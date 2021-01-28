Read something interesting on the Athletic about the 19 year old Austrian hockey player Marco Rossi that might be an eye-opener for long haul COVID for athletes in any sport. Rossi had COVID in November while playing for a team in Zurich. He was identified as having mild symptoms which were mainly lower back pain.



The team that drafted him (Minnesota Wild) allowed him to play in the prestigious World Junior Championship tournament around Christmas with the expectation that they would bring him to pre-season training camp afterwards. He complained of exhaustion throughout the tournament, but didn't know what was wrong until they performed a medical. Minnesota is still waiting for a complete medical report, but it is known that he failed his medical after additional bloodwork and cardiac screening were performed. This is required for any NHL player who had COVID before they are allowed to enter the league.



They've now told him he won't play again this season and he is to do absolutely nothing for six weeks (no skating, no training, nothing other than rest) and sent him back to Austria to stay with his family. After that six week period, he'll be re-evaluated with further bloodwork and cardiac screening. This kid was known for being a fitness fanatic who spent hours in the gym and yet his career might be severely impacted by this. It makes me wonder how this has impacted athletes in other sports who have had COVID and precautions clubs will be taking with re: to medicals for incoming transfers.