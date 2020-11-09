Sheff Utd and others are so strongly against the 5 subs rule..🤔



https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/nationalspieler/wettbewerb/GB1



Exactly, the table showing numbers of internationals says it all.I saw something from their CEO saying that Championship clubs play more games and they're not moaning, but conveniently forgets about Internationals.So at least 3 times a season, Championship players get a break and top PL players fly all over the world. Their extra 8 games are all played in England, whereas top players travel all over Europe.Yet again people are give air time for their self interested views without any challenge at all.I've always said that lower premier league teams are the sweet spot for less motivated players. International breaks off, time off from early May to July without pesky summer tournaments getting in the way, rested for domestic cups with no expectation of winning them. Just get enough points in 38 games to guarantee another year while enjoying an inflated contract on the back of TV money.