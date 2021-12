Footballers aren't exactly known to be the brightest so no wonder a fair few of them refuse to get vaccinated. I'm glad Liverpool players have largely seen sense, don't know what the uptake is elsewhere but clubs should absolutely refuse to pay them if they contract it and are unavailable



The culture of the dressing room plays a part as well, with the louder voices. They can be easily led.Pretty much all our lads are double vaccinated but maybe if they were in another dressing room (without the leadership of Jurgen and senior players etc) they wouldn't be if they've got other players spouting shite in their era.There was a stat a month or two ago that around a third of PL footballers weren't vaccinated (don't know about now) so if all our lads are then there'll be squads were that's really low.