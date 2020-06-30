« previous next »
Great news for us.
How the Bundesliga became the first top league to restart

https://www.thelocal.de/20200627/how-the-bundesliga-became-the-first-top-league-to-restart

Quote
When Christian Seifert, chief executive of the German Football League (DFL), hands the Bundesliga trophy to Bayern Munich on Saturday, his gamble to restart football in Germany despite the coronavirus pandemic will have paid off.

Seifert will present the trophy to Bayern -- champions for the eighth straight year -- after their game at Wolfsburg when the league season finishes this weekend.

It was Seifert's work behind the scenes -- convincing politicians, the public and players alike -- which enabled the Bundesliga to restart on May 16 and become the first top European league back in action following the shutdown.

"It was a massive challenge," Seifert admitted at a recent media event.

He claimed "a third of clubs would have faced massive financial problems" had the season ended in March, forfeiting millions in television money.

With 56,000 jobs reliant on the league, "that was something worth fighting for. It was about securing the clubs and saving jobs."

After a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the Bundesliga restart was marked by strict hygiene measures and stringent testing, with players' calls echoing around empty grounds, in order to complete the nine remaining rounds.

It was a bold gamble by Seifert, after the DFL fought to convince players it was safe to return and win over a public sceptical about top-flight football resuming at a time when even playgrounds were closed.

A factor in Seifert's favour was that the 36 clubs in Germany's top two tiers pulled together quickly.

"We had the full support of the big clubs, Bayern Munich and Dortmund, but also the others," he said.

"That put me in a very, very strong position when I spoke to top politicians and could make commitments with the league behind me."

When the pandemic hit Germany, Seifert (pictured below) reacted fast after suspending league matches on March 13th.

"We were very quick," he said. "We halted the league and the next night I started planning at home.

"We started work on the 16th, making the first calls to set up a medical team capable of drawing up a protocol for the restart."

At the end of April, the Bundesliga's medical guidelines were made public, the main fear being that an outbreak of the virus among players would abruptly end the season for good.

"We set up a network of laboratories throughout Germany, with almost military logistics, to make sure that nothing would go wrong," Seifert explained.

However, the league's plans faced internal and external resistance.

Players were concerned about the threat to their health, but the ultra-rigorous testing helped convince those who were worried that they would be safe to train and play.

Moreover, economic arguments quickly overcame the reluctance of those clubs struggling in the table who would have welcomed the premature ending of the season to avoid relegation.

However, the problems were more difficult to manage externally.

"We became a political issue," Seifert admitted.

"We had to be honest and open. We had to fight against the fake news that we were diverting resources needed by the medical profession."

Legions of fans were also unhappy about being locked out.

"We made it clear that if we didn't play games behind closed doors then 10 to 15 clubs would file for bankruptcy sooner or later," said Seifert.

"It was about drawing a bigger picture."

However, the league's restart could easily have failed had the players not been disciplined.

"They are young players who are used to being treated like superstars," said Seifert.

"Telling them for eight weeks what they should or shouldn't do was a challenge.

"They understood. Without them it wouldn't have been possible."

There were, however, nervous moments, especially when some players broke protocol by hugging to celebrate goals on the first weekend of the restart.

Seifert says the restart bid was supported by the German government, which managed to keep the death and infection rates down compared to other countries.

"We had the big advantage of the German medical system and infrastructure. The government, in my view, handled the situation very well," he noted.

Seifert said Germany is still a long way off seeing football stadiums packed again with fans for big games.

"I think we will return to normal in very slow steps," he added.

"The iconic picture for me, to say we have really overcome the crisis, will be when we have sold-out stadiums in Germany again.

"At the moment, having 75,000 in a stadium without masks would look weird, but hopefully that moment will come again."
 


Jürgen Klopp: I wrote a thank-you text to Christian Seifert [Bundesligas CEO] and had a lot of contact with him during the lockdown. I told him that the title wouldnt have been possible without him because the Bundesliga was a great example. It was a liberation for us in England.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/27/tom-werner-hopeful-sustained-success-liverpool-premier-league-title-win
Contrast that with some of the antics of players in PL. The biggest scandal in the Bundesliga was Heiko Herrlich leaving the team hotel to get toothpaste
Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle had some very interesting comments about MLB's return, as well as complaints that the players haven't received PPE and the turnaround time for testing results has been inadequate

Quote
I do think it brings to mind kind of where were at in our response to this as a country. Like were trying to bring baseball back during a pandemic thats killed 130,000 people. Were way worse off as a country than we were in March when we shut this thing down.

