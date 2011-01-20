« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Retro games  (Read 3417 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • Klopptimist
Re: Retro games
« Reply #40 on: July 16, 2020, 09:44:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 16, 2020, 05:34:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/jul/16/the-25-greatest-video-game-consoles-ranked

So much nostalgia

Had my fair share of those. Of course, nothing like that is needed these days with a solid PC behind you. It's been about 10 years since I used a console, to play the first Dragon Age. We all have to grow up some day.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #41 on: July 21, 2020, 08:40:08 pm »
How far back do we have to go to find the "retro" label for games? Is it still NES, Sega etc. or is f.ex. PS1 now retro?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Retro games
« Reply #42 on: July 22, 2020, 03:48:22 am »
Quote from: Crimson on July 21, 2020, 08:40:08 pm
How far back do we have to go to find the "retro" label for games? Is it still NES, Sega etc. or is f.ex. PS1 now retro?

PS1 is definitely retro now, its 26 years old.  :o
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,113
Re: Retro games
« Reply #43 on: July 22, 2020, 09:30:04 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July 16, 2020, 09:44:15 pm
We all have to grow up some day.

Is getting a gaming PC growing up? Or is it just taking games too seriously? ;D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #44 on: July 22, 2020, 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on July 22, 2020, 09:30:04 am
Is getting a gaming PC growing up? Or is it just taking games too seriously? ;D

It is if you've paid for it yourself.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #45 on: July 25, 2020, 09:47:29 am »
PS1 is definitely retro. I guess I see it as anything from at least 2 gens ago, so PS3 for example will soon be considered retro.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Retro games
« Reply #46 on: July 25, 2020, 05:05:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 16, 2020, 05:34:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/jul/16/the-25-greatest-video-game-consoles-ranked

So much nostalgia

Weird list. The Master System was terrible. No Wii U, which granted wasn't brilliant but did have a couple of classics
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #47 on: July 27, 2020, 12:03:19 am »
The Mega Drive is king.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #48 on: July 27, 2020, 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 27, 2020, 12:03:19 am
The Mega Drive is king.

Hard to beat the roster for the SNES.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Retro games
« Reply #49 on: July 27, 2020, 04:17:29 pm »
That Nintendo leak is dead interesting.. .
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #50 on: November 15, 2022, 03:33:34 pm »
Reviving this thread as I've recently found a retro gaming podcast...

Anyone know of any decent retro gaming websites to buy from in the UK? I've found the odd gem on Facebook marketplace and eBay - but it'd be nice to see an actual store
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,300
Re: Retro games
« Reply #51 on: November 15, 2022, 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 15, 2022, 03:33:34 pm
Reviving this thread as I've recently found a retro gaming podcast...

Anyone know of any decent retro gaming websites to buy from in the UK? I've found the odd gem on Facebook marketplace and eBay - but it'd be nice to see an actual store

The market has gone through the roof the past few years and it's more of a seller's market than a buyer's one

Cex/cash converter is probably your best bet as a retail buy. But if not then car boot sales, eBay and Facebook marketplace

There are a few specialist retro gaming shops. The one in York is incredible.

But there are a few ways of having the same experiences. There are cartridges called Everdrives where you can put the full library of games on and play them on original hardware. Alot of money up front (£200-£300 per console) but you can play the full library of games on the actual consoles.

Or you have get a raspberry pi or steamdeck and play ROMs on emulators

If you're buying them as a collector then just have a price in mind and be willing to wait
« Last Edit: November 15, 2022, 05:59:34 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #52 on: November 16, 2022, 09:45:55 am »
Do you know what the one in York is called?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,300
Re: Retro games
« Reply #53 on: November 16, 2022, 10:37:58 am »
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #54 on: November 16, 2022, 10:47:45 am »
Fab - Cheers!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Retro games
« Reply #55 on: November 16, 2022, 08:22:30 pm »
Has anyone bought one of those retro handhelds? They arent expensive, about £20, reviews seem great, over 400 games

Anybody have one? Thinking of it as a stocking filler but wouldnt bother if it will break after a week or eats up batteries.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #56 on: November 17, 2022, 08:22:01 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 16, 2022, 08:22:30 pm
Has anyone bought one of those retro handhelds? They arent expensive, about £20, reviews seem great, over 400 games

Anybody have one? Thinking of it as a stocking filler but wouldnt bother if it will break after a week or eats up batteries.

I've been tempted - but managed to catch an advert on Tiktok before they turned comments off and it was full of people saying how it isn't what is advertised, doesn't contain over x amount of games - looks really poor and handmade - definitely put me off
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,300
Re: Retro games
« Reply #57 on: November 17, 2022, 08:32:21 am »
I'd stay clear of the alibaba or aliexpress clone consoles. They usually are just cheap tat.

