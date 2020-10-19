« previous next »
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

Brian Blessed

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 19, 2020, 03:48:47 PM
Our games are Brighton, Wolves, Fulham and Spurs. We also have two CL games during that time.
exiledintheUSA

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 19, 2020, 04:02:42 PM
I also think its madness, despite providing the "info" - can't really understand how they would just decide that team X wont play teams A, B, C and D.

As I said I was just passing on some info...
Wabaloolah

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 19, 2020, 04:37:02 PM
I guess the counter argument would be that clubs are at least still getting TV money in, whilst theatres have got literally nothing since March
Wabaloolah

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 19, 2020, 04:38:36 PM
No chance thats what they do. The break maybe, but just allowing whatever 4 games to not be played wont. There is too much variance in the fixture list where this would punish some clubs harshly and vastly benefit others.
absolutely, no chance that would get passed by the Premier League owners
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 19, 2020, 04:55:16 PM
I guess the counter argument would be that clubs are at least still getting TV money in, whilst theatres have got literally nothing since March

So not a public health issue  :-\

(I realise it is,it's just not fairly enacted)
jameslfc1997

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 19, 2020, 11:39:36 PM
Also, stadiums is out bloody side. Just follow whatever the Germans and French have done and get on with it.
rob19:6

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 09:53:09 AM
I've got mates who work in the events industry and they are on their arses. The industry is worth £111 billion to the economy and they've been forgotten about
wampa1

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:34:46 AM
Best thing to do is null and void the season and start again in.... how long is Van Dijk out for again?
rushyman

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:42:05 AM
Sooooo, no names but I have a good friend that coaches at Newcastle (Academy), hes the guy that I used to get info from at St. Georges / FA.  Clubs are already in discussions about a 3 week break in the season - possibly from Nov 28th.....it will depend on the amount of Tier 3 lockdowns in the Nation by November 20th.

If this happens each club will not play the 4 games in that period and the season will be 34 games.

Just passing it on.....

Your passed on info is becoming Karl Pilkington esque 😂
aw1991

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:28:23 PM
12 AZ Alkmaar players tested positive for COVID 19. Match against Napoli tomorrow will go ahead as planned
AndyMuller

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:31:55 PM
Madness. Still can't believe they are playing International Football during all of this.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:38:11 PM
Gnabry tested positive. Bayern players having tests today. Game vs Atletico could be in doubt.
clinical

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:42:58 PM
What do you think the chances of football being put on hold again are? The argument is why stop is before and not now. This 2nd wave could be worse.
