Author Topic: Retro games  (Read 2937 times)

Offline Riquende

Re: Retro games
« Reply #40 on: July 16, 2020, 09:44:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 16, 2020, 05:34:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/jul/16/the-25-greatest-video-game-consoles-ranked

So much nostalgia

Had my fair share of those. Of course, nothing like that is needed these days with a solid PC behind you. It's been about 10 years since I used a console, to play the first Dragon Age. We all have to grow up some day.
Offline Crimson

Re: Retro games
« Reply #41 on: July 21, 2020, 08:40:08 pm »
How far back do we have to go to find the "retro" label for games? Is it still NES, Sega etc. or is f.ex. PS1 now retro?
Offline blacksun

Re: Retro games
« Reply #42 on: July 22, 2020, 03:48:22 am »
Quote from: Crimson on July 21, 2020, 08:40:08 pm
How far back do we have to go to find the "retro" label for games? Is it still NES, Sega etc. or is f.ex. PS1 now retro?

PS1 is definitely retro now, its 26 years old.  :o
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Retro games
« Reply #43 on: July 22, 2020, 09:30:04 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July 16, 2020, 09:44:15 pm
We all have to grow up some day.

Is getting a gaming PC growing up? Or is it just taking games too seriously? ;D
Offline Sangria

Re: Retro games
« Reply #44 on: July 22, 2020, 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on July 22, 2020, 09:30:04 am
Is getting a gaming PC growing up? Or is it just taking games too seriously? ;D

It is if you've paid for it yourself.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Retro games
« Reply #45 on: July 25, 2020, 09:47:29 am »
PS1 is definitely retro. I guess I see it as anything from at least 2 gens ago, so PS3 for example will soon be considered retro.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Retro games
« Reply #46 on: July 25, 2020, 05:05:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 16, 2020, 05:34:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/jul/16/the-25-greatest-video-game-consoles-ranked

So much nostalgia

Weird list. The Master System was terrible. No Wii U, which granted wasn't brilliant but did have a couple of classics
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Retro games
« Reply #47 on: July 27, 2020, 12:03:19 am »
The Mega Drive is king.
Offline Sangria

Re: Retro games
« Reply #48 on: July 27, 2020, 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 27, 2020, 12:03:19 am
The Mega Drive is king.

Hard to beat the roster for the SNES.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Retro games
« Reply #49 on: July 27, 2020, 04:17:29 pm »
That Nintendo leak is dead interesting.. .
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Retro games
« Reply #50 on: November 15, 2022, 03:33:34 pm »
Reviving this thread as I've recently found a retro gaming podcast...

Anyone know of any decent retro gaming websites to buy from in the UK? I've found the odd gem on Facebook marketplace and eBay - but it'd be nice to see an actual store
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Retro games
« Reply #51 on: November 15, 2022, 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 15, 2022, 03:33:34 pm
Reviving this thread as I've recently found a retro gaming podcast...

Anyone know of any decent retro gaming websites to buy from in the UK? I've found the odd gem on Facebook marketplace and eBay - but it'd be nice to see an actual store

The market has gone through the roof the past few years and it's more of a seller's market than a buyer's one

Cex/cash converter is probably your best bet as a retail buy. But if not then car boot sales, eBay and Facebook marketplace

There are a few specialist retro gaming shops. The one in York is incredible.

But there are a few ways of having the same experiences. There are cartridges called Everdrives where you can put the full library of games on and play them on original hardware. Alot of money up front (£200-£300 per console) but you can play the full library of games on the actual consoles.

Or you have get a raspberry pi or steamdeck and play ROMs on emulators

If you're buying them as a collector then just have a price in mind and be willing to wait
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Retro games
« Reply #52 on: November 16, 2022, 09:45:55 am »
Do you know what the one in York is called?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Retro games
« Reply #53 on: November 16, 2022, 10:37:58 am »
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Retro games
« Reply #54 on: November 16, 2022, 10:47:45 am »
Fab - Cheers!
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Retro games
« Reply #55 on: November 16, 2022, 08:22:30 pm »
Has anyone bought one of those retro handhelds? They arent expensive, about £20, reviews seem great, over 400 games

Anybody have one? Thinking of it as a stocking filler but wouldnt bother if it will break after a week or eats up batteries.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Retro games
« Reply #56 on: November 17, 2022, 08:22:01 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 16, 2022, 08:22:30 pm
Has anyone bought one of those retro handhelds? They arent expensive, about £20, reviews seem great, over 400 games

Anybody have one? Thinking of it as a stocking filler but wouldnt bother if it will break after a week or eats up batteries.

I've been tempted - but managed to catch an advert on Tiktok before they turned comments off and it was full of people saying how it isn't what is advertised, doesn't contain over x amount of games - looks really poor and handmade - definitely put me off
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Retro games
« Reply #57 on: November 17, 2022, 08:32:21 am »
I'd stay clear of the alibaba or aliexpress clone consoles. They usually are just cheap tat.

If you are willing to spend a bit more (£100-£150) then Ambernic handhelds play everything up to PSP really well
Offline darragh85

Re: Retro games
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:10:21 pm »
Got the megadrive 2 mini a couple of weeks ago.

Alien soldier was a game I missed when I had a megadrive back in the 90s. A fine game even now but its too damn hard lol. There is no cheat to get more lives either.
Online Rosario

Re: Retro games
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:44:32 am »
Ive recently dug the Gameboy out of an old box a week or so ago and am really enjoying it atm. Had a look online for a couple of games that I seemed to have lost over the years and jeez some games are just as expensive if not more so than current game prices, especially certain Pokémon ones.
