Call off all the games to do what? Unless the reporting here in the US is completely ignoring it I see no where that it says the UK is on lockdown. Or does the PL now run the country and they can declare a lockdown themselves? Otherwise your calling off games to send players home to get infected is basically it and nothing will have changed in 2 weeks.



Unless that changes then it’s just a moot point. What is suspected about Omicron and virulence seems to be not covered by the press at all. Is the NHS already overwhelmed? If not then it’s possible it never will be even as case counts rise and then you’d have no need for a lockdown. This is why I was saying the protocols should be changed while acknowledging our health ministries aren’t nimble enough for that.



Anyway, until we get more Omicron data I’d say any talk of cancellations are extreme and may look pretty foolish.