I've seen a lot of your posts on this forum regarding the virus and almost all of them seem to be complaining about people being saved at the expense of the economy.



Says a lot about a person, that.



Please let me explain my stance before you pass judgement.Here's my view. The virus is terrible and lots of people have suffered/died. However, I don't want to discuss the virus here, because there's a whole thread about that. My concern is the world economy is about to go off a cliff. Long term I believe that could be the biggest challenge of the next decade. We're talking a potential depression.The easiest comparison I have is this: we're the main characters in the "Luxuary trap". I think you're aware of the tv show (but it may have a different name where you live). That's us. That's our society. We are the ones in need of help. We have lived beyond our means for a long time and we don't even understand it. And we are not yet aware of what's coming. Reality is about to enter and hit us hard. You, me, your friends, everyone. We still think we can borrow more to keep our lifestyle. In a very near future that is no longer possible.We think we can afford better healthcare, schools etc once this is over. What if we can't? If we have no money and we can't borrow more like we have for decades, then we face a very tough environment. See where I'm going? Instead of getting better healthcare, how about worse? That's where I think we're in danger of going.A depression, for us it's just a word. Back in the 1930s that meant mass unemployment. In the US the government banned gold. People couldn't own it. You had to sell it to them for I think it was $20. And then you could buy it back for $35. Imagine you lose your job and one day you take from your savings and buy something for 20. They next day the same thing cost you 35. If this is the route we take we'll get even more polarized politics. Left-wing and right-wing parties will grow much stronger, as will authoritarian leaders. That doesn't normally end well.Because of the already existing problems there isn't much the governments around the world can do to save the day. They can however make things worse. Something I believe they have done for the past decade and now they intend to speed it all up and do even more damage. Because they always do the same thing, just more of it.You don't have to agree with me, but I hope you understand why I believe the economy is so important at this point in time. I could go on. If you think I'm alone in this thinking, check out Real Vision on youtube and start with the pension crisis episode with Raoul Pal.So now, at the end of this post I want to comment on your last sentence. Look at my response here. I am trying to present my view and open up for a debate. Part of that is you say something I disagree with and vice versa. That's OK. That's the way it should be. We don't have to stick a label on one another and say 'you're like this'.