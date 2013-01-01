« previous next »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:26:30 PM
Greg Clarke  FA Chairman saying it might not be possible to finish the season

Returning to the issue of uncertainty, no one knows how long the lock down will last and what social distancing measures will endure even when the daily rate of infection is much reduced. Our Government is rightly cautious as human life is at stake and prudence is our only sensible option.
We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit. However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.

http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/07/greg-clarke-speech-to-fa-council-070420

Hes been banging this drum since the very beginning.

We need to think in reverse about people who hold this attitude. This is blatant indicator that someone is a fucktard or has an agenda - the question is not "are they smart and therefore does their opinion matter?", but rather "Why is this person stupid, and/or what is their agenda?".

Just to be clear: my opinion is that no matter when football is able to resume, even if by some miracle it coincided with the originally planned kick-off of the 20/21 season, why do the matches being played have to be for the next season when this one is ongoing? It makes no sense whatsoever from any logistical or financial angle to do that. I also think that behind closed doors games within 2-3 months are inevitable and that full stadium matches are unlikely in 2020.
Reading the Athletic's great piece on PL finances, I think two of the biggest things you'll see next season is far less spending in the next few windows and a greater emphasis on playing kids for squad depth as a cost-cutting measure

The practicalities of games behind closed doors make them improbable.
The practicalities of games behind closed doors make them improbable.

Yeah just reading about the questions raised re: bringing back baseball are food for thought as this isn't like 30+ players just show up by themselves to have a kick about

- Even if you isolate players/coaching staff/match officials, how do you protect or ensure the health of the various ancillary staff (groundsmen, hotel workers, cleaners)

- Do you separate where players on the bench sit (i.e. the stands)

- What do you do to further protect the health of players/staff with underlying conditions or those who are over 60

- How do you address the mental health of players having their movements restricted (you've already seen how England players have reacted to it in past tournaments and how some players aren't isolating at home properly)

- How does the league respond if one player on a team gets sick

- At least with football, you could have the season done in a month, but there is a question in baseball with separating players from their families for months. You're already seeing players, especially those with kids with health or developmental issues saying that part alone is a non-starter for them and they'd rather sit the season out than play.

- What do you do if a player refuses to play on health grounds?

The Bundesliga looks to be the first of the major leagues to return so it will be fascinating to see how it plays out there
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:30:42 PM
Either we have a finish before September or it's cancelled with things awarded to teams e.g. title to us IMO. Just can't see them holding out past September to play out this season. Could be wrong.

This ignores what every football organisation has been saying and more crucially, just sets things up for a repeat if we get a second wave of it next winter too, while there are still so many doubts about the ongoing situation the sensible approach is the extend indefinitely option with the new season starting up after that even if it couldn't then be called the 20/21 season due to the delays.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:57:03 AM
There are ways that season can be compressed down. They could even have the same number of live games by removing the 15:00 kick off time restriction for one season.
Yes I suppose that is definitely a option, less games but spread them out maybe to get a decent portion of televised games still. But if nine games shortfall this season means a billion lost then any shortfall from the 38 weeks times how many games will be shown that week and there could still be a loss for clubs. Going to take some working out that's for sure.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:27:13 AM
Take this with a pinch of salt:

https://www.football-italia.net/151906/marino-premier-league-announce-its-over

Why would the Udinese director have information on whether or not the Premier League is close to announcing that the season will be canceled? Didn't UEFA and the Premier League recently say that they'll do everything possible to finish seasons all over Europe even if it goes late into the summer?

It's only April. Yeah, I'd take that statement from some director of a club in the Seria A with a major grain of salt.