 Look at where other developed countries are in their response to this. We havent done any of the things that other countries have done to bring sports back. Sports are like the reward of a functioning society. And were trying to just bring it back, even though weve taken none of the steps to flatten the curve, whatever you want to say.

We did flatten the curve a little bit, but we didnt use that time to do anything productive. We just opened back up for Memorial Day. We decided were done with it. If there arent sports, its going to be because people are not wearing masks, because the response to this has been so politicized.

We need help from the general public. If they want to watch baseball, please wear a mask, social distance, keep washing your hands. We cant just have virus fatigue and keep thinking, Well, its been four months, were over it, this has been enough time, right? Weve waited long enough, shouldnt sports come back now? No, there are things we have to do in order to bring this stuff back. And now you want to bring fans back?

Is that safe? I dont know. Im not a public health expert, but we should probably defer to them on some of these issues. So I dont know if its safe or not. I really dont know. But that doesnt seem like something that  I dont know if that feels like a good idea or not. I dont know
https://mlb.nbcsports.com/2020/07/05/sean-doolittle-sports-are-like-the-reward-of-a-functioning-society/
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  1, 2020, 11:52:05 AM
Contrast that with some of the antics of players in PL. The biggest scandal in the Bundesliga was Heiko Herrlich leaving the team hotel to get toothpaste

The Bundesliga returning was the key. Before then you had France and most of the minor leagues curtailing their seasons and the argument among many was more do we null and void or do points per game, rather than actually restarting.

Once Germany came back though (and with minimum fuss) there was no real argument after that that we shouldn't follow. It was only the rabid Evertonians and Mancs and the banter jockeys who were calling for it then and still complaining.
I miss whiteboots. he literally had a negative answer to ANY and EVERY positive restart story that was published. And it was definitive too.
Quote from: newterp on July  6, 2020, 02:51:09 PM
I miss whiteboots. he literally had a negative answer to ANY and EVERY positive restart story that was published. And it was definitive too.

I'm still worried about us not getting the title to be honest, I mean he was pretty convincing.
The Bucks and Kings shut down their training facilities due to positive COVID tests. So that's almost a third of the NBA playoff teams affected. Looks like a lot of the smarter baseball teams are just having their training camps in their home stadiums rather than going to Florida and Arizona. No point using the spring training facilities in July.
Quote from: newterp on July  6, 2020, 02:51:09 PM
I miss whiteboots. he literally had a negative answer to ANY and EVERY positive restart story that was published. And it was definitive too.
The absolute apogee of the white-booted one's idiocy was his insistence that sorting out player contracts would be such a fiendishly difficult affair as to defeat the combined forces of the brightest minds and the fastest computers combined and that that would prevent the restart from happening.

What actually happened was that the PL bosses met over Zoom, chatted about it for ten minutes and the problem was sorted.

Einstein
FC Dallas withdraws from MLS restart competition after ten players and one coach test positive for COVID

This is a reasonable football article, not a rightwing fantasists load of shite, stop cry-arseing. Did those that reported it even read it?



OLIVER HOLT: Don't pretend real football is back... this is a pale imitation, and the game we love may never return
Things have felt sanitised and bleak since football has returned from lockdown
Getting fans back in stadiums must be a priority in order to revive the game
The five-sub rule feels like a sop smuggled in to benefit the richer clubs

By OLIVER HOLT FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
PUBLISHED: 22:30, 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 22:30, 11 July 2020

Half an hour before kick-off of the second leg of League Ones play-off semi-final between Oxford United and Portsmouth on Monday evening, a white flat-bed truck pulled up in the car park outside the Kassam Stadium.

Twenty blue pallets had been stacked high on the back of it so that they rose six feet or more above the drivers cab.

There are only three sides to the Kassam. The fourth was never built. So behind one goal, only a low wall separates the pitch from the car park. The truck driver had done his homework

The police moved him on but he circled round and parked a few metres away in the spaces reserved for customers of a cinema multiplex, which is closed. After that, they left him alone.

Just before kick-off, the driver clambered on to the top of the pile of pallets and opened a beer. He was 20 metres away from the pitch but he had an uninterrupted view of the empty stadium. Another man climbed up beside him, shook his hand and sat next to him. Others scrambled up as well and, when the game kicked off, they began to sing and cheer.

Soon, there were 10 Portsmouth fans perched precariously atop the pallets, English footballs first spectators for almost four months. They began to chant at the wall of cardboard fans behind the other goal, the fans that football has replaced them with. The real thing confronted the impostors. Where were you at Fratton Park? they yelled. The mute army of cut-outs stared back at them.

