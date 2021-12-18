« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 384 385 386 387 388 [389]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 699263 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,194
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15520 on: Today at 09:54:06 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:50:48 am
I think Wolves might include all U23/U18 we might not have done that yet.

Yeah maybe, but in that article it just says "Wolves first team bubble" which sounds like they are the only one in that regard.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15521 on: Today at 10:08:32 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:54:06 am
Yeah maybe, but in that article it just says "Wolves first team bubble" which sounds like they are the only one in that regard.

Yes it does sound that way.

Klopp did say all jabbed and im taking his word over a journo anyday !!
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,083
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15522 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: Peabee on December 18, 2021, 03:59:50 pm
Arsenal are 4th at the moment arent they?

West Ham wanted 2019/20 cancelling so they avoided relegation, ie selfish reasons based on position. ;)
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,083
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15523 on: Today at 10:32:08 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:12:00 pm
Once the isolation ends as long as they have no symptoms they are free to do whatever as I understand.

From what Klopp said I don't think they'll make boxing Day. Even then I doubt he'd put them straight in

Yes, my lad was back in school as soon as his isolation finished.

This is where it gets weird though, your isolation period, which is the day you FIRST showed symptoms PLUS 10 days, won't tally in peoples minds. My lad was a bit ill on the Sunday, but a negative LFT, we thought just a cold, another negative LFT Wed, sent home from school Thursday, positive PCR. Nhs calculated his isolation as starting on the Sunday, so I gave him an extra day off on the Thursday and sent him back to school Friday - school shit themselves as he'd ony been off 8 days.

So, if they boys DIDN't show symptoms and I believe Virg was quoted as saying he didn't, then their 11 days starts the day of the PCR test, so if they were tested the day of the Newcastle game, they are in isolation on Boxing Day, but come out if tested the day before.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15524 on: Today at 12:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:32:08 am
Yes, my lad was back in school as soon as his isolation finished.

This is where it gets weird though, your isolation period, which is the day you FIRST showed symptoms PLUS 10 days, won't tally in peoples minds. My lad was a bit ill on the Sunday, but a negative LFT, we thought just a cold, another negative LFT Wed, sent home from school Thursday, positive PCR. Nhs calculated his isolation as starting on the Sunday, so I gave him an extra day off on the Thursday and sent him back to school Friday - school shit themselves as he'd ony been off 8 days.

So, if they boys DIDN't show symptoms and I believe Virg was quoted as saying he didn't, then their 11 days starts the day of the PCR test, so if they were tested the day of the Newcastle game, they are in isolation on Boxing Day, but come out if tested the day before.
I doubt Klopp would play them on Boxing Day though even if they were able to given that  they woukd not have trained for 10 days, think they'll both rotate in for Leicester though, possibly Hendo too, Thiago misses both I think though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15525 on: Today at 12:13:01 pm »
Wales forcing all sport behind closed doors from Boxing Day, good chance England follows I would have thought...
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,083
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15526 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:13:01 pm
Wales forcing all sport behind closed doors from Boxing Day, good chance England follows I would have thought...

Nah. The Welsh leader does things based on the best for the population, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson does things based on what won't piss the public off and will keep him PM so that the donors keep funding the lifestyle he personally cannot afford.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15527 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm »
Good point!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15528 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm »
As an aside, didnt know Rickie Lambert was anti vax.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQ1fKvIqRg/?utm_medium=copy_link
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15529 on: Today at 12:31:15 pm »
Keep the grounds open!
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15530 on: Today at 12:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:28:28 pm
As an aside, didnt know Rickie Lambert was anti vax.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQ1fKvIqRg/?utm_medium=copy_link

No me neither coming over as an idiot isnt he
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15531 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:43:25 pm
No me neither coming over as an idiot isnt he
To put it mildly.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15532 on: Today at 01:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:32:08 am
Yes, my lad was back in school as soon as his isolation finished.

This is where it gets weird though, your isolation period, which is the day you FIRST showed symptoms PLUS 10 days, won't tally in peoples minds. My lad was a bit ill on the Sunday, but a negative LFT, we thought just a cold, another negative LFT Wed, sent home from school Thursday, positive PCR. Nhs calculated his isolation as starting on the Sunday, so I gave him an extra day off on the Thursday and sent him back to school Friday - school shit themselves as he'd ony been off 8 days.

So, if they boys DIDN't show symptoms and I believe Virg was quoted as saying he didn't, then their 11 days starts the day of the PCR test, so if they were tested the day of the Newcastle game, they are in isolation on Boxing Day, but come out if tested the day before.

Over here in the Netherlands - 5 days quarantine with no symptons

You can also take a Lateral Flow test and if that is negative for 2 days after the quarantine period then I think you should be ok.

Are you all testing daily with someone in the house with covid?
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15533 on: Today at 01:37:11 pm »
so currently we have 4 out with Covid
Curtis, Virgil, Fabinho - who should all be available for Leeds ?
Thiago - tested +ve Sunday so I assume he misses Leic EFL tomorrow and Leeds,  plus Leicester Prem which is on the cusp of 10 days?

Henderson was sick with flu symptons on Sunday but still not officially +ve with Covid.

Positive front from Pep Lijnders press conference for EFL match  - no new Covid cases. So big positive that

No news about u23 players that had match called off over the weekend - I assuming that all are isolating or training away from first team?
Anybody have an update on this!
Logged

Online El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15534 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:28:28 pm
As an aside, didnt know Rickie Lambert was anti vax.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQ1fKvIqRg/?utm_medium=copy_link

What a twat. Both him and Le Tissier.

Berates the 'main stream media' in one post for reading a script and then goes on to share a scaremongering article from the Daily Mail as the truth. ::)

"Do your own research" is the worst phrase to come out of all this. What makes anyone except a scientist qualified to research vaccines? Certainly not you with your failed GCSEs but a degree from the University of Facebook.

Another one of our ex-players to go in the bin for me along with Lovren (who shares Lambert's views).
Logged

Online El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15535 on: Today at 02:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:13:01 pm
Wales forcing all sport behind closed doors from Boxing Day, good chance England follows I would have thought...

Scotland following suit by limiting supporters to 500 - https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/football-matches-scotland-limited-500-25754343

Can see something similar happening in England but likely something like 20% capacity...
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,083
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15536 on: Today at 02:11:15 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:32:07 pm
Over here in the Netherlands - 5 days quarantine with no symptons

You can also take a Lateral Flow test and if that is negative for 2 days after the quarantine period then I think you should be ok.

Are you all testing daily with someone in the house with covid?

If you get a positive lateral in the UK, you then go for a PCR to confirm the lateral. Its 10 days regardless of how you tested positive.

Being fully jabbed, me and the wife, plus our 11 yr old, all took PCR's. Then that was all we needed to do unless we developed symptoms.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15537 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:41:50 pm
What a twat. Both him and Le Tissier.

Berates the 'main stream media' in one post for reading a script and then goes on to share a scaremongering article from the Daily Mail as the truth. ::)

"Do your own research" is the worst phrase to come out of all this. What makes anyone except a scientist qualified to research vaccines? Certainly not you with your failed GCSEs but a degree from the University of Facebook.

Another one of our ex-players to go in the bin for me along with Lovren (who shares Lambert's views).

Something in the water at Southampton.

Worried about Virgil and Sadio now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 384 385 386 387 388 [389]   Go Up
« previous next »
 