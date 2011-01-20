I see they stock these on Amazon - £150.



Are they worth it?



Think my Husband is looking for something that has all the retro games bundled in, so wanted to get him something for Christmas. Those £30-£50 look dodgy and reviews are mixed.



Is there anything by anyone established (Sony / Xbox / Nintendo etc..) that you can get that has all of the old style games? Like maybe a Nintendo Switch with the games? I don't really have a clue what I am talking about but he wants something similar to above with all the games on. I would be happy to spend the above or a bit more if it's worth it, than one of those cheaper dodgy ones.



He has an Xbox. Hardly plays it. So this will be enjoyed for the Christmas period and then maybe put in a cupboard!



EDIT: Like a Switch and this kind of game would be better? https://www.amazon.co.uk/SEGA-Drive-Classics-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B07L953VTQ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretro&qid=1670511892&sprefix=nintendo%2Bswitch%2Bgames%2Bretr%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-2&th=1



So the ones on Amazon are the lower spec modelsThe Retroid pocket 2That one will play everything Super Nintendo and older without any issues (it will have issues playing N64 and newer)The Retroid Pocket 3Will play everything up to the Playstation 1 fine and then even a few PSP and Dreamcast gamesThe one I am getting (still waiting for it to be sent from China) is the Retroid Pocket 3+Which plays everything up to the PSP, Dreamcast GameCube and even Playstation 2Now all of these need you to have some knowledge of getting and setting up emulators and ROMS (there are loads of guides online on how to do this). Its also a very grey area of Piracy that you may not want to go down.If you want something legal then the Nintendo Switch would be the one to go for. If you buy the Nintendo Online subscription (£17 for a year), then you can get access to Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive and N64 games for free.