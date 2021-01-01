« previous next »
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

67CherryRed:
EFL vaccinations:

Double Vacc 59%......UK population 81.5%

No Vacc..25%... UK population 10.9%
Is that UK population in the same age bracket (i.e. 18-35) or the entire UK?
don't see why our game against Spurs would be cancelled, they've basically just come out cleared of their covid cases, they want to play games.
Time to mandate vaccines or those unvaccinated players don't get paid and can't play
B0151?:
Circuit break makes no sense to me

The rest of the country isn't in lockdown so it's not really a circuit break when they will be using the time over Xmas to see friends and family and this is going to get worse into January

Isnt it so they can re-instate the strict protocols they had last year and get everyone fit again?
rocco:
32% of premier league players not Vaccinated SSN

Fucking Disgraceful that. I said the other day United had the highest unvaccinated amount of players in any premier league team yet somehow where allowed to cancel games. They should have been told to fcuk off and play the kids.
