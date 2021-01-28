« previous next »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on January 23, 2021, 06:17:32 PM
If we were running away with it again I'm 100% convinced those very same hypocrites would be out of the woodwork and telling all who'd listen that it's grotesque to even think about carrying on with the season given the current circumstances. All their absence has done this season is out them for the utter gobshites and opportunists they are.

We have the worst figures throughout the entire pandemic, footballers going down with it all over the show, matches being postponed because of it and, apparently, more dangerous variants of the virus than we had last season, yet the silence from the null and voiders is deafening. This tells us all we need to know about the kind of people they are.
Bang on the money.
Their silence this time around has shown up exactly what their agenda was, as if there was any doubt.
What it shows is that there is a group of people, some from our own city that will use absolutely anything to try and score points against us.
We shouldnt be surprised though, theyve previously shown they are willing to use deaths of others against us.

Problem is, there were media clowns coming out with this shit, and they are still being given airtime, and their ramblings still being taken seriously by some.


The resumption of European football in Feb surely has to be at risk now. Given increased numbers of infections across Europe and borders increasingly being locked down. Can't see how it can be justifiable for players and squads to travel across Europe if the current situation continues into mid Feb.
Australia Open to allow 30k fans in. Lucky bastards.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 30, 2021, 09:51:27 AM
Australia Open to allow 30k fans in. Lucky bastards.

Melbourne (Victoria as a whole I think) locked down hard, for months. Nothing open. Fair play to them, they deserve to have their fun now.
Amazed is probably the wrong word as its UEFA in question but lets say, surprised, that the format of matches across the continent is still in place for the Euros. If they make a decision now to hold it in one place, then theres no reason it shouldnt go ahead.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 30, 2021, 09:51:27 AM
Australia Open to allow 30k fans in. Lucky bastards.

Nothing to do with luck, just competence.
German government won't allow an exemption for elite athletes. Not sure where our match against Leipzig ends up
Read something interesting on the Athletic about the 19 year old Austrian hockey player Marco Rossi that might be an eye-opener for long haul COVID for athletes in any sport. Rossi had COVID in November while playing for a team in Zurich. He was identified as having mild symptoms which were mainly lower back pain.

The team that drafted him (Minnesota Wild) allowed him to play in the prestigious World Junior Championship tournament around Christmas with the expectation that they would bring him to pre-season training camp afterwards. He complained of exhaustion throughout the tournament, but didn't know what was wrong until they performed a medical. Minnesota is still waiting for a complete medical report, but it is known that he failed his medical after additional bloodwork and cardiac screening were performed. This is required for any NHL player who had COVID before they are allowed to enter the league.

They've now told him he won't play again this season and he is to do absolutely nothing for six weeks (no skating, no training, nothing other than rest) and sent him back to Austria to stay with his family. After that six week period, he'll be re-evaluated with further bloodwork and cardiac screening. This kid was known for being a fitness fanatic who spent hours in the gym and yet his career might be severely impacted by this. It makes me wonder how this has impacted athletes in other sports who have had COVID and precautions clubs will be taking with re: to medicals for incoming transfers.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February  1, 2021, 04:25:08 PM
German government won't allow an exemption for elite athletes. Not sure where our match against Leipzig ends up

Would have to be played in a neutral country, like we nearly had to do for Midtjylland, or we get the win?
Quote from: BoRed on January 30, 2021, 12:26:45 PM
Nothing to do with luck, just competence.

"Lucky" to be governed with competence seems a fair interpretation - plenty of people out there with a right to feel unlucky to being governed by the incompetence of bastards & clowns.
Quote from: irc65 on January 28, 2021, 08:43:20 AM
The resumption of European football in Feb surely has to be at risk now. Given increased numbers of infections across Europe and borders increasingly being locked down. Can't see how it can be justifiable for players and squads to travel across Europe if the current situation continues into mid Feb.

So, as things stand, this is still going ahead?

Did I see something about Germany stating they would not compromise isolation/quarantine rules for elite sports, which surely raises significant issues for our upcoming fixture(s)?

Did just search and found a link referring to single-legged knockout ties, but I feel a bit suspicious about that given that the date & time on the article change to 'right now' when I opened it.
Quote from: jackh on February  3, 2021, 01:14:52 PM
So, as things stand, this is still going ahead?

Did I see something about Germany stating they would not compromise isolation/quarantine rules for elite sports, which surely raises significant issues for our upcoming fixture(s)?

Did just search and found a link referring to single-legged knockout ties, but I feel a bit suspicious about that given that the date & time on the article change to 'right now' when I opened it.

Latest I read is that Leipzig are trying to get assurance of an entry permit for Liverpool and have submitted an application to the federal police, cos yeah its true that at the moment there is no special rule for elite athelets.

UEFA want clarification by Feb 8th. It is up to Leipzig to get this game played, so if it cant be in Leipzig, they have to arrange a neutral venue.

Their CEO seems confident still it will be played in Leipzig, we will know soon enough!

Is always assumed that with mass vaccination wed be back in the stadium next season. Its dawning on me that this wont be the case and well still be subject to social distancing etc... for the foreseeable. Limited entry to Anfield next season as well ?
Quote from: Brain Potter on February  9, 2021, 03:28:25 AM
Is always assumed that with mass vaccination wed be back in the stadium next season. Its dawning on me that this wont be the case and well still be subject to social distancing etc... for the foreseeable. Limited entry to Anfield next season as well ?
It really play it by ear everywhere. Hard to plan ahead. The article below is kinda what to expect, it more US based but would apply everywhere. I use this an example of smallpox it was not gone in till like 1980 because it takes times. Smallpox was gone in 1972 in the US after the last person who refused to get vaccinated from it died irc.
https://time.com/5936034/life-after-covid-19-vaccine/
Just read on the BBC that Bayern are without forward Thomas Muller, for the FIFA Club World Cup Final because he has tested positive for Covid in Doha and will quarantine when the club return to Germany.

???

How did he manage that??

Surely he's been in a sterile, club-sanctioned and club-administered bubble the whole journey.
And wouldn't he have been EXTRA diligent to maintain H&S due to wanting to actually play!

I'm starting to think that some footballers are just a few seats short of a stadium up there.
Or they're all similar to Foden in Iceland!
Who knows? Someone in the hotel who served him his food had it.

There's a thousand and one ways to catch it
^ on the plane etc. It's impossible to avoid all exposure during travel.
Another reason why Fifa should rethink flying thousands of players to all corners next month (including England, Brazil and South Africa where the most virulent strains are).
do you think there'll be any fans in the ground by end of season if pubs open in April?
when do we think full capacity or something near will be... Next September if lucky.. still hope we get a belated parade with silverware.
