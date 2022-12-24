« previous next »
The Dead Musicians tribute thread

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 04:51:01 pm
Quote from: Snail on December 24, 2022, 04:47:57 pm
This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.

Shocker of a week and as you say, feels like it happens most Christmases. RIP Maxi.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 04:52:28 pm
Died in his sleep, how ironic.

Saw them live many times, always put on a great show.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 04:58:40 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 24, 2022, 04:43:47 pm
Gonna put that on now and annoy my noisy neighbours :D

Till it blows the windows out 👌
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 05:22:05 pm
Quote from: Snail on December 24, 2022, 04:47:57 pm
This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.
There was an article written around the time Bowie died, saying that as each year passes, this sense of loss and hurt will increase, if only due to the increasing number of successful musicians (to which you can also add authors, athletes, actors, comedians, etc.) - the timing sucks as we tend to associate this time of year with reuniting with people we love, not losing them.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 05:23:58 pm
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......

I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave ;D Just sayin.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig ;D )


Oh and there's this, from the same gig. Enjoy.

(Sian, you're so right - this loss really does hurt :( )

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 05:30:32 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 24, 2022, 05:23:58 pm
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......

I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave ;D Just sayin.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig ;D )

Awesome mate!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 05:33:27 pm
I just watched that Insomnia at Alexandra Palace before seeing it on here. Great stuff.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 05:44:54 pm
The Story of Faithless 'Insomnia' - The Making of a Dance Anthem

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CBxYEGLckvQ&amp;ab_channel=DJMag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CBxYEGLckvQ&amp;ab_channel=DJMag</a>

Well. Stop the press. Apparently Maxi could "sleep at the drop of a hat". 5:55...  :o
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 06:35:12 pm
Listening to Sunday 8pm, I'd forgotten how good it is.

Great memories, an iconic album for the ecstasy generation, you roll in at 7am, close the curtains, roll a big fat spliff and drift off to the music.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 24, 2022, 10:43:28 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on December 24, 2022, 06:35:12 pm
Listening to Sunday 8pm, I'd forgotten how good it is.

Great memories, an iconic album for the ecstasy generation, you roll in at 7am, close the curtains, roll a big fat spliff and drift off to the music.

I can remember walking around in the blazing sunshine listening to this album around 7am smoking some Bud. You just reminded me of that. Part of the soundtrack of my life. I played in bands and was around the punk scene all the time so Faithless, Massive Attack, Portishead etc were something different after a night of guitars and drums.

RIP Maxi. Killer act live.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 25, 2022, 04:07:39 am
Probably the best live version of Insomnia:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3bHLifwHrN0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3bHLifwHrN0</a>

Also very relatable ;D https://youtu.be/3bHLifwHrN0?t=158

Very hard one to take this, and another 'wish I'd seen them live' regret. Will be forever thankful I got to see Prodigy play, need to make more of an effort. :(

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 1, 2023, 10:00:32 am
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and 80s included Im So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Fire, has died of cancer aged 74.

RIP Anita.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 1, 2023, 10:52:34 am
Quote from: John C on January  1, 2023, 10:00:32 am
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and 80s included Im So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Fire, has died of cancer aged 74.

RIP Anita.

Ah that's sad news to start the year. They were extremely talented and a popular act in those days. Apart from self penned songs, they had a knack of being able to take other songs and cover them in their own unique way, especially in their live shows. Ian Hunter's 'Who Do You Love' was a staple of their live act.

RIP Anita
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 10, 2023, 06:01:21 pm
someone said today david bowie is dead 7 years today. i thought thats a mistake its only 1 year. now ive no idea what decade this is.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 11, 2023, 10:24:53 pm
WTF?! RIP Jeff Beck!  :o

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64228780

Beck's death was confirmed on his official Twitter page.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 11, 2023, 10:37:45 pm
Absolute legend. Damn.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 11, 2023, 10:51:10 pm
Oh dear. One of the great guitarist. RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 11, 2023, 10:53:38 pm
Best guitarist I have seen live having seen Page, Santana, Eddie Van Halen, Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Another hero from my youth gone and the sad part is we are gonna lose a lot more in the next decade.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 11, 2023, 11:51:41 pm
RIP . Beck's Bolero is a great instrumental
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 11, 2023, 11:55:53 pm
The guitarists guitarist. Influenced so many. Sad news. RIP Mr Beck.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 12, 2023, 12:12:02 am
Quote from: 24/7 on January 11, 2023, 10:24:53 pm
WTF?! RIP Jeff Beck!  :o

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64228780

Beck's death was confirmed on his official Twitter page.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
No way... :'   (  What a fantastic guitarist he was, and influenced so many players along the way.

R.I.P Jeff    :'( 
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 13, 2023, 02:42:32 am
RIP Lisa Marie Presley
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
January 13, 2023, 10:27:04 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 13, 2023, 02:42:32 am
RIP Lisa Marie Presley
Returned to sender? (RIP)
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
David Crosby has died aged 81. He was active on social media and was touring recently, so it must have been sudden.
A legendary member of the Byrds, CSN, as well as a legendary excessive pharmaceutical user and then survivor.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/eEjqSQvMfM4&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/eEjqSQvMfM4&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
David Crosby has died aged 81. He was active on social media and was touring recently, so it must have been sudden.
A legendary member of the Byrds, CSN, as well as a legendary excessive pharmaceutical user and then survivor.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/eEjqSQvMfM4&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/eEjqSQvMfM4&amp;feature=share</a>

Just saw this. Another legendary musician gone. A difficult character by all accounts (he would say this himself) and surprised he made it so far considering the drug and alcohol excesses. Made some great music though!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 02:02:56 am
What a legend - culturally significant. Love watching clips of him on YouTube RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 02:29:21 am
Good god. So soon after Beck. RIP. I wonder what Nash will say.