To people who dont know English football, who are not steeped in it, maybe that moment might seem insignificant. For those of us there, sitting socially distanced in the stand, masks around our faces, it was a moment of joy. It was like a breath of pure oxygen. Banished since the game came back sanitised and bleak last month, it was the first sighting of footballs soul.

They have been saying football is back but it isnt really. Whats the point of staging a drama if it plays to empty theatres? Im sorry, but I have been to a few matches behind closed doors and it has been interesting to watch the games and see moments of skill and expression but lets stop pretending football is back. What we have is a pale imitation of football.

We know these stadiums of ours as cauldrons of emotion and passion and argument and anger and cursing and pleading and laughing and crying and hugging and stamping and shouting and sighing and shrugging and raging and exhorting and conflict and resolution and despair and triumph and pointing and waving and escaping and living. Now they are places that echo and clang and try to fool our minds with their cardboard fans and their fake crowd noise.

All this is necessary, we know, and we accept it because the safety of fans is paramount and the alternative was for the TV companies to ask for their billions back and for English football to be plunged into a terminal meltdown.

In the weeks since restart, it has still provoked moments that make the heart sing. Kevin De Bruyne has played more majestically than ever, it has been thrilling to watch the continuing emergence of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United, and it was a pleasure to see the joy of Chris Wilder when his Sheffield United side scored a last-minute winner against Wolves on Wednesday. Some things transcend the emptiness.

Others do not. Without crowds, too many matches have looked like training games. Without fans, lower-quality sides accept their fate against the big boys far more readily than they did when they had their supporters there roaring them on, refusing to allow them to become dispirited, refusing to allow them to give up.

Newcastles FA Cup capitulation to Manchester City at St James Park at the end of last month was a good example. Many sides have been outplayed by City. There is no shame in that. But Newcastle would not have been quite as supine in front of 50,000 screaming Geordies.

And would Spurs have surrendered so meekly to Sheffield United that Jose Mourinho said he was disturbed by their lack of desire if thousands of their fans had been packed into the away end at Bramall Lane 10 days ago?

Now that the domestic season is drawing to a close, Jurgen Klopps dominant Liverpool side have been confirmed as title winners and relegation and promotion issues are about to be finalised, a wider concern is starting to emerge, too: will we ever get football back as we knew it before the coronavirus or is it being changed so fundamentally that it will be unrecognisable?

It almost feels as if a coup against football has taken place during lockdown. Suddenly, it is a game transformed. More breaks, more subs, more interruptions, more protests, less rhythm, less momentum. It is starting to look like a different game. So when fans are allowed back, will they like what they see? When they are allowed back, will they want to stay?

I am not sure that football recognises quite yet the magnitude of the task it faces to win back the fans. The balance of power between clubs and supporters has shifted during the lockdown.

Fans had been relegated to cash-cows, customers to be fleeced in superstores and at the turnstile, commodities taken for granted. But the sight and the sounds of those empty stadiums has reminded us that they are the games life-blood. We already know we can put a price on the importance of supporters to the product.

Broadcasters forced the Premier League to pay them a £330million rebate for the portion of the season played behind closed doors because the absence of the fans and the atmosphere they create devalued the viewer experience.

Extrapolate that figure and apply it to an entire campaign and it tells you fans are worth £1.4billion a season to our top-flight clubs.

The clubs should be paying them to come to matches rather than the other way round. Season tickets should be free. We can see clearly now that fans make clubs money and clubs ask them to pay for the privilege. The figures tell us what we already knew and what is being confirmed with every soulless game played behind closed doors: football is nothing without fans.

They tell us, too, that the game ought to pay more attention to fans concerns because, apart from wider issues about whether we will ever be comfortable in crowds of 50,000 people again, there is growing alarm at the games direction of travel and the new rules it has adopted during the coronavirus crisis.

In the course of one season, English football has accelerated quickly towards a model of sport that has increasing similarities with the NFL with its staccato rhythm, its constant interruptions, its made-for-television-adverts time-outs and its video replays. You can love the NFL and still deplore the way that our game appears to be trying to imitate it.

VAR is one part of the problem. Its introduction at the start of the season was a victory for logic and technology. Its implementation has been shambolic. Luddites have never given it a chance but nor has it helped itself. The failure to include match-going fans in the decision-making process and to communicate with them about why there is a delay has been unforgivable.

Even last week, the length of the time it took to decide on Eddie Nketiahs red card for Arsenal against Leicester and then to adjudicate on whether there was an offside in the build-up to Jamie Vardys equaliser in the same game felt unacceptable. Decision-making should be getting quicker. It feels as if it is getting slower.

There is understandable disquiet, too, about the news that the rule that allowed teams to use five substitutes this season is to be extended to next season, too. It was supposed to be introduced to aid player welfare in a time of accentuated fixture congestion and its perpetuation feels like a sop to the richer clubs that has been smuggled in under the cover of darkness.

