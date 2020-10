I hope some of the managers that complained about having 5 get asked about it when they're moaning about players being overplayed and injured.



Yes,after lockdown it was a good excuse to moan about a top 6 side having a stronger squad and being able to bring 5 on late in games.It could be argued that it was unfair last season as the last portion of the fixture list was played to different sub rule and some teams had more games left against the top 6 say.It would seem that allowing 5 subs over a full season that is compressed with a shorter pre season makes absolute sense but that seems to be lacking. Muscle injuries appear to be increasing across many teams now!