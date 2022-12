Getting one of these for Christmas



https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/products/retroid-pocket-3-handheld-retro-gaming-system-1



Plays everything up to the Playstation 1 and even some PS2 and Switch games.



I see they stock these on Amazon - £150.Are they worth it?Think my Husband is looking for something that has all the retro games bundled in, so wanted to get him something for Christmas. Those £30-£50 look dodgy and reviews are mixed.Is there anything by anyone established (Sony / Xbox / Nintendo etc..) that you can get that has all of the old style games? Like maybe a Nintendo Switch with the games? I don't really have a clue what I am talking about but he wants something similar to above with all the games on. I would be happy to spend the above or a bit more if it's worth it, than one of those cheaper dodgy ones.He has an Xbox. Hardly plays it. So this will be enjoyed for the Christmas period and then maybe put in a cupboard!EDIT: Like a Switch and this kind of game would be better? https://www.amazon.co.uk/SEGA-Drive-Classics-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B07L953VTQ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretro&qid=1670511892&sprefix=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretr%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-2&th=1