If you are willing to spend a bit more (£100-£150) then Ambernic handhelds play everything up to PSP really well
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #58 on: November 20, 2022, 06:10:21 pm »
Got the megadrive 2 mini a couple of weeks ago.

Alien soldier was a game I missed when I had a megadrive back in the 90s. A fine game even now but its too damn hard lol. There is no cheat to get more lives either.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #59 on: November 21, 2022, 04:44:32 am »
Ive recently dug the Gameboy out of an old box a week or so ago and am really enjoying it atm. Had a look online for a couple of games that I seemed to have lost over the years and jeez some games are just as expensive if not more so than current game prices, especially certain Pokémon ones.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
Re: Retro games
« Reply #60 on: November 21, 2022, 11:03:27 am »
I play a lot of retro games regularly:

- Chaos Overlords
- Transport Tycoon
- Stunts 4D Driving
- Jones in the Fast Lane
- Warlords (available for mobile now, works very well)
- Monkey Island 1 & 2
- Theme Hospital
- Warcraft 2

Usually fire some of them up around Christmas, when I have time and energy. Chaos Overlords is a game that I play several times a year.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,300
Re: Retro games
« Reply #61 on: November 28, 2022, 10:56:56 am »
Getting one of these for Christmas

https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/products/retroid-pocket-3-handheld-retro-gaming-system-1

Plays everything up to the Playstation 1 and even some PS2 and Switch games.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #62 on: November 28, 2022, 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 28, 2022, 10:56:56 am
Getting one of these for Christmas

https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/products/retroid-pocket-3-handheld-retro-gaming-system-1

Plays everything up to the Playstation 1 and even some PS2 and Switch games.

Be interested to know how this goes when you get it!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Rush7V

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Retro games
« Reply #63 on: November 30, 2022, 11:15:36 am »
My kind of thread :)

How retro and we getting haha? I recently just sold my ZX Spectrum collection (Over 200 games, 48k and a +2) and C64 collection, but I have a fair few consoles, ranging from the Atari ST to PS5, think I have around 30-40 devices and over 1000 games!

I've also converted a fair few of the Arcade1Up units (Using a RPi) - will post some pics :)
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,048
Re: Retro games
« Reply #64 on: December 1, 2022, 04:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Rush7V on November 30, 2022, 11:15:36 am
My kind of thread :)

How retro and we getting haha? I recently just sold my ZX Spectrum collection (Over 200 games, 48k and a +2) and C64 collection, but I have a fair few consoles, ranging from the Atari ST to PS5, think I have around 30-40 devices and over 1000 games!

I've also converted a fair few of the Arcade1Up units (Using a RPi) - will post some pics :)

Don't suppose you've got a RPi4 for sale mate?  Harder to get one of them than it is a PS5

Wanna play Manic Miner and JetPac.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Retro games
« Reply #65 on: December 8, 2022, 03:04:38 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 28, 2022, 10:56:56 am
Getting one of these for Christmas

https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/products/retroid-pocket-3-handheld-retro-gaming-system-1

Plays everything up to the Playstation 1 and even some PS2 and Switch games.

I see they stock these on Amazon - £150.

Are they worth it?

Think my Husband is looking for something that has all the retro games bundled in, so wanted to get him something for Christmas. Those £30-£50 look dodgy and reviews are mixed.

Is there anything by anyone established (Sony / Xbox / Nintendo etc..) that you can get that has all of the old style games? Like maybe a Nintendo Switch with the games? I don't really have a clue what I am talking about but he wants something similar to above with all the games on. I would be happy to spend the above or a bit more if it's worth it, than one of those cheaper dodgy ones.

He has an Xbox. Hardly plays it. So this will be enjoyed for the Christmas period and then maybe put in a cupboard!

EDIT: Like a Switch and this kind of game would be better? https://www.amazon.co.uk/SEGA-Drive-Classics-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B07L953VTQ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretro&qid=1670511892&sprefix=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretr%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-2&th=1
Logged
JFT96.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,286
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Retro games
« Reply #66 on: December 9, 2022, 09:25:28 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  8, 2022, 03:04:38 pm
I see they stock these on Amazon - £150.

Are they worth it?

Think my Husband is looking for something that has all the retro games bundled in, so wanted to get him something for Christmas. Those £30-£50 look dodgy and reviews are mixed.

Is there anything by anyone established (Sony / Xbox / Nintendo etc..) that you can get that has all of the old style games? Like maybe a Nintendo Switch with the games? I don't really have a clue what I am talking about but he wants something similar to above with all the games on. I would be happy to spend the above or a bit more if it's worth it, than one of those cheaper dodgy ones.

He has an Xbox. Hardly plays it. So this will be enjoyed for the Christmas period and then maybe put in a cupboard!

EDIT: Like a Switch and this kind of game would be better? https://www.amazon.co.uk/SEGA-Drive-Classics-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B07L953VTQ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretro&qid=1670511892&sprefix=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretr%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-2&th=1

I got the previous model of this (This new one looks great!) It'll be a Raspberry PI running EmuStation or similar with a beefed up Chip/Graphic card.

