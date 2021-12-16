« previous next »
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15480 on: Today at 09:03:58 am
Fans direct their anger at unvaxxed players after matches are called off

Fan leaders in England could today demand crisis talks with the Premier League with anger mounting over the late postponement of matches due to coronavirus.

The chairman of the Football Supporters Association (FSA), Malcolm Clarke, said calling off games only hours before kick-off had to stop after Aston Villa v Burnley became the second fixture to suffer that fate in four days.

It was the second Burnley match to suffer the same fate, following the late postponement of their home clash with Watford. Their game at Villa on Saturday was called off less than three hours before kick-off, despite the home side having received the results of the positive tests that led to its postponement on the morning of the match.

Clarke branded it ridiculous, adding: I cant believe there isnt a better way of doing this. Confirming the FSA may seek talks with the Premier League, he said the decision-making process on postponements needed to be sped up.

Premier League clubs are scheduled to meet today to discuss the games growing Covid-19 crisis. Clarke said: The clubs cant be happy with this. Players who refuse to get vaccinated are also facing a supporter backlash. Clarke said fans were mystified why jab rates among Premier League players were so low compared to those in other major European leagues.

The lack of take-up by those in the worlds richest league is widely regarded to have contributed to the number of fixtures falling prey to mass outbreaks of the disease.

I just cant get my head round it, Clarke said. I cant understand why athletes playing football should have this level of resistance.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/fans-direct-their-anger-at-unvaxxed-players-after-matches-are-called-off-41165928.html
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15481 on: Today at 10:28:43 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 16, 2021, 03:34:25 pm
Yep.

Number of vaccinated in the Bundesliga: 94%
NBA: 95%
NHL: 99%
NFL: 93%

A few other leagues

Serie A: 98% (7 clubs are 100% vaccinated)
Ligue 1: 92%
Ligue 2: 84%
La Liga: 93%
MLS: 95%
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15482 on: Today at 10:29:26 am
NASCAR 2%. ;D
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15483 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:26 am
NASCAR 2%. ;D

trumpers gonna trump
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15484 on: Today at 02:23:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:26 am
NASCAR 2%. ;D

Citation? Or was it just a joke? My personal guess is that NASCAR is likely to be at 50-60 %.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15485 on: Today at 02:24:44 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Today at 02:23:55 pm
Citation? Or was it just a joke?
NASCAR Has always been a joke

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15486 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm
No PL break for now.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15487 on: Today at 03:03:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:56:21 pm
No PL break for now.

Official? Announced?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15488 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm
Athletic: Premier League set to continue with clubs determined to complete festive fixtures


Does anyone know how the covid restrictions would work for the players? So if Virgil and Fabinho's 10 day isolation period ends early enough this week (depending on when they tested positive), they could in theory train and play on the Sunday?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15489 on: Today at 03:12:00 pm
Once the isolation ends as long as they have no symptoms they are free to do whatever as I understand.

From what Klopp said I don't think they'll make boxing Day. Even then I doubt he'd put them straight in
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15490 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm
Even the fixtures after Boxing Day are still going ahead after the PL meeting.
Crazy in my opinion.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15491 on: Today at 03:18:13 pm
So what happens if tighter restrictions come in? Back to empty arena matches?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15492 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:12:00 pm
Once the isolation ends as long as they have no symptoms they are free to do whatever as I understand.

From what Klopp said I don't think they'll make boxing Day. Even then I doubt he'd put them straight in

Yeah. We should be alright for Leeds (though hopefully Hendo is back).
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15493 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm
Head in the sand and carry on... Well done lads.

We'd should honestly refuse to play Leicester. Let them fucking play a two legged semi final.

Twats
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15494 on: Today at 03:21:03 pm
Behind closed doors sadly looking increasingly likely even with @premierleague clubs determined to play on over festive period... Decision could be taken out of clubs' hands by Government.

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1472946445875621894?s=21
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15495 on: Today at 03:21:15 pm
PL dont give a fuck

All about the money
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15496 on: Today at 03:23:36 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1472944471339937792

Quote
Premier League meeting: No vote but majority of clubs for now want to try & play ALL festive fixtures, even tho several argued to postpone gameweek 20 in interests of player welfare. Show goes on even as squads stretched to limit.

Understand Liverpool were among those who debated most strongly in favour of rearranging game week 20 (fixtures Dec 28-30) but not alone in doing so. #LFC have four games in 12 days with a squad stretched by increasing positive tests.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15497 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm
Two games to enjoy before it gets utter shit again then
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15498 on: Today at 03:42:39 pm
A bit more detail on the Beeb now: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59732905

Quote
It had been expected that gameweek 20, starting on 28 December, would be postponed in order to ease the pressure on Premier League squads.

Instead, clubs have been advised if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games.
Using those rules I think every game would have been played now.  Instead we had over half the fixtures postponed this weekend.  I guess clubs can be 'advised' all they like but if some don't want to play then they won't.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15499 on: Today at 03:50:26 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:42:39 pm
A bit more detail on the Beeb now: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59732905
Using those rules I think every game would have been played now.  Instead we had over half the fixtures postponed this weekend.  I guess clubs can be 'advised' all they like but if some don't want to play then they won't.

It stinks. Why are we now playing under different circumstances.

Wasn't that part of the reason the Null and Void crew wanted to wipe the 19/20 season (obviously nothing to do with who was running away with the league)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15500 on: Today at 04:14:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:42:39 pm
A bit more detail on the Beeb now: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59732905
Using those rules I think every game would have been played now.  Instead we had over half the fixtures postponed this weekend.  I guess clubs can be 'advised' all they like but if some don't want to play then they won't.

I think it's potentially due to isolation. Unvaccinated players need to isolate if they come into contact with an individual with a positive COVID-19 test.

It means that some clubs with a higher proportion of unvaccinated players can end up with more players unavailable with arguably less actual positive cases in their playing staff.

The issue here is that we don't know the ins and outs of each situation. Liverpool have been very transparent. United had fixtures called off when they seemed to have few cases. Equally there were subsequent reports they only had 7 and 9 players available for the 2 postponed games. Was that all due to positive cases? Or due to isolation due to contact?

Whilst the 13 fit players piece gives some clarity, decision to postpone certain games are going to be shrouded in some mystery because clubs won't (and don't need to) say how many positive cases they have and how many unvaccinated players they have isolating.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15501 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 02:24:44 pm
NASCAR Has always been a joke

;)

If it was a joke thered at least be some merit to its existence.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15502 on: Today at 04:37:03 pm
13 players from where? Does it include youth players? Looking at the first team squad on the official website, we barely had 13 players yesterday. So going forward we can have a dick load of players out, then just say 2 players hurt their finger in training to can't play and that takes us under the 13? Clubs that want their games postponed will just manipulate this
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15503 on: Today at 04:39:25 pm
Our level of vaccination speaks to both the intelligence and leadership in the squad.
