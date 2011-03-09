Two questions on this:
1) if you are allowing people into pubs, why shouldn't they be allowed into football grounds, with precautions?
2) if both Premier League football clubs can put out a team (even with 3 suspected Covid cases as we had) why would you cancel that fixture?
The argument might be now, you only curtail football if the country goes into a National Lockdown - which we suspect is pretty unlikely to happen given the political and actual real capital cost of that move.
We have now entered the time when we need to decide how we live with Covid, I guess these next 2-3 weeks will be massive, all round.