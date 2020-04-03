« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19  (Read 15608 times)

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #440 on: April 3, 2020, 11:35:55 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on April  3, 2020, 08:21:03 PM
Yes, it's linked to the virus but the world need to get the wheels moving soon. Things can't continue like this for long.
IMO governments are playing with fire. They have nothing to offer the population unless the population contributes. People pay taxes and get something back. It's not the other way around and I think we almost have that belief now. That we will get things for free. In reality the more we expect to get back, the more we need to put in. And right now we put in less than ever before. At a time when we have record debt. Tax revenue will shrink with the lockdown, so in real terms governments have less to offer and they offer more. The price we will have to pay in the future could be brutal.

I don't want to downplay the problems with the virus but we have had 1M infected around the globe according to the official numbers. That's over a period of three months. Last week alone 6M people lost their jobs and that's just in the US. If we continue down this path we will have tens of millions of people without a job around the globe in a very near future. People who used to offer goods/services we were willing to pay for. There's a real risk we'll see a downward spiral with even less tax revenue and an even greater expectation of government support.

As bad as it may seem now, I think governments need to get the wheels moving again. They need to get people back to work before this gets to a point when they can't repair it.

To be fair the actual number of cases is likely to be many times the reported numbers, for the UK the lowest estimate of cases is around 1m on its own at present.

That said I don't see how the economy and society in general would cope with rolling lockdowns for 12-18 months
« Last Edit: April 3, 2020, 11:37:35 PM by filopastry »
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #441 on: April 4, 2020, 12:23:01 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on April  3, 2020, 11:33:47 PM

Loving this thread. Only joined a few pages back.

What is bail-in please?

I don't know much about the depression and no idea what caused it. Because governments have seen what's happened there will they be desperate to avoid a repeat? Do they have the tools?

A bail in is when creditors and shareholders take the hit. In a bail out the government take the hit.

IMO they have no chance of saving it with the current methods. They are trying to put out the forest fire but are bombing it with gasoline (and helicopter money). And they think the more, the better. They really are that stupid.

Here's the problem that everyone ignores now - with half the world on a lockdown and millions of people losing their jobs, would you loan money at 0% interest rate if you're a bank? Of course not. You'd want security. Say you had a job a house loan and now you lost your job. It's a huge risk you can't pay it back and interest rates should go up. With millions of people affected, who is gonna buy your house? It will likely fall in value so that's additional risk. Interest rates should go up. But they are kept at zero. This also punishes savers. The very savers that may lose money if the bank goes down gets nothing for the increased risk! And his happens at a time when it was a debt bubble of gigantic proportions before the virus.

The idiots people in charge have sold debt with a negative interest rate to pension funds as part of this rescue mission from 2008. It has eroded pensions. If interest rates go up... I mean people's pensions will be worth even less if rates go up. And we are accelerating it with more debt!

We have these corporations who have issued bonds (borrowed money) and bought back their own shares because interest rates were low, what happens to them? Well, interest rates should go up. So they need to pay more in interest. But with this lockdown they can't make any money. So now people have to save them too.

If interest rates go up nobody can service their debt. Corporations, countries, private citizens,... everyone is fucked. If you keep rates down, nobody will buy the debt. All the stimulus should cause inflation. We could well see massive inflation with price spikes AND mass unemployment. Across the globe. It's an absolute disaster scenario.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #442 on: April 4, 2020, 12:35:26 AM »
Its a long time since I studied economics and things have moved a long way since then, it seems we almost have an entirely different macroeconomic model since the global financial crisis.

But just mulling over, is there really any reason that the QE ever really needs to be repaid, surely the inflationary part of the QE process is the central bank buying up the debt and pumping up the money supply. If you reverse that process at a later date that is deflationary and will also tend to put upwards pressure on rates

But if you just figure out a mechanism to not reverse the process, a lot of that debt has effectively disappeared and will never need to be repaid (which is just as well as it probably couldn't be), that in itself surely isn't inflationary (the inflationary part is the original QE , not the write off), of course it obviously would have massive impacts on investors confidence in sovereign debt and currencies, but I do find it an interesting intellectual exercise to see if something like that could be sold to the market/investors in times of genuine crisis.

As a solution it would of course just add money printing as even more of a response to the post GFC crisis, but it kind of feels like that is something we are going to see how far we can push, one way or another, until such a time as inflation makes a reappearance.

Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #443 on: April 4, 2020, 01:12:10 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on April  4, 2020, 12:35:26 AM
Its a long time since I studied economics and things have moved a long way since then, it seems we almost have an entirely different macroeconomic model since the global financial crisis.

But just mulling over, is there really any reason that the QE ever really needs to be repaid, surely the inflationary part of the QE process is the central bank buying up the debt and pumping up the money supply. If you reverse that process at a later date that is deflationary and will also tend to put upwards pressure on rates

But if you just figure out a mechanism to not reverse the process, a lot of that debt has effectively disappeared and will never need to be repaid (which is just as well as it probably couldn't be), that in itself surely isn't inflationary (the inflationary part is the original QE , not the write off), of course it obviously would have massive impacts on investors confidence in sovereign debt and currencies, but I do find it an interesting intellectual exercise to see if something like that could be sold to the market/investors in times of genuine crisis.

