« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 352 353 354 355 356 [357]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 558151 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,149
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14240 on: November 9, 2020, 03:16:21 PM »
look slike Lazio forged COVID tests for their players
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14241 on: November 9, 2020, 03:25:29 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November  9, 2020, 09:35:58 AM
Can't imagine they'll change it now - maybe a chance after GW19 - but even if it was put forward I don't think it would get enough support from the basement clubs.

I guess that depends if they start picking up injuries in the next few months Moyes is calling for it although he didnt want it at the start funny what a few injuries can do to your thinking.

I mean if EVERY other major European league is doing it then it makes perfect sense for the English teams to not have it  :o
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,634
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14242 on: November 9, 2020, 04:55:30 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/09/players-union-add-to-pressure-for-premier-league-vote-on-five-substitutions-football

Quote

It is understood that the Professional Footballers Association has also written to the Premier League in the past to ask for clubs to reconsider having also previously consulted Fifpro. The union  which represents more than 60,000 players worldwide  had released a statement on Friday which said the current fixture pile-up lacks sufficient considerations for their health, wellbeing and performance and requires an urgent and ongoing revision by competition organisers.

It was peculiar that the Premier League did not allow five substitutions, Vincent Gouttebarge, Fifpros chief medical officer told the Guardian. By contrast, it is allowed in all the other major leagues in Europe and in the Champions League and Europa League and it is obviously one of our recommendations. It would be nice to have the same everywhere because it provides the manager with an opportunity to rest some of his players and perhaps manage workload better. The Premier League is one of the most affected because it is the top league in the world and it attracts elite players who are also playing international football.

...

But it is understood that despite calls from Klopp, Guardiola and Manchester Uniteds Ole Gunnar Solskjær to introduce the additional substitutes that would bring the Premier League in line with Uefa competitions and other major European leagues, clubs have yet to even schedule their next shareholders meeting where any vote would have to take place.

But it's the bigger clubs just being selfish.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,279
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14243 on: November 9, 2020, 05:46:32 PM »
Again WTF are the likes of UEFA doing?  Bin these games

tariq panja@tariqpanja
The fact England-Iceland may need to be moved to Albania to be played speaks once again to the bonkers situation of continuing with Nations League at this time. A tournament of little interest during ongoing pandemic and with fixture congestion thats led to so many injuries.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14244 on: November 9, 2020, 05:57:24 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  9, 2020, 05:46:32 PM
Again WTF are the likes of UEFA doing?  Bin these games

tariq panja@tariqpanja
The fact England-Iceland may need to be moved to Albania to be played speaks once again to the bonkers situation of continuing with Nations League at this time. A tournament of little interest during ongoing pandemic and with fixture congestion thats led to so many injuries.

And they still squeeze a friendly in which was exactly what the NL was brought in to prevent and how it was sold.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14245 on: November 9, 2020, 06:08:05 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  9, 2020, 05:46:32 PM
Again WTF are the likes of UEFA doing?  Bin these games

tariq panja@tariqpanja
The fact England-Iceland may need to be moved to Albania to be played speaks once again to the bonkers situation of continuing with Nations League at this time. A tournament of little interest during ongoing pandemic and with fixture congestion thats led to so many injuries.

Fucking nonsense. Unbelievable
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,687
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14246 on: November 9, 2020, 06:09:08 PM »
Harry Maguire has experience with Albanians. we'll be fine.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,761
  • BoRac
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14247 on: November 9, 2020, 06:21:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  9, 2020, 06:09:08 PM
Harry Maguire has experience with Albanians. we'll be fine.

As long as no undercover Greek policemen turn up. ;D
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14248 on: November 9, 2020, 06:52:15 PM »
Absolute nonsense.

No need to play these ridiculous games/

 :no
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14249 on: November 9, 2020, 07:03:44 PM »
By this logic, the next Merseyside derby is going to be moved to North Korea.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14250 on: November 9, 2020, 07:30:36 PM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14251 on: November 9, 2020, 09:30:30 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on November  9, 2020, 07:30:36 PM
Sheff Utd and others are so strongly against the 5 subs rule..🤔

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/nationalspieler/wettbewerb/GB1

Could float the idea of each team earning their own tv money see what the reaction is then 😎
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14252 on: November 9, 2020, 10:02:43 PM »
UEFA should just pull the Nations League now.  Incidents like the Czech Republic having to disband their entire squad and still play means it has no integrity anyway.  Without crowds there's no matchday income.  The players would surely welcome fewer games to fit in.  The WHO may appreciate a reduction in cross-border super spreading events.

I'm guessing TV money is the main pro as far as UEFA and the national FAs are concerned.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14253 on: November 9, 2020, 10:16:03 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  9, 2020, 10:02:43 PM
UEFA should just pull the Nations League now.  Incidents like the Czech Republic having to disband their entire squad and still play means it has no integrity anyway.  Without crowds there's no matchday income.  The players would surely welcome fewer games to fit in.  The WHO may appreciate a reduction in cross-border super spreading events.

I'm guessing TV money is the main pro as far as UEFA and the national FAs are concerned.

Correct and also the issue is when Big European clubs let their players go to smaller nations then the issue is the quality of testing the players are getting who play in smaller leagues with less finances.