Nobody signed up for this. There has been no consultation with fans. And it really does not take the brains of Lloyd George to work out that it is a rule which will favour richer clubs who have squads packed with larger numbers of higher-quality players. There are enough rules that favour the rich already. We do not need another.

That is before we consider the damage that the five-substitute rule does to the rhythm of the game. Yes, each club still only has three opportunities to make changes but the reality of wholesale changes is that momentum in a game is lost. A side introducing three substitutes at once is not uncommon now. It is like the game starting again.

The drinks breaks that have appeared since the restart have increased the sense of disruption, too. Wilder has already pointed out that managers like Arsenals Mikel Arteta have been using the breaks as auxiliary half-time intervals, seizing them as opportunities for extra coaching. Often, any advantage an opponent may have gained is negated by the drinks break.

The NFL is calibrated around interruptions like that. Our game is not. Our game is at its best when it builds around surges of momentum and periods of pressure and periods of heroic resistance.

Even when the fans are back, perhaps especially when the fans are back, the prevalence of these new interruptions will ruin those rhythms and how they rise and fall.

If all this were being done in the name of crisis management, we could stomach it. But what was supposed to be temporary is already becoming permanent. It does not feel right. It feels surreptitious and wrong. Changes are bleeding into the game that are altering its nature fundamentally and all without fans being given the chance to make their feelings known.

The Premier League are playing a dangerous game. They seem to be in denial. They used to hold all the cards but they dont any more. It needs to understand that even though some supporters will rush back as soon as they can, others will be more cautious.

Maybe that will be because they will no longer feel comfortable in stadiums with tens of thousands of people. Maybe that will be because they have grown used to spending less money during lockdown. Maybe that will be because they have lost their jobs and they no longer have the disposable income the Premier League demands of their supporters and their families.

Maybe that will be because they have reassessed their priorities during the crisis and they have decided they are bored of being taken for granted by clubs and kit manufacturers who have been abusing their loyalty and that they would rather spend their money elsewhere.

Football must realise now more than ever that it has to make a priority of getting fans back into grounds as soon as it is safe. The longer their absence, the quicker the game will wither and the harder it will be to revive it.

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady said that the plan is to have supporters back in full stadiums by September, which would be a fillip for the league. If the Government can get audiences back into cinemas and theatres, the Premier League has to convince them it can get football fans back into grounds. If they have not been readmitted by early next season, the game will be in even more serious trouble.

Even then, the danger for English football is that the public will come back to a game it no longer recognises and no longer loves, a game of changed rhythms and alien interruptions and manufactured breaks and innovations weighted towards the most powerful clubs that make it even harder for the Premier League to maintain the illusion of unpredictability on which much of its appeal is predicated.

It may want football back the way it used to be but it is as if the Premier League and the football authorities think they still exist in a world where they can treat fans with disdain.

They may find that their world has changed. They may find that power has shifted away from them. They may be in for a rude awakening.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8513583/OLIVER-HOLT-Dont-pretend-football-pale-imitation.html
I did actually, it isnt really saying anything that revolutionary, but some good parts to it too. We know this isnt football,  we know its a pale immitation, and we know one of the main reasons why this is what we have to put up with for now.

Some good parts to so I hope he is about a shift in attitude - I hope its true, if anything good comes out of this is that fans fight back, thats what I cant stand about fans here is how damn passive they are, how they sit on their hands and whinge to each other in the pub or online, but do fuck all about it where it counts. (LFC fans not included, as they are far more European for want of a better word in attutude).

I dont agree with 'Without fans, lower-quality sides accept their fate against the big boys far more readily than they did when they had their supporters there roaring them on, refusing to allow them to become dispirited, refusing to allow them to give up.

Nothing has changed with how its come to playing vs Manchester city, much the same teams are laying down to them fans or no fans.

My comments about the Daily Mail was because its a right wing rag, and I mistakenly thought links to it where not welcome here, my mistake, so I apologise for saying to not post stuff from the Daily Mail here.
It depends on the writer mate. E.g Dom King who works for the Daily Mail is one of the more trustworthy LFC reporters.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:10 PM
It depends on the writer mate. E.g Dom King who works for the Daily Mail is one of the more trustworthy LFC reporters.

Got it! Ta Samie.