As a solution it would of course just add money printing as even more of a response to the post GFC crisis, but it kind of feels like that is something we are going to see how far we can push, one way or another, until such a time as inflation makes a reappearance.



QE was supposed to be temporary and it turned out to be impossible. Interest rates went back to zero, encouraged more borrowing and companies with bad business models have been able to survive.

In theory money can be printed forever. The problem is confidence. An interesting thing I came across recently is the view that a 0% bond is basically cash. If we issue lots of debt (bonds), we get inflation.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #444 on: April 4, 2020, 06:09:49 AM »
Thanks for the info on bail in.

Is QE creating inflation though in a period when it is low or even when we are experiencing deflation?  Of itself inflation isn't a bad thing. When it's supply side it's painful, but if costs are rising because of high demand that would seem to be an indicator of a strong economy.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #445 on: April 4, 2020, 10:00:17 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2020, 06:09:49 AM
Thanks for the info on bail in.

Is QE creating inflation though in a period when it is low or even when we are experiencing deflation?  Of itself inflation isn't a bad thing. When it's supply side it's painful, but if costs are rising because of high demand that would seem to be an indicator of a strong economy.


If we listen to just about everyone inflation is good. We take it for granted. The idea is inflation will make you go out and buy stuff today. You won't wait and that's good for business.

But why would you want the price on things you buy to go up with the typical target of 2%? What it means is basically your £100 today should only be worth £98 next year. And this is supposed to be a good thing? Wouldn't it be better if it was still worth £100? What if it was worth £102? Your purchasing power would be better. You wouldn't even need a pay rise to have a better life. Inflation is good if you have debt, in particular if interest rates are kept lower than the inflation.

This is one video on QE, from December. He has done several more, but it's the first in my search.
https://youtu.be/b7KafSma3xQ
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #446 on: April 4, 2020, 12:50:59 PM »
Has there been any discussion here (or elsewhere) about across-the-board rent and mortgage holidays? I mean, a total pause to payments, without accruing arrears. My thinking is that if this applied to all individuals and businesses, the most negatively affected would tend to be those at the top of such chains and they are unlikely to need the income. This would remove much of the strain for businesses and individuals.

We could also have some kind of fund pool to help the relatively small numbers who would be seriously impacted by such a policy. Would a pause to rent/mortgage payments make economic sense?
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,320
  • The only club that matters
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #447 on: April 4, 2020, 01:12:40 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on April  4, 2020, 10:00:17 AM
If we listen to just about everyone inflation is good. We take it for granted. The idea is inflation will make you go out and buy stuff today. You won't wait and that's good for business.

But why would you want the price on things you buy to go up with the typical target of 2%? What it means is basically your £100 today should only be worth £98 next year. And this is supposed to be a good thing? Wouldn't it be better if it was still worth £100? What if it was worth £102? Your purchasing power would be better. You wouldn't even need a pay rise to have a better life. Inflation is good if you have debt, in particular if interest rates are kept lower than the inflation.

This is one video on QE, from December. He has done several more, but it's the first in my search.
https://youtu.be/b7KafSma3xQ
Its good if you have debt and if you are planning to earn in the future, rather than living off savings you have now.  This is most of us.   Its good if you carry a debt, as again most of us do with mortgages and so on.  It operates like an unmentioned 2% wealth tax on savings.  Without it it would be much harder for young people to catch up.
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #448 on: April 4, 2020, 01:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Iska on April  4, 2020, 01:12:40 PM
Its good if you have debt and if you are planning to earn in the future, rather than living off savings you have now.  This is most of us.   Its good if you carry a debt, as again most of us do with mortgages and so on.  It operates like an unmentioned 2% wealth tax on savings.  Without it it would be much harder for young people to catch up.

Yes, if we think this is the right approach I'd agree.

I believe it's the wrong approach. We should encourage people to save. That makes us more independent. When we are in debt we are not free. Our solution has been to go deeper and deeper into debt and we are now digging even deeper to get out of the hole.

Take the current situation. People lose their jobs. This should bring down prices. Homes, cars, the stock market,... everything should get cheaper. That should benefit the young. They have been priced away from all of it up until now. This is their chance. They could get to buy when they are young, when everything is dead cheap. It's the opportunity of a century for those who can find a job. But we can't allow this to happen. More borrowing will not save the young, it will punish them.

We appear to think those who have saved should pay the bill. Why? So those who have lived beyond their means can continue to do so. That's it. When we borrow we delay payments until later. All this mess is because previous generations have left us and the younger ones with the bill. We can try and escape it in various ways, but the bill will have to be paid.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #449 on: April 4, 2020, 02:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  4, 2020, 12:50:59 PM
Has there been any discussion here (or elsewhere) about across-the-board rent and mortgage holidays? I mean, a total pause to payments, without accruing arrears. My thinking is that if this applied to all individuals and businesses, the most negatively affected would tend to be those at the top of such chains and they are unlikely to need the income. This would remove much of the strain for businesses and individuals.

