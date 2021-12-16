Fan leaders in England could today demand crisis talks with the Premier League with anger mounting over the late postponement of matches due to coronavirus.The chairman of the Football Supporters Association (FSA), Malcolm Clarke, said calling off games only hours before kick-off had to stop after Aston Villa v Burnley became the second fixture to suffer that fate in four days.It was the second Burnley match to suffer the same fate, following the late postponement of their home clash with Watford. Their game at Villa on Saturday was called off less than three hours before kick-off, despite the home side having received the results of the positive tests that led to its postponement on the morning of the match.Clarke branded it ridiculous, adding: I cant believe there isnt a better way of doing this. Confirming the FSA may seek talks with the Premier League, he said the decision-making process on postponements needed to be sped up.Premier League clubs are scheduled to meet today to discuss the games growing Covid-19 crisis. Clarke said: The clubs cant be happy with this. Players who refuse to get vaccinated are also facing a supporter backlash. Clarke said fans were mystified why jab rates among Premier League players were so low compared to those in other major European leagues.The lack of take-up by those in the worlds richest league is widely regarded to have contributed to the number of fixtures falling prey to mass outbreaks of the disease.I just cant get my head round it, Clarke said. I cant understand why athletes playing football should have this level of resistance.