Although I have a simple rule, I dont trust any of them  ;)
Miguel Delaney saying the football authorities are aiming for up to 40% capacity at PL grounds beginning in mid-September

This would also include:

- Mandatory face masks
- The implementation of an electronic ticketing system to aid track and trace
- The current plan calls for at least one seat between each fan, however there are logistical issues to resolve there given the age, size and seating arrangements at some grounds
 https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/premier-league-crowds-capacity-coronavirus-pandemic-latest-a9614751.html
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:50:11 PM
This is a reasonable football article, not a rightwing fantasists load of shite, stop cry-arseing. Did those that reported it even read it?
Yes I read it. It's rubbish. One massive strawman of an article jam-packed with lots of baby straw..er...babies. And rubbish from the first sentence. No one is ''pretending that real football is back'', whatever that is even supposed to mean. Everyone knows that we are in an exceptional situation and everyone is trying to make the best of it, while hoping that things return to normal as soon as possible, and maybe even ''better than normal'' if we learn lessons and make improvements. Most people are trying to avoid moaning too much about the oddities and strictures and negatives and lacks that we currently have to suffer. Sadly not this guy.

The story about the fans on the pallets is cute, but I doubt anyone who vaguely knows anything about spectator sport lacks understanding about what an absence of fans means. You don't have to be steeped in English football to understand or see the significance, as he implies.

He says
Quote
''They have been saying football is back but it isnt really''
as if to say we are being lied to. We're not. Not many people are particularly saying the football is back, and even those who are saying something like it are just trying to be positive and upbeat while we go through the necessary steps of concluding an interrupted season and the taking stock to see how much normality we can bring back.

He says
Quote
''Whats the point of staging a drama if it plays to empty theatres? Im sorry, but I have been to a few matches behind closed doors and it has been interesting to watch the games and see moments of skill and expression but lets stop pretending football is back. What we have is a pale imitation of football.''

The point of doing this is purely to conclude the season, and to do that in a footballing way rather than PPG or null/voiding etc. That it is a pale imitation is obvious to everyone and no-one is trying to claim otherwise. We have to be patient and go through this bit so that we can be in a position to start a new season. We all know this. Why is he trying to turn it into some kind of yoke that has been foisted upon us with sinister intent?

He says:
Quote
''It almost feels as if a coup against football has taken place during lockdown.''

I mean what absolute unmitigated bollocks that is? How can you take this seriously?

Then he goes onto try and rabble-rouse by implying that the temporary or enforced changes/additions/strictures that currently apply will become permanent (despite little or no evidence) and that this is clandestinely being forced upon fans by sinister hand-rubbing ne'er-do-wells mu ha ha ha ha. His evidence? That the five subs rule is proposed to be continued into next season without consulting with fans.

I mean where do you start? Firstly do IFAB or FIFA ever consult with the everyday fans before making rule changes? I don't know but I don't think so. I imagine they have focus groups or panels but no-body has ever surveyed me or any fan I know about any football rule changes in all my matchgoing days or since. We've always just had to lump it so there'd be nothing new there.

And secondly he's implying that the current unusual circumstances will magically end before next season and so continuing a rule brought in for this restart period is sinister. Except that next season is set to begin in a matter of weeks, with a curtailed preparation time, esp for teams who are still in the CL, Europa etc. More importantly the long established rhythms and patterns of preparation and training and time off that have existed for years have all been disrupted by the lockdown and the enforced gap followed by the nine-game mini-season. Not just that players weren't playing, but that they were not able to live their lives in the normal way but were confined indoors etc. It's not outrageous to consider that potential impacts from this might last longer than this nine-game period and so it might be wise to continue any amelioratory steps for a little longer. And if, later, we decide it was not needed, well being a little over-cautious is not the sinister thing he is making it out to be.

And then he goes into that guff about the five subs only helping the big sides - which might be true but has not been proven yet. It would have to be tried and studied for a while to see how different sizes of club react and benefit/suffer by it. We may find that smaller clubs actually find a way to leverage it to their advantage, with young players, for example. It's a question worth exploring but not this way. It's just another rabble-rousing point in this piece.

And then he says: '
Quote
'The clubs should be paying them to come to matches rather than the other way round. Season tickets should be free. ''

I mean come on. We'd all love entrance to games to be free but this is an old discussion unrelated to anything specifically now and we all know the arguments for and against it. Like how do you decide who gets the free tickets? Do the same people go every game (like STH) or will there have to be a ballot each time? Issues like how pricing tickets acts as a form of gatekeeping to prevent clubs being overwhelmed as demand would massively outstrip supply if free tickets were introduced, even more than it is now for clubs like ours. Not an unimportant discussion point but not particularly any more relevant now than at any other time.

And then he says...oh fuck it, I don't have time to go into everything, but there's loads more bollocks where the above came from.

I dunno, Has football writing become so shite that people don't notice it anymore?


