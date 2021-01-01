Call off all the games to do what? Unless the reporting here in the US is completely ignoring it I see no where that it says the UK is on lockdown. Or does the PL now run the country and they can declare a lockdown themselves? Otherwise your calling off games to send players home to get infected is basically it and nothing will have changed in 2 weeks.



Unless that changes then its just a moot point. What is suspected about Omicron and virulence seems to be not covered by the press at all. Is the NHS already overwhelmed? If not then its possible it never will be even as case counts rise and then youd have no need for a lockdown. This is why I was saying the protocols should be changed while acknowledging our health ministries arent nimble enough for that.



Anyway, until we get more Omicron data Id say any talk of cancellations are extreme and may look pretty foolish.

