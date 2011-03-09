So if there's a 3 week break then it starts up again, few players test positive from a few teams, try and get another break then another and so on?



this looks like it is going to happen every year as Covid is here to stay



I don't agree. I expect at some point the 10-day isolation rule will be removed and then it will be down to the clubs to decide if an infected player can play or not (as they do now with other viruses).Klopp made the point that the three players that tested positive were all really surprised by that so it suggests they had no symptoms. I'm not sure if no symptoms equates to being up to intense physical exertion but club doctors will make that judgement. Klopp also said all of our players and coaches are as vaccinated as they can be - either double or triple vaccinated depending on age - so I'd expect we would suffer very little from an outbreak if the 10-day isolation rule wasn't in place.When that isolation rule is removed will depend on when the government decides to do so for everyone - which they eventually will - or if they are willing to make exceptions earlier.