Considering we were able to play football amidst a long drawn out pandemic, with no vaccine, Im not sure why anyone thinks the season is going to struggle to finish when we have what looks a bad situation but one that will be over relatively quickly when we do have a vaccine?
I suspect theyll be a break for a week or 2 in the new year and the season will finish a week or 2 later if needs be to compensate.
Not sure what all the madness is about? I was as fraught as anyone when it looked like it might cost us a title and there was so little known about it, but this is a shit situation but one which will probably be over fairly quickly. Personally Id rather they knocked it on the head for 2 weeks than go back to empty grounds for any period of time though, fucking shite.