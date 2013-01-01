The practicalities of games behind closed doors make them improbable.



Reading the Athletic's great piece on PL finances, I think two of the biggest things you'll see next season is far less spending in the next few windows and a greater emphasis on playing kids for squad depth as a cost-cutting measureYeah just reading about the questions raised re: bringing back baseball are food for thought as this isn't like 30+ players just show up by themselves to have a kick about- Even if you isolate players/coaching staff/match officials, how do you protect or ensure the health of the various ancillary staff (groundsmen, hotel workers, cleaners)- Do you separate where players on the bench sit (i.e. the stands)- What do you do to further protect the health of players/staff with underlying conditions or those who are over 60- How do you address the mental health of players having their movements restricted (you've already seen how England players have reacted to it in past tournaments and how some players aren't isolating at home properly)- How does the league respond if one player on a team gets sick- At least with football, you could have the season done in a month, but there is a question in baseball with separating players from their families for months. You're already seeing players, especially those with kids with health or developmental issues saying that part alone is a non-starter for them and they'd rather sit the season out than play.- What do you do if a player refuses to play on health grounds?The Bundesliga looks to be the first of the major leagues to return so it will be fascinating to see how it plays out there