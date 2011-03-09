« previous next »
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15400 on: Today at 12:40:07 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:54:43 am
I get that, I'm not struggling with anything at all. I just think we might not end up with the worst case scenario that we keep getting told about. If it puts people in hospital in huge numbers then yeah, of course it needs managing, but currently the numbers are absolutely tiny (and surely should be higher by now) and evidence from other countries suggests people are in and out of hospital in a short period of time.

Anyway, this is more for the thread in the news section so I'll stop there.

Hospitalisations will lag by about 2 weeks. It's too early to say what the impact is going to be because the sample size isn't there yet.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15401 on: Today at 12:45:18 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:10:28 pm
So if there's a 3 week break then it starts up again, few players test positive from a few teams, try and get another break then another and so on?

this looks like it is going to happen every year as Covid is here to stay
I don't agree.  I expect at some point the 10-day isolation rule will be removed and then it will be down to the clubs to decide if an infected player can play or not (as they do now with other viruses).

Klopp made the point that the three players that tested positive were all really surprised by that so it suggests they had no symptoms.  I'm not sure if no symptoms equates to being up to intense physical exertion but club doctors will make that judgement.  Klopp also said all of our players and coaches are as vaccinated as they can be - either double or triple vaccinated depending on age - so I'd expect we would suffer very little from an outbreak if the 10-day isolation rule wasn't in place.

When that isolation rule is removed will depend on when the government decides to do so for everyone - which they eventually will - or if they are willing to make exceptions earlier.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15402 on: Today at 12:55:52 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:27:21 pm
Behind closed doors football and we won't win the title unfortunately. We've seen how much the fans play a part for us.


We've got 2 home league games between now and Leicester on 10th February against Leeds and Brentford. If there are going to be empty stadiums, now is probably the time to do it in that respect.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15403 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm
But being jabbed, double jabbed and having the booster doesn't prevent people catching or spreading covid.

Playing a goalkeeper doesn't prevent us from conceding goals, as we saw clear evidence of last night. We should play with no goalie.

Or ...... it massively reduces the chances of that event happening.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15404 on: Today at 01:13:18 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:40:07 pm
Hospitalisations will lag by about 2 weeks. It's too early to say what the impact is going to be because the sample size isn't there yet.
The cases started going up 2 weeks ago and the hospitalisations now are lower than they were at the start of September.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15405 on: Today at 01:16:33 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:13:18 pm
The cases started going up 2 weeks ago and the hospitalisations now are lower than they were at the start of September.

The cases are up to 78k reported a day and there is a belief we will peak at about Christmas at maybe 250k reported a day. Therefore a few weeks after that is where the hospitalisation will really be felt. Its too early right now.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15406 on: Today at 01:27:19 pm
Cases were 45,000 per day 2 weeks ago. So they have gone up about 60%. If hospitalisations follow the same then we should be fine.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15407 on: Today at 01:35:36 pm
So Pep cancelled his media duties due to an inconclusive  test..will that be a LFT or a PCR?
I thought an inconclusive LFT was down to it not being done properly & you had to re do it?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15408 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm
Two questions on this:

1) if you are allowing people into pubs, why shouldn't they be allowed into football grounds, with precautions?

2) if both Premier League football clubs can put out a team (even with 3 suspected Covid cases as we had) why would you cancel that fixture?


The argument might be now, you only curtail football if the country goes into a National Lockdown - which we suspect is pretty unlikely to happen given the political and actual real capital cost of that move.

We have now entered the time when we need to decide how we live with Covid, I guess these next 2-3 weeks will be massive, all round.





Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15409 on: Today at 01:49:42 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:35:36 pm
So Pep cancelled his media duties due to an inconclusive  test..will that be a LFT or a PCR?
I thought an inconclusive LFT was down to it not being done properly & you had to re do it?
We had an inconclusive result on a PCR once.  I don't think we'd collected enough 'matter' on the swab as it was one of the kids and they're not keen on being swabbed.  It could also be that the sample was lost or somehow compromised.

Like you say, for an LFT you'd just get another one out and do it again.  Either there's a control line or not (so you know if it worked) and there's a positive line or not (so you know the result).