Used to be just the two games in these breaks now they are shoe horning three in.

I can already picture the England excuse now Our players were burnt out when they limp to a 2-1 loss to someone like Austria.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14254 on: November 9, 2020, 11:15:14 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  9, 2020, 03:16:21 PM
look slike Lazio forged COVID tests for their players

Just reading that. Positive for the UEFA games (tests done in the UEFA lab), but negative for the Serie A Games (those tests done in the local Lazio lab  ;D )

I put a smiley but of course it's deadly serious, and probably criminal what they've done, allowing Covid postive players to travel to games and infect all and sundry.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/09/lazio-find-joy-against-juventus-but-covid-turmoil-may-mean-trouble-serie-a

The international games are a farce, the England game that may have to be played in Albania is nuts and the Danish players that will have to quarantine for two weeks is equally nuts.

This season will be a war of attrition.

UEFA / FIFA

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,791
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14255 on: November 10, 2020, 11:11:00 AM »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,158
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14256 on: November 10, 2020, 12:02:16 PM »
Fan power

Shame we don't realise how effective we can be
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14257 on: November 10, 2020, 12:20:09 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on November  9, 2020, 07:30:36 PM
Sheff Utd and others are so strongly against the 5 subs rule..🤔

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/nationalspieler/wettbewerb/GB1
Exactly, the table showing numbers of internationals says it all.

I saw something from their CEO saying that Championship clubs play more games and they're not moaning, but conveniently forgets about Internationals.

So at least 3 times a season, Championship players get a break and top PL players fly all over the world. Their extra 8 games are all played in England, whereas top players travel all over Europe.

Yet again people are give air time for their self interested views without any challenge at all.

I've always said that lower premier league teams are the sweet spot for less motivated players. International breaks off, time off from early May to July without pesky summer tournaments getting in the way, rested for domestic cups with no expectation of winning them. Just get enough points in 38 games to guarantee another year while enjoying an inflated contract on the back of TV money.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14258 on: November 10, 2020, 01:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 10, 2020, 12:02:16 PM
Fan power

Shame we don't realise how effective we can be

I wish fans would get together about VAR.

PPV was ultimately the failure of supply and demand as much as fan power. People aren't going to pay an extra £15 to watch a match on the television when Sky had put all these games on for no extra cost in the months prior. Especially when Sky's big games (i.e. Liverpool-City) are already picked for TV anyway, so you're paying for West Ham V Fulham and Brighton against Burnley.
« Last Edit: November 10, 2020, 01:13:27 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,089
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14259 on: November 11, 2020, 06:43:09 PM »
Hoffenheim have put their whole team in quarantine after several positive results amongst the team.

They have 7 players away on international duty though which is worrying. All those national teams have been informed, and Oli Baumann who is with Germany is now self isolatiing.

Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14260 on: November 11, 2020, 10:06:35 PM »
Domagoj Vida (Croatia) has tested positive..apparently got his results at half time in the game he played vs Turkey today.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,761
  • BoRac
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14261 on: November 11, 2020, 10:39:16 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on November 11, 2020, 10:06:35 PM
Domagoj Vida (Croatia) has tested positive..apparently got his results at half time in the game he played vs Turkey today.

Suprised by that, I'd have thought Lovren would have warned him about the dangers of 5G.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14262 on: November 12, 2020, 03:36:12 PM »
The Championship are likely to vote in favour of 5 subs for the remainder of the season

https://twitter.com/JPercyTelegraph/status/1326868991911014400?s=19

Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14263 on: November 12, 2020, 04:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on November 12, 2020, 03:36:12 PM
The Championship are likely to vote in favour of 5 subs for the remainder of the season

https://twitter.com/JPercyTelegraph/status/1326868991911014400?s=19



Bet the Sheffield utd chief exec feels a right tit now
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14264 on: November 12, 2020, 06:30:47 PM »
Playing international football is just insane at this moment in time. There's so many different rules and factors to take into consideration and its going to be a cluster****.

Its all so surreal right now. Squads are being decimated and more players are getting sick. I emailed a Finnish friend of mine to congratulate them beating France and he just said that it was hard to believe or get excited about given the circumstances.

Whatever about competitive fixtures, friendlies are needlessly dangerous.

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1326664754400645120

 :no
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,865
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14265 on: Today at 06:55:33 AM »
According to a couple of journalists there has been 16 people found to have positive readings in the latest round of Premier League testing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,684
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14266 on: Today at 04:40:29 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:55:33 AM
According to a couple of journalists there has been 16 people found to have positive readings in the latest round of Premier League testing.

Thats with less players due to international football.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,865
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14267 on: Today at 05:17:40 PM »
There has been an outbreak at the Academy as well, sounds like the younger age teams a number of coaches are self-isolating.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,279
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14268 on: Today at 05:29:29 PM »
Farcical. Bin these pointless internationals

Artur Petrosyan@arturpetrosyan
Switzerland v Ukraine called off after six Ukrainian players tested positive for COVID-19. Swiss health authorities made the decision to quarantine the entire Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine said they have no other team to play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 352 353 354 355 356 [357]   Go Up
« previous next »
 