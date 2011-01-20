Reviving this thread as I've recently found a retro gaming podcast...



Anyone know of any decent retro gaming websites to buy from in the UK? I've found the odd gem on Facebook marketplace and eBay - but it'd be nice to see an actual store



The market has gone through the roof the past few years and it's more of a seller's market than a buyer's oneCex/cash converter is probably your best bet as a retail buy. But if not then car boot sales, eBay and Facebook marketplaceThere are a few specialist retro gaming shops. The one in York is incredible.But there are a few ways of having the same experiences. There are cartridges called Everdrives where you can put the full library of games on and play them on original hardware. Alot of money up front (£200-£300 per console) but you can play the full library of games on the actual consoles.Or you have get a raspberry pi or steamdeck and play ROMs on emulatorsIf you're buying them as a collector then just have a price in mind and be willing to wait