Love mine because I don't have to fuck about plugging it into a TV or monitor and can turn it on, play it then turn it off. Easy to put your own games/apps on - just logon to it via your network - it's running a version of linux.

Great arcade experience, no shitty handheld crap and no dicking about with TVs and sound and shit

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sunery-Pandora-Console-Portable-Z8A09111617WLPF36HCMR8/dp/B0B11W29H4/ref=sr_1_33?crid=GC4JSQEJPF85&keywords=arcade+box+retro&qid=1670577766&sprefix=arcade+box+retro%2Caps%2C143&sr=8-33
Logged
Poor.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,300
Re: Retro games
« Reply #67 on: December 9, 2022, 01:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  8, 2022, 03:04:38 pm
I see they stock these on Amazon - £150.

Are they worth it?

Think my Husband is looking for something that has all the retro games bundled in, so wanted to get him something for Christmas. Those £30-£50 look dodgy and reviews are mixed.

Is there anything by anyone established (Sony / Xbox / Nintendo etc..) that you can get that has all of the old style games? Like maybe a Nintendo Switch with the games? I don't really have a clue what I am talking about but he wants something similar to above with all the games on. I would be happy to spend the above or a bit more if it's worth it, than one of those cheaper dodgy ones.

He has an Xbox. Hardly plays it. So this will be enjoyed for the Christmas period and then maybe put in a cupboard!

EDIT: Like a Switch and this kind of game would be better? https://www.amazon.co.uk/SEGA-Drive-Classics-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B07L953VTQ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretro&qid=1670511892&sprefix=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretr%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-2&th=1

So the ones on Amazon are the lower spec models

The Retroid pocket 2
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Handheld-Quad-Core-Processor-Micro-HDMI-Bluetooth/dp/B09WVYPSNQ/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=171I95ZFRJBX1&keywords=retroid+pocket&qid=1670593083&sprefix=retroid+pocket%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1&smid=A1R743WMQ0AW7Q

That one will play everything Super Nintendo and older without any issues (it will have issues playing N64 and newer)

The Retroid Pocket 3
https://www.amazon.co.uk/retroid-Handheld-Multiple-Emulators-RETROID-3-BLACK/dp/B0BJ34R7KL/ref=sr_1_3?crid=171I95ZFRJBX1&keywords=retroid+pocket&qid=1670593083&sprefix=retroid+pocket%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-3

Will play everything up to the Playstation 1 fine and then even a few PSP and Dreamcast games

The one I am getting (still waiting for it to be sent from China) is the Retroid Pocket 3+
https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/products/retroid-pocket-3-handheld-retro-gaming-system-1

Which plays everything up to the PSP, Dreamcast GameCube and even Playstation 2

Now all of these need you to have some knowledge of getting and setting up emulators and ROMS (there are loads of guides online on how to do this). Its also a very grey area of Piracy that you may not want to go down.

If you want something legal then the Nintendo Switch would be the one to go for. If you buy the Nintendo Online subscription (£17 for a year), then you can get access to Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive and N64 games for free.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Retro games
« Reply #68 on: December 11, 2022, 12:19:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  9, 2022, 01:45:19 pm
If you want something legal then the Nintendo Switch would be the one to go for. If you buy the Nintendo Online subscription (£17 for a year), then you can get access to Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive and N64 games for free.

Cheers bud! Went with this.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Retro games
« Reply #69 on: December 11, 2022, 12:20:16 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  9, 2022, 09:25:28 am
I got the previous model of this (This new one looks great!) It'll be a Raspberry PI running EmuStation or similar with a beefed up Chip/Graphic card.

Love mine because I don't have to fuck about plugging it into a TV or monitor and can turn it on, play it then turn it off. Easy to put your own games/apps on - just logon to it via your network - it's running a version of linux.

Great arcade experience, no shitty handheld crap and no dicking about with TVs and sound and shit

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sunery-Pandora-Console-Portable-Z8A09111617WLPF36HCMR8/dp/B0B11W29H4/ref=sr_1_33?crid=GC4JSQEJPF85&keywords=arcade+box+retro&qid=1670577766&sprefix=arcade+box+retro%2Caps%2C143&sr=8-33

Thanks for that - it feels like theres a lot of admin with this one, so went with the other option!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,286
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Retro games
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:49:06 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 11, 2022, 12:20:16 pm
Thanks for that - it feels like theres a lot of admin with this one, so went with the other option!

Only if you want to put more games on it. It comes with a load but is pretty easy to get new ones on

You basically will have a folder with something like retroplatform/roms/amiga/

And then you can copy your amiga game there - there will be a folder for each supported platform already with games in it.

It's just linux, so you can use a utility called Filezilla that'll make it a doddle.
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 