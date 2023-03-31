« previous next »
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Retro games
March 31, 2023, 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 31, 2023, 09:15:50 am
I'm currently playing through the whole Command & Conquer series, about halfway through the first one.

Still hasn't lost any of its magic and is still an absolute classic!  A relatively simple, yet such an absorbing and addictive game.

Didn't they remaster this a couple of years ago? Or plan to at least?

Loved the originals - A friend lent me his playstation when I broke my leg and the only two games he had were Ridge Racer and Command & Conquer - countless hours were ploughed into C&C
Red-Soldier

Re: Retro games
March 31, 2023, 02:18:51 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March 31, 2023, 12:27:53 pm
Didn't they remaster this a couple of years ago? Or plan to at least?

Loved the originals - A friend lent me his playstation when I broke my leg and the only two games he had were Ridge Racer and Command & Conquer - countless hours were ploughed into C&C

They did:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1213210/Command__Conquer_Remastered_Collection/

Although I'm playing through the original.  Bought the whole collection for like £2 ages ago.  It's still just as good as it was, when I first played it.  Cracking music, good enough storyline, and highly addictive gameplay!

Easy to start, hard to put down, as they say.

I never played it on the Playstation, but my mate said it was decent on their too.
[new username under construction]

Re: Retro Gamers
March 31, 2023, 03:21:22 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 31, 2023, 11:18:47 am
Jet Set Willy

I think you can get cream for that!

Decent emulator for all sorts of PC hardware here :-

https://pcem-emulator.co.uk/

Project still going
Riquende

Re: Retro Gamers
April 1, 2023, 02:48:23 pm
Steam today showed me some new hex-based WW1 strategy game, this reminded me of many hours spent in the mid 90s playing Historyline 1914-18 (a WW1 version of the old Battle Isle games)

Basic as hell, but it included land, sea and air combat (and even had trains). These games were spiritual forerunners to things like Advance Wars as the units went into a little animation when they fought. There do seem to be a couple of more modern, similar games, but the reviews are always mixed, the games are full of bugs or they're fan projects that were never finished. I've looked for a download of HL itself, but I know I'll play it for about 10 minutes before getting annoyed with the low resolutions, crappy AI etc.



The tactical view, showing a tiny part of the map. You had to scroll endlessly to find units across the battlefield. I think the terrain types did give you bonuses to defence, movement, etc.


 
The battle view. You couldn't control anything, just watch as the strengths of the opposing units was compared and damage dealt. Notice Belgium's famous mountains in the background.
Red-Soldier

Re: Retro Gamers
April 1, 2023, 03:17:54 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April  1, 2023, 02:48:23 pm
Steam today showed me some new hex-based WW1 strategy game, this reminded me of many hours spent in the mid 90s playing Historyline 1914-18 (a WW1 version of the old Battle Isle games)

Basic as hell, but it included land, sea and air combat (and even had trains). These games were spiritual forerunners to things like Advance Wars as the units went into a little animation when they fought. There do seem to be a couple of more modern, similar games, but the reviews are always mixed, the games are full of bugs or they're fan projects that were never finished. I've looked for a download of HL itself, but I know I'll play it for about 10 minutes before getting annoyed with the low resolutions, crappy AI etc.



The tactical view, showing a tiny part of the map. You had to scroll endlessly to find units across the battlefield. I think the terrain types did give you bonuses to defence, movement, etc.


 
The battle view. You couldn't control anything, just watch as the strengths of the opposing units was compared and damage dealt. Notice Belgium's famous mountains in the background.

I haven't played them yet, but the whole Battle Isle series is in my GOG library (one of many).

I remember playing Battle Isle years ago and really enjoyed it.

The whole collection is currently on sale:

https://www.gog.com/game/battle_isle_platinum

Blue Byte (the developers) also made a game called The Settlers - another classic.


Luckily, I don't really care about graphics/resolution, just as long as the gameplay is good.  I actually prefer the older stuff - seems the developers put more effort into the gameplay, as opposed to just the aesthetics.
Red-Soldier

Re: Retro Gamers
April 1, 2023, 04:58:58 pm
This is on my next play list:






Currently a bargain price:

https://www.gog.com/en/game/homeworld_remastered_collection

Riquende

Re: Retro Gamers
April 1, 2023, 05:12:51 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  1, 2023, 03:17:54 pm
Luckily, I don't really care about graphics/resolution

Graphics isn't the issue, but I've found it hard to play games that were designed for 640x480 etc screens. To see them properly you generally run them in windows that are pretty tiny on a modern monitor, and it takes away from the immersion of gaming to see the bulk of my regular desktop at the edges. Alternatively you can try to stretch it out to fill the screen, but that has its own issues, with individual pixels now being pretty large, it's like sitting way too close to the screen.

I do have a smaller 5:4 monitor somewhere that I bought to build a retro gaming rig on a Raspberry Pi, I just never got round to it.
ToneLa

Re: Retro Gamers
April 1, 2023, 09:13:48 pm
Playing Nightdive's remaster of Blade Runner. Iffy start but the last patch made it decent. Very atmospheric

I stalled Fallout 1 as well

I am gonna download a load of arcade games I think. Got my PC hooked up to my telly so might get https://emulationstation.org/
Nitramdorf

Re: Retro Gamers
April 2, 2023, 06:21:21 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April  1, 2023, 02:48:23 pm
Steam today showed me some new hex-based WW1 strategy game, this reminded me of many hours spent in the mid 90s playing Historyline 1914-18 (a WW1 version of the old Battle Isle games)

Basic as hell, but it included land, sea and air combat (and even had trains). These games were spiritual forerunners to things like Advance Wars as the units went into a little animation when they fought. There do seem to be a couple of more modern, similar games, but the reviews are always mixed, the games are full of bugs or they're fan projects that were never finished. I've looked for a download of HL itself, but I know I'll play it for about 10 minutes before getting annoyed with the low resolutions, crappy AI etc.



The tactical view, showing a tiny part of the map. You had to scroll endlessly to find units across the battlefield. I think the terrain types did give you bonuses to defence, movement, etc.


 
The battle view. You couldn't control anything, just watch as the strengths of the opposing units was compared and damage dealt. Notice Belgium's famous mountains in the background.

Hi there, heres a download link if you wanted to try it again

https://gamesnostalgia.com/game/historyline-1914-1918

Quite a few good games on that site. Have just spent the weekend playing Civ 2 and loved it so much.
Riquende

Re: Retro Gamers
April 3, 2023, 11:12:24 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April  2, 2023, 06:21:21 pm
Hi there, heres a download link if you wanted to try it again

https://gamesnostalgia.com/game/historyline-1914-1918

Quite a few good games on that site. Have just spent the weekend playing Civ 2 and loved it so much.

Ta, it was pretty much as I thought - got a solid hour's nostalgia kick but it's a tough game to play these days. The resolution wasn't really that much of an issue, but the control system is a joke, as it was designed for people playing with a joystick. It's all 'put the hex cursor here, then press a button and push up, down left or right for unit options'. The enemy AI is as bad as reported - they just wander forward and attack the closest units whilst you focus-shell the crap out of each infantry unit in turn. It might be fun to play local multiplayer, but that isn't likely...

I might look up a code for one of the later, bigger battles for one last hurrah. And then check out that brand new WW1 game on Steam...
AndyMuller

Re: Retro games
April 3, 2023, 11:27:57 am
I'm still looking to play the old GTA, GTA 2 and GTA London if anybody knows a way to? I've got a Macbook and a windows laptop (which I use for work) but would prefer to play on the Macbook.
Riquende

Re: Retro games
April 3, 2023, 03:10:19 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  3, 2023, 11:27:57 am
I'm still looking to play the old GTA, GTA 2 and GTA London if anybody knows a way to? I've got a Macbook and a windows laptop (which I use for work) but would prefer to play on the Macbook.

I was going to say that GTA & GTA 2 are in my Steam library, but it seems they are no longer available, and recent reviews suggest they don't work properly (I got them in a bundle and played them both ages ago so never bothered through Steam).

I followed a series of links from a post on Reddit about playing them and ended up here:

https://gtaforums.com/topic/860039-grand-theft-auto-max-pack-a-complete-pack-ala-gog/#comments

Who know, may work - except that, going by recent comments on that thread, modern versions of OSX won't run the Mac version as it's not 64 bit.
Red-Soldier

Re: Retro Gamers
April 3, 2023, 03:28:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on April  1, 2023, 09:13:48 pm
Playing Nightdive's remaster of Blade Runner. Iffy start but the last patch made it decent. Very atmospheric

I stalled Fallout 1 as well

I am gonna download a load of arcade games I think. Got my PC hooked up to my telly so might get https://emulationstation.org/

I remember buying Blade Runner when it was first released and being blown away!  I do love a dark, sci-fi, adventure, mystery game, so it was right up my street.

I only have the empty box now, not sure where the discs have gone.  I bought the orginal a while back on GOG, but haven't heard great things about the remaster.

Can't remember the last time I played Fallout 1 and 2?  I remember completing them both, but must be years ago!  I picked them both up (and Brotherhood of Steel) on a giveaway last year.
AndyMuller

Re: Retro games
April 4, 2023, 11:54:40 am
Quote from: Riquende on April  3, 2023, 03:10:19 pm
I was going to say that GTA & GTA 2 are in my Steam library, but it seems they are no longer available, and recent reviews suggest they don't work properly (I got them in a bundle and played them both ages ago so never bothered through Steam).

I followed a series of links from a post on Reddit about playing them and ended up here:

https://gtaforums.com/topic/860039-grand-theft-auto-max-pack-a-complete-pack-ala-gog/#comments

Who know, may work - except that, going by recent comments on that thread, modern versions of OSX won't run the Mac version as it's not 64 bit.

Nice one mate! Will give it a whirl.
theredguy03

Re: Retro games
April 4, 2023, 07:33:42 pm
Playing the Switch NES and SNES emulators and completed the original Legend of Zelda now starting Link to the Past. Not a fan of adventure games but these two titles in particular have won me round.

Amazing graphics and smooth gameplay but the music in particular is a masterpiece considering both titles came out on 8 bit and 16 bit consoles respectively!
F-T-9

Re: Retro games
Yesterday at 10:16:56 am
Command and Conquer is legendary. My relatives in Dubai still play C&C Generals Zero Hour at gaming cafes out there, it's still widely played in UAE.

I usually go back every now and then to finish Super Mario World on the SNES - probably my favourite game of all time.
Metallinick

Re: Retro games
Today at 05:00:41 am
I've got a stand-up arcade machine in the theater room at home with 3000+ games on it. It doesn't get used as much as it should but I fired it up last night and was having a heap of fun with Double Dragon, Shinobi, NBA Jam, Tekken, etc.