We could also have some kind of fund pool to help the relatively small numbers who would be seriously impacted by such a policy. Would a pause to rent/mortgage payments make economic sense?

Yes, I think a pause is needed. I'm reading Hoover's memoirs at the moment and it was an idea they had during the early parts of the Great Depression too.

But it's not enough. We still haven't come to terms with the problems yet. We will have some tough years ahead. When people get unemployed the cost on society grows. At the same time tax revenue decreases. People (not aimed at you, it's a general statement) seem to think let's just mail people checks or cash and life will be nice. The reality is likely to be the opposite. Increased taxes and lower unemployment benefits.

During the early part of the Great Depression, one of the first things Hoover did was to ensure the government was going to build the railroads they had planned to keep people busy and get an investment. He talked to unions and had them agree not to strike. He encouraged people to work half days and I think accept half the pay so more people had a job to go to. This is what I believe we can expect if we can't get the wheels turning anytime soon.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 08:33:42 PM »
This is getting worse by the day. 17M people unemployed in the US alone in the last three weeks. It's madness. And then all these temporary measures... It can't end well.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,320
  • The only club that matters
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 PM »
The largest stock market bubble ever seen is making a decent fist of reinflating itself btw.  Topped out at 29,000; dropped all the way back to 18,000; now back at 24,000 this evening.
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 08:33:42 PM
This is getting worse by the day. 17M people unemployed in the US alone in the last three weeks. It's madness. And then all these temporary measures... It can't end well.

I've seen a lot of your posts on this forum regarding the virus and almost all of them seem to be complaining about people being saved at the expense of the economy.

Says a lot about a person, that.
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:19:43 AM »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 09:58:52 PM
I've seen a lot of your posts on this forum regarding the virus and almost all of them seem to be complaining about people being saved at the expense of the economy.

Says a lot about a person, that.

Please let me explain my stance before you pass judgement.

Here's my view. The virus is terrible and lots of people have suffered/died. However, I don't want to discuss the virus here, because there's a whole thread about that. My concern is the world economy is about to go off a cliff. Long term I believe that could be the biggest challenge of the next decade. We're talking a potential depression.

The easiest comparison I have is this: we're the main characters in the "Luxuary trap". I think you're aware of the tv show (but it may have a different name where you live). That's us. That's our society. We are the ones in need of help. We have lived beyond our means for a long time and we don't even understand it. And we are not yet aware of what's coming. Reality is about to enter and hit us hard. You, me, your friends, everyone. We still think we can borrow more to keep our lifestyle. In a very near future that is no longer possible.

We think we can afford better healthcare, schools etc once this is over. What if we can't? If we have no money and we can't borrow more like we have for decades, then we face a very tough environment. See where I'm going? Instead of getting better healthcare, how about worse? That's where I think we're in danger of going. 

A depression, for us it's just a word. Back in the 1930s that meant mass unemployment. In the US the government banned gold. People couldn't own it. You had to sell it to them for I think it was $20. And then you could buy it back for $35. Imagine you lose your job and one day you take from your savings and buy something for 20. They next day the same thing cost you 35. If this is the route we take we'll get even more polarized politics. Left-wing and right-wing parties will grow much stronger, as will authoritarian leaders. That doesn't normally end well.

Because of the already existing problems there isn't much the governments around the world can do to save the day. They can however make things worse. Something I believe they have done for the past decade and now they intend to speed it all up and do even more damage. Because they always do the same thing, just more of it.

You don't have to agree with me, but I hope you understand why I believe the economy is so important at this point in time. I could go on. If you think I'm alone in this thinking, check out Real Vision on youtube and start with the pension crisis episode with Raoul Pal.

So now, at the end of this post I want to comment on your last sentence. Look at my response here. I am trying to present my view and open up for a debate. Part of that is you say something I disagree with and vice versa. That's OK. That's the way it should be. We don't have to stick a label on one another and say 'you're like this'.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,884
Re: The largest stock market bubble ever seen is finally Ko'd by Covid-19
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:34:36 AM »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:53:38 PM
The largest stock market bubble ever seen is making a decent fist of reinflating itself btw.  Topped out at 29,000; dropped all the way back to 18,000; now back at 24,000 this evening.

Not surprising actually. They are promising more money to be injected in the system. The Federal Reserve is buying everything except stocks. That way the price will go up.

What we need to ask ourselves is why would anyone buy government debt (bonds) if the government is printing and you get no interest? Everyone does it. It should devalue the currency when there's more supply and less demand. Ironically it may not be future earnings that drive people to invest in the stock market. It may be that there's a coming collapse in confidence in governments' abilities to service their debt. At a time when everyone turns to the governments to save the day. And what do we see? Governments, for the time being, bypass the bond market and just print money anyway. The latest was Bank of England.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 