumably a day or two behind them, which should mean he could be involved at Leicester.

That assumes that a) they're well and not showing any ill effects and b) they have negative tests which isn't a given
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately
is that definite? Thought it was under discussion, good news if true
Just read about this. Fingers crossed the players are well and ready to train. Massive boost to get them back in time for Leeds, presumably Thiago for Leicester as well
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately

Where you seeing that Tepid?
Quote from: S'mas day on Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
Always thought Lamberts forgotten spell here was a case of the wrong man at the wrong time. Caught in an era of uncertain change.

Turns out it was because hes a fucking moron. Surprised he could put his boots on the right feet.

ha same reaction to seeing his bullshit social media
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:12 pm
nice try, but the UEFA Nations Cup starts in June.  the chances UEFA will scrap it  are approximately the square root of fukkall.

And every other league is carrying on fine. Its the Premier League that has the problem.

The NL is a joke though.
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Yesterday at 06:40:08 pm
He's been drinking from the upstairs tap.....

That's a very niche joke on RAWK.

I'm not having a go. I'm just gutted I didn't think of it. Well played
Jesus, Rickie Lambert is actually completely batshit crazy. Some pointing out that Lovren is one of the likers of his posts too😬
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:30:22 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59749447

This would mean that Van Dijk, Jones and Fabinho could potentially play against Leeds on Sunday as their 7th and final day of self isolation will be tomorrow if they test negative today and tomorrow
Is it only me that had no idea Rickie Lambert actually played for us?  Just can't remember him at all.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:44:37 am
Jesus, Rickie Lambert is actually completely batshit crazy. Some pointing out that Lovren is one of the likers of his posts too😬

Is it any surprise with Lovren? The fella used to defend like he'd got rocks between his ears. Wasn't the most cerebral of defenders.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately

As unvaxxed people will still have to isolate for 10 days this might start to show which players are and aren't vaccinated you'd imagine.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:25:51 am
As unvaxxed people will still have to isolate for 10 days this might start to show which players are and aren't vaccinated you'd imagine.
they might just still be testing positive dont forgetso we wont know which it it.

But if its a mild case, they should be negative by days 6/7 fingers crossed.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:53 am
they might just still be testing positive dont forgetso we wont know which it it.

But if its a mild case, they should be negative by days 6/7 fingers crossed.

yeah good point, I'm sure clubs will do what they can to not make it clear which it is anyway to protect their players.

So is it definite that our lot can make use of this? It's not just for positive cases from today?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:25:51 am
As unvaxxed people will still have to isolate for 10 days this might start to show which players are and aren't vaccinated you'd imagine.
They won't necessarily. The new "2 negative test =7 days isolation" rule applies to everyone whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The only exception is that unvaccinated people would have to stick to 10 days only if they have "come in close contact with a positive case" whereas vaccinated people would still be able to stop after 7 days +2 negaative tests.

So most unvaccinated people probably will be able to make use of the 7 day isolation
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 09:52:01 am
They won't necessarily. The new "2 negative test =7 days isolation" rule applies to everyone whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The only exception is that unvaccinated people would have to stick to 10 days only if they have "come in close contact with a positive case" whereas vaccinated people would still be able to stop after 7 days +2 negaative tests.

So most unvaccinated people probably will be able to make use of the 7 day isolation


Ah yes, just re-read it. Still too early for me to be making sense of too many words!

Double jabbed don't have to isolate anyway now if in contact with someone positive, just do daily LFTs.
Vaccinated individuals are recommended to take daily tests but do not have to isolate. This has been the issue with football clubs. Close contact unvaccinated players add to the unavailable quota. That's how the Watford game was postponed but we went ahead. You know because most of our lads are vaccinated

If you are informed that you are a contact of someone who has had a positive test result for COVID-19, you are legally required to stay at home and self-isolate unless you meet one of the following conditions:

you are fully vaccinated: fully vaccinated means you have had 2 doses of an approved vaccine such as Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Spikevax (formerly Moderna)  you are also fully vaccinated if you have had one dose of the single-dose Janssen vaccine
you are below 18 years 6 months
you have taken part in or are currently part of an approved COVID-19 vaccine trial
you are not able to get vaccinated for medical reasons
We are in a pandemic. The moral and social imperative is obvious: getting vaccinated protects both the individual and wider society. As for the implications for football, unvaccinated players are clearly putting the game at risk. Their personal choice has professional consequences. Footballers cannot work from home and there is an argument that any unvaccinated player who has to quarantine as a close contact of a positive case should not be deemed a Covid absentee. Games should not have to be called off because a player trusts Instagram instead of scientists.

The selfish disregard for employers, teammates, opponents and fans needs calling out. Tuchel is mistaken to leave it to Jürgen Klopp. Liverpools manager, who has called vaccines a moral obligation, is a leader; he knows that the personal choice line does not wash.

It is a weak position to adopt and the disappointment is that Tuchel could make such an articulate argument for vaccines. Having covered him closely since January, I see Chelseas brilliant manager as an intelligent, funny and hugely interesting man. Football needs people such as Tuchel to speak up. It is time he realised the power of his voice.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/dec/21/thomas-tuchel-falls-short-in-stance-on-chelsea-and-covid-vaccines
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:44:09 am
We are in a pandemic. The moral and social imperative is obvious: getting vaccinated protects both the individual and wider society. As for the implications for football, unvaccinated players are clearly putting the game at risk. Their personal choice has professional consequences. Footballers cannot work from home and there is an argument that any unvaccinated player who has to quarantine as a close contact of a positive case should not be deemed a Covid absentee. Games should not have to be called off because a player trusts Instagram instead of scientists.

The selfish disregard for employers, teammates, opponents and fans needs calling out. Tuchel is mistaken to leave it to Jürgen Klopp. Liverpools manager, who has called vaccines a moral obligation, is a leader; he knows that the personal choice line does not wash.

It is a weak position to adopt and the disappointment is that Tuchel could make such an articulate argument for vaccines. Having covered him closely since January, I see Chelseas brilliant manager as an intelligent, funny and hugely interesting man. Football needs people such as Tuchel to speak up. It is time he realised the power of his voice.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/dec/21/thomas-tuchel-falls-short-in-stance-on-chelsea-and-covid-vaccines

He must be the first person to describe Tuchel as funny  ;D

But he also should not be surprised Tuchel doesnt have the guts to make a stand. 
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 01:41:50 pm
Another one of our ex-players to go in the bin for me along with Lovren (who shares Lambert's views).

Yokels, both of them.

Lambert especially, in the two weeks he was here, always came over as thick as pigshit.
Quote from: S'mas day on Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
Always thought Lamberts forgotten spell here was a case of the wrong man at the wrong time. Caught in an era of uncertain change.

Turns out it was because hes a fucking moron. Surprised he could put his boots on the right feet.

Wouldn't matter if he was brain of Britain. It was a ridiculous signing. Replacing Suarez with Balotelli and Lambert is up there with the stupidest bit of business ever. One was fat, slow and average and the other was lazy, slow and average.

What is about podgy Southampton legends and anti-vaccines?
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 10:46:41 am
He must be the first person to describe Tuchel as funny  ;D

But he also should not be surprised Tuchel doesnt have the guts to make a stand. 

yeah I posted this in the Klopp thread - contrast Tuchel and Klopp.
I dealt with Rickie Lambert mid last year and noticed a red flag when he was talking about restrictions and COVID.
The only person more mental then Rickie Lambert is the person who decided he would be an able replacement to Luis Suarez.
To be fair I don't think Lambert was meant to be the Suarez replacement. That was Sanchez initially and, when that failed to manifest, there was an unseemingly scrabble about that took in players like Eto'o before finally landng, incomprehensibly, on Balotelli.

Lambert, if I recall correctly, was a little favour of the month at that time due to his Saouthampton and England exploits, but really his was more a feelgood transfer, a boyhood fan who had failed to make it at the club first time round, getting a swansong chance late in his career.

Whatever one may think of him now, that moment when he first scored for us...his emotion and reaction were genuine and you'd need a heart of stone to not have felt happy for him.

