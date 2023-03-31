Steam today showed me some new hex-based WW1 strategy game, this reminded me of many hours spent in the mid 90s playing Historyline 1914-18 (a WW1 version of the old Battle Isle games)Basic as hell, but it included land, sea and air combat (and even had trains). These games were spiritual forerunners to things like Advance Wars as the units went into a little animation when they fought. There do seem to be a couple of more modern, similar games, but the reviews are always mixed, the games are full of bugs or they're fan projects that were never finished. I've looked for a download of HL itself, but I know I'll play it for about 10 minutes before getting annoyed with the low resolutions, crappy AI etc.The tactical view, showing a tiny part of the map. You had to scroll endlessly to find units across the battlefield. I think the terrain types did give you bonuses to defence, movement, etc.The battle view. You couldn't control anything, just watch as the strengths of the opposing units was compared and damage dealt. Notice Belgium's famous mountains in the background.