EFL vaccinations:Double Vacc 59%......UK population 81.5%No Vacc..25%... UK population 10.9%
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Circuit break makes no sense to me The rest of the country isn't in lockdown so it's not really a circuit break when they will be using the time over Xmas to see friends and family and this is going to get worse into January
32% of premier league players not Vaccinated SSN
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]