Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
Always thought Lamberts forgotten spell here was a case of the wrong man at the wrong time. Caught in an era of uncertain change.

Turns out it was because hes a fucking moron. Surprised he could put his boots on the right feet.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately

Assuming Fab, Virgil and Jones tested positive on the Thursday, I think I'm right in saying they could rejoin training on Christmas Eve, which should put them in contention for Leeds - even if only on the bench. Thiago is presumably a day or two behind them, which should mean he could be involved at Leicester.

That assumes that a) they're well and not showing any ill effects and b) they have negative tests which isn't a given
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately
is that definite? Thought it was under discussion, good news if true
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:14:48 am
Just read about this. Fingers crossed the players are well and ready to train. Massive boost to get them back in time for Leeds, presumably Thiago for Leicester as well
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:20:14 am
BIG NEWS!

Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7.  Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.

Effective immediately

Where you seeing that Tepid?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:30:22 am
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 02:52:00 am
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 03:44:33 am
Always thought Lamberts forgotten spell here was a case of the wrong man at the wrong time. Caught in an era of uncertain change.

Turns out it was because hes a fucking moron. Surprised he could put his boots on the right feet.

ha same reaction to seeing his bullshit